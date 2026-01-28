They're Here: The Most-Wanted Shopping Buys of 2026

By
published
in Features
Outfit with Celine belt
(Image credit: Celine)

2026 fashion is the conversation on deck everywhere from the Who What Wear offices to chats happening at fashion week. Though we’re still just starting out the new year, some of the most-anticipated drops of 2026 have started arriving in stores. I have some predictions about the exact pieces that are most likely to take over on the fashion set, plus some personal favorite finds I believe deserve a spot on the top shopping buys for 2026.

So what has landed on the short list of key buys for 2026? Ahead, I’m breaking down the most-wanted pieces to invest in, including everything from the unexpected sweater that is already selling out to the designer accessories everyone wants in their closet. See the best new-season shopping ahead.

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.