The Grown-Up and Graceful Shorts Trend London Women Are Wearing with Sandals and Low Heels

Francesca wears the Arket Loose Denim Shorts (£67).

Finally, summer has arrived in all its glory, and as the warm days seem to just keep coming, I for one am ready to bare a little leg. As fashion goes, this warm-weather season we're seeing a new trending style come to the fore in the shorts department, and it might just be the chicest, yet most divisive version around. Where once Daisy Dukes reigned supreme, stylish people have already started stepping out in a more sophisticated longer length. In pulling together plenty of examples of how the style can be worn I can confirm just how chic this new long shorts style truly is.

Sitting just by the knee, the latest shorts trend is a longer style and the design has made its way through denim iterations all the way to tailoring. Unlike the jorts many of us still associate with the early 2000s, these designs aren't reserved for pairing with an oversized t-shirt and trainers (although we've spotted some 2024 versions of this combination that are worth considering). These embody the timeless, refined stylings that are guiding fashion right now. In denim, these pair with our capsule heroes as shown by Francesca above. Simply add in a tank top, shirt and trending sandals. Whilst Marilyn shows that tailored styles can be elevated beyond anything we thought shorts capable of, with elegant heels and of course a finishing of sleek sunnies. Even celebrities are taking to the trend, as we saw when Simone Ashley stepped out just a few weeks ago.

What's more, the high street and high-end brands have already stocked their sites full on new-in summer essentials, including the long shorts trend. There's comfortable elasticated styles, sharp pleats and some fashion-forward wrap styles that are all worth considering. So, to make it easier I've pulled together the very best long shorts for the sunny season below.

Keep scrolling to explore the best long shorts for summer 2024.

SHOP THE LONG SHORTS TREND:

Arket Loose Denim Shorts £67 SHOP NOW These have become a best-selling style for Arket.

COS Elasticated Linen Shorts £55 SHOP NOW Comfortable and chic. Now that's a winning combination.

Reformation Liam Linen Bermuda Short £148 SHOP NOW I'm ready to recreate this entire look.

H&M Baggy Low Denim Shorts £28 SHOP NOW The raw hem adds a relaxed edge to this pair.

COS Longline Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW This look has convinced me that double denim for summer is a really good idea.

Toteme Straight Tailored Shorts Black £290 SHOP NOW Toteme knows all about excellent forever tailoring.

Free People High Street Trouser Shorts £78 SHOP NOW This easy, relaxed pair also comes in red, black and a very chic beige.

Agolde Ellis Pleated Denim Shorts £270 SHOP NOW The bold pleating on denim sets this pair apart.

H&M Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts £28 SHOP NOW I expect this pair will move quickly.

Loro Piana Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Shorts £800 SHOP NOW The curved hem and perfectly placed slit shows off Loro Piana's design prowess.

Posse Marchello High-Rise Shorts £213 SHOP NOW Tailoring in the front, comfortable elastic in the back.

H&M Linen-Blend Tailored Shorts £20 SHOP NOW Now this is how you add shorts to a polished workwear rotation.

Reformation Liam Bermuda Short £148 SHOP NOW Light linens are a mainstay for the sunny months.

Loewe Asymmetric Layered Cotton Shorts £725 SHOP NOW Well done, Loewe.

Proenza Schouler Jenny Cotton and Linen Bermuda Shorts £625 SHOP NOW The fresh white shade looks so good with contrasting black accessories.

Zara Long Crossover Bermuda Shorts £36 SHOP NOW A contemporary take by Zara.