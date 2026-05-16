UV Protection Minus a White Cast: Osea's New Mineral Sunscreen Is a Summer Beauty Game-Changer

I have a confession to make. Despite the fact that I work in beauty, I'm actually pretty bad at staying on top of sunscreen use. Have I tested hundreds of them? Yes. But candidly, there aren't many that play well with my skin. Some have strong smells, and others give me a greasy finish.
After a lot of trial and error, I've learned that my sensitive skin responds best to mineral sunscreens. That brings me to my biggest pet peeve and the one that often deters me from using sunscreen more often: the dreaded white cast. I've dealt with my fair share of formulas that don't budge on my olive skin, giving me a ghost-like appearance that's a bit too noticeable for my liking.
That said, I'll never turn down the opportunity to test something new. So when I learned about Osea's new Marine Screen SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen, testing it for myself was a no-brainer. Want to know if it's worth the investment? Read on for my full review.
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About Osea's Marine Screen SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen
Designed for all skin types, this mineral sunscreen was designed to hydrate, protect, and smooth. The lightweight formula prevents UVA and UVB rays from damaging skin with non-nano zinc oxide, while key ingredients like seaweed and hyaluronic acid boost softens and hydrates. It contains SPF 50, which meets the American Academy of Dermatology's recommendation of SPF 30 or higher, and you can expect a blendable, rich consistency that leaves a non-greasy finish. Simply apply it 15 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours.
OSEA Malibu
Marine Screen Spf 50 Mineral Sunscreen
Pros: No white cast, safe for sensitive skin
Cons: Can pill without skincare prep beforehand
How We Used Osea's Marine Screen SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen
Outside of my own testing, Who What Wear's senior eCommerce analyst Charlotte Acevedo also tried the formula. "I'm a self proclaimed sunscreen snob," she says. "I even have a list of sunscreen specific ingredients to avoid saved in my notes app and seldomly purchase the same SPF or tinted moisturizer because I'm still in pursuit of the perfect product."
Acevedo gave this sunscreen a true sweat test and wore it while walking around the Hollywood Reservoir in 88-degree heat. "When I had to reapply, the formula felt almost invisible to the sweaty remnants still on my face and didn’t pill or feel greasy—it was seamless," she says. "It comes out of the tube in a thin paste texture (not runny) and blends into a light lotion consistency that's super spreadable, leaving no white cast whatsoever."
The Results
Admittedly, I was a bit skeptical about how this mineral sunscreen was going to blend, but I was pleasantly surprised by the fact that it left no white cast. It also didn't irritate my skin, and it had a barely-there scent that wasn't overpowering in the slightest. The formula didn't take a lot of effort to blend out, which is something I deal with when using other sunscreens of a similar consistency. But overall, I was really pleased by how quickly it melted on my skin and the subtle dewiness it gave me.
Is Osea's Marine Screen SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen worth it?
If you're on the hunt for a mineral sunscreen that's safe for sensitive skin and doesn't leave a white cast, investing in this sunscreen is absolutely worth it. The one thing I will note is that the application process works best when you prep your skin with a moisturizer beforehand. Otherwise, it pills up. The list of mineral sunscreens that check all of my boxes is short, but this one is on there.
Other Osea Products We Tested
OSEA Malibu
Undaria Algae™ Body Oil
After a lot of hype, I also decided to test Osea's body oil, and the scent of this product is divine. There aren't many fragranced beauty products out there that blow me away, especially when it comes to scented body oils. This, however, is genuinely lovely, and I can see myself using it over the next few months. It quite literally reminds me of being on a summer vacation in Italy. It has notes of grapefruit, lime, and cypress blended with sweeter notes of mango mandarin.
Unlike some other oils on the market, this one absorbs fast and doesn't leave a sticky feeling. It leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft with a subtle glow. This oil also doesn't stain my clothes, which is a huge win. It's safe to say I understand why so many people rave about this body oil.
OSEA Malibu
Dream Bio-Retinol Body Serum
Acevedo also tested the Dream Bio-Retinol Body Serum. "I have dry skin on my legs, bum, waist, and arms. But after using this body retinol, my evening routine has truly changed for the better," she says. "I wake up with softer, plumper skin that feels hydrated and glowy." She adds that she often rubs remaining product from application onto her hands and has even noticed a few fading fine lines and sun spots over time.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.