The Chicest Women I Know Are Styling Shorts With These Timeless Shoe Trends This Summer

From soft leather loafers to knee-high boots, these seven shoe styles make long shorts look their chicest. Scroll to discover them.

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Three shoes to wear with long shorts.
(Image credit: @nlmarylin @smythsisters @ebonyanora)
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After years of micro-shorts being top of the summer agenda, long shorts started quietly making their presence known last year. From Bermuda shorts to jorts and softly tailored culottes, each of these knee-grazing styles has been spotted in the spring/summer trend cycle for 2026. As the perfect transitional weather solution, their laid-back energy works remarkably well with the lightweight linens and billowing blouses that typically float our capsule wardrobe in summer. So, with the UK days way from a 30-degree spell, what better time to invest in warm weather pieces than now? But, one question needs to be answered before we do: What shoes do we wear with long shorts in 2026?

nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Thankfully, fashion people are all too willing to provide us with plenty of fit' inspo. Be it celebrity It girl Amelia Grey styling a pair of calf-skimming Adidas track pants with a minimal glove ballet flat, or Jennifer Lawrence in a three piece ensemble finished with a chic Mary Jane—as it turns out, even the 'wrong shoe' works. Think sleek sling-back pumps dressed up with lace-trimmed satin shorts, or vibrant tailoring finished paired with refined leather flip-flops. Almost every shoe works with these transitional heroes, but these seven styles make long shorts look their most polished. Scroll to see and shop some of the chicest below.

1. Pointed-Toe Heels

ebonyaroha

(Image credit: @ebonyaroha)

Style Notes: Though I was initially unsure if a heel would work, this polished look from Ebony Aroha helped to change my mind. Bloomer shorts have an inherently playful silhouette, but the classic, structured slingback adds a timeless polish that pairs well with the prettier, romantic lace trims.

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2. Ballet Flats

nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: One of this year's (and every years) most worn shoe styles, pretty ballet flats add a classier finish to your standard summer rotation. Leaning into the elegant nature of summer whites, Nnennae Chem uses her glove flats to ultra-polished effect.

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3. Flip-Flops

Smyth sisters

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Simple yet undeniably effective, the humble flip-flop has quickly become a fashion person’s favourite for one reason: its ease. While the minimalist style allows you to show off your latest pedi, it's also so versatile that there’s yet to be a bottom that doesn’t pair well with a flip-flop. Personally, I’ll be taking cues from Marianne Smyth and styling mine with bright shorts and a fitted tank on a warmer day this summer.

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