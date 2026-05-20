Style Notes: Though I was initially unsure if a heel would work, this polished look from Ebony Aroha helped to change my mind. Bloomer shorts have an inherently playful silhouette, but the classic, structured slingback adds a timeless polish that pairs well with the prettier, romantic lace trims.
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Shop Pointed-Toe Heels Below:
Sezane
Serena High Heels
The sleek Kitten heel will provide your endless comfort.
M&S
Bow Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes
Simple yet oh so sophisticated.
River Island
Ruched Bow Court Heels
Ruching is having a major moment this summer.
CALVIN KLEIN
Leather Slingback Stiletto Pumps
I've been loving everything Calvin Klein is selling shoes wise.
Reformation
Stassie T-Strap Pump
The T-bar detail adds a pristine polish.
2. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: One of this year's (and every years) most worn shoe styles, pretty ballet flats add a classier finish to your standard summer rotation. Leaning into the elegant nature of summer whites, Nnennae Chem uses her glove flats to ultra-polished effect.
Shop Ballet Flats:
M&S
Satin Mary Jane Ballet Pump
If you like these I'd be quick! So many sizes are selling out fast.
CELINE
Ballet Ballerina
These have the classic gold triomphe emblem on the toe.
H&M
Suede Ballet Flats
I've spotted quite a few pairs of icy blue ballet flats around ahead of summer.
Lauren
Jayna
The dainty Mary Jane strap will make for comfortable wear all day.
The White Company
Leather High Vamp Ballet Shoes
These also come in classic black.
3. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Simple yet undeniably effective, the humble flip-flop has quickly become a fashion person’s favourite for one reason: its ease. While the minimalist style allows you to show off your latest pedi, it's also so versatile that there’s yet to be a bottom that doesn’t pair well with a flip-flop. Personally, I’ll be taking cues from Marianne Smyth and styling mine with bright shorts and a fitted tank on a warmer day this summer.