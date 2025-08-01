Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae Love This TikTok-Famous Eye Shadow, so I Put It to the Test

Some beauty products ask for my attention; others demand it. That's the case with Giorgio Armani's Eye Tints, which have received all three major hallmarks for hype: 1) word-of-mouth recommendations from friends and fellow editors (I've heard "You have to try these!" for months), 2) social media virality (they're plastered all over my FYP), and 3) celebrity approval via Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae (among others). Now, I'll be the first to admit that I'm prone to beauty-product FOMO, so I couldn't let another minute pass without getting hold of one of these cream eye shadows.
Luckily, I didn't just get my hands on one, but seven, in varying shades and finishes. Then, I put them to the test over the course of a week, wearing a different shade/finish every day until I worked my way through all of them. Ahead, read my full review. (Although, spoiler alert: They're just as good as everyone says they are.)
The Celeb Inspo
Giorgio Armani Eye Tint: Details
19 shades (neutral and bold colors)
3 finishes (shimmer, matte, and metallic)
Long-wearing creamy liquid formula
Crease-proof
Buildable color
No eye primer required
Multipurpose wand suitable for eyeliner and eye shadow application
My Review
I'll cut to the chase and say I understand the hype. These cream eye shadows are incredible for four reasons: 1) the texture, 2) the blendability, 3) the long-wearing formula, and 4) the shade range. Let me explain.
First, let's talk about the texture. It's soft and velvety, so it doesn't tug or pull on my eyelids. It's also so lightweight that it doesn't feel like I'm wearing any eye shadow at all. Second (and this is thanks in part to the velvety texture), these eye shadows blend like a dream. They don't dry down as quickly as other cream/liquid eye shadows I've used, which means I'm not in a race against the clock to blend and shape them before they set. I don't even need a brush; I can just use my fingers.
Third, the formula really does last a long time. Throughout my testing period, I applied each one in the morning and left it all day until I cleansed my skin before bed. After over nine hours, they still looked decent despite the fact that I have hooded eyes and eye shadow is prone to creasing on me. The color payoff and shimmer effect were still intact, and I only saw very minimal creasing near the inner corners of my eyelids.
Last but certainly not least, the shade range is stunning. There are so many neutral shades (in both warm and cool tones) to choose from, which makes me think there's a base match for almost every skin tone. And you can make them as subtle and natural-looking or as bold and intense as you want since they're so buildable. Don't sleep on the "fun" shades either. The icy lilac (Frost), light pink (Sakura), and rich burgundy (Mahogany) are worthy of any eye shadow collection.
Shop Shimmer Shades
It was difficult, but I narrowed the shimmer shades down to three favorites.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Shell
I've been wearing Shell nonstop. It's a stunning light-gold shimmer.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Frost
Addison Rae wore this Y2K-coded color in her "Times Like These" music video.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Senso
This deep, shimmering brown is begging to be used for fall makeup looks.
Shop Metallic Shades
There are only three metallic shades, so choosing my favorite ones was easy.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Blush
This shade, Blush, is a pretty rose-gold color with a chrome finish.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Copper
This shade, Copper, is a burnt sienna color with a chrome finish.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Mahogany
This shade, Mahogany, is rich, burgundy color with a chrome finish.
Shop Matte Shades
Here are three must-try matte shades. (Although, the entire range is drool-worthy.)
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Sakura
Sakura is a light, matte pink. It looks so pretty behind long, fluttery lashes.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Cashew
Cashew is a warm, matte tan. It creates natural-looking depth on my eyes.
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Ebony
Ebony is matte black. This one plays double duty as a stunning eyeliner.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.