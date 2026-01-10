Every new year brings inevitable reflection on the year prior. After writing about my shopping favorites of 2025 and the standout emerging brands that I discovered over the past year, I started thinking beyond my individual taste. What did Who What Wear readers buy in 2025?
To answer that question, I ran the numbers. Across fashion and beauty, clear patterns emerged around the pieces readers consistently returned to.
In fashion, there was a focus on familiar household names, and Adidas, COS, Reformation, H&M, Nordstrom, and Puma topped the list. For beauty, readers shopped a mix of brands: Victoria Beckham Beauty, Chanel, Merit, Armani Beauty, Dior, RapidLash, Charlotte Tilbury, InnBeauty Project, Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty, Saie, Rare Beauty, and Summer Fridays.
Below, take a look at the 30 best-selling items of 2025.
The Fashion Results
The number one best-selling fashion item of 2025 among Who What Wear readers was the Adidas Samba OG Shoes. In fact, the top four best-selling items were all Adidas sneakers, and several more styles landed in the top 15.
At number five were the Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandals, which many of our editors own and highly recommend. Nordstrom's in-house label was also popular, and its Cashmere Crewneck Sweater came in at number seven.
During spring and summer, we saw an expected rise in linen, making it no surprise that the Caslon Wide-Leg Pull-On Linen-Blend Pants were a best seller.
The rest of the list includes wardrobe staples such as the COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt, the Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, and the Puma Speedcat Sneakers.
Shop Fashion Best Sellers
The Beauty Results
I was just as curious to see which beauty products were at the top. In the number one spot with 411 purchases was the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner.
Coming in second was Chanel's Le Vernis nail polish, which makes sense given the enduring popularity of Ballerina alone. Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush was third, followed by Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation and another Merit standout, the Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner.
Dior's Addict Lip Glow Balm came next alongside the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner. Pillow Talk Medium is a personal favorite of mine.
After appearing repeatedly on TikTok following its launch, Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow was number nine. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm also made the list, which is another staple in my routine, particularly in Brown Sugar.
Shop Beauty Best Sellers