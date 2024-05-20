The Grown-Up and Graceful Shorts Trend London Women Are Wearing with Sandals and Low Heels
Francesca wears the Arket Loose Denim Shorts (£67).
Finally, summer has arrived in all its glory, and as the warm days seem to just keep coming, I for one am ready to bare a little leg. As fashion goes, this warm-weather season we're seeing a new trending style come to the fore in the shorts department, and it might just be the chicest, yet most divisive version around. Where once Daisy Dukes reigned supreme, stylish people have already started stepping out in a more sophisticated longer length. In pulling together plenty of examples of how the style can be worn I can confirm just how chic this new long shorts style truly is.
Sitting just by the knee, the latest shorts trend is a longer style and the design has made its way through denim iterations all the way to tailoring. Unlike the jorts many of us still associate with the early 2000s, these designs aren't reserved for pairing with an oversized t-shirt and trainers (although we've spotted some 2024 versions of this combination that are worth considering). These embody the timeless, refined stylings that are guiding fashion right now. In denim, these pair with our capsule heroes as shown by Francesca above. Simply add in a tank top, shirt and trending sandals. Whilst Marilyn shows that tailored styles can be elevated beyond anything we thought shorts capable of, with elegant heels and of course a finishing of sleek sunnies. Even celebrities are taking to the trend, as we saw when Simone Ashley stepped out just a few weeks ago.
What's more, the high street and high-end brands have already stocked their sites full on new-in summer essentials, including the long shorts trend. There's comfortable elasticated styles, sharp pleats and some fashion-forward wrap styles that are all worth considering. So, to make it easier I've pulled together the very best long shorts for the sunny season below.
Keep scrolling to explore the best long shorts for summer 2024.
SHOP THE LONG SHORTS TREND:
This look has convinced me that double denim for summer is a really good idea.
This easy, relaxed pair also comes in red, black and a very chic beige.
The curved hem and perfectly placed slit shows off Loro Piana's design prowess.
The fresh white shade looks so good with contrasting black accessories.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
These 29 Mango Dresses Will Be the Guaranteed Star of Your Summer Highlight Reel
Take advantage of the spring sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm All About Having a Stealth Wealth Summer—30 Nordstrom Items That Fit the Bill
Luxe finds ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
It Girls Are Adding These 4 Key Trends to Their Summer 2024 Wardrobes
Sponsor Content Created With Saks
By Raina Mendonça
-
FYI, This Summer Wish List Is Actually Perfect (I'd Know—It's Mine)
Not to brag or anything.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 8 Most-Anticipated Trends of the Summer
From butter yellow to pedal pushers.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Banana Republic Summer Collection Is Stunning—29 Elevated Pieces I Love
Beyond chic.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—Here's Where I'd Shop These 4 Popular Summer Trends
I want it all.
By Chichi Offor
-
I'm a Shopping Editor—47 New-In Items I Actually Can't Stop Thinking About
Cool denim, gorgeous shoes, and more.
By Bobby Schuessler