The Grown-Up and Graceful Shorts Trend London Women Are Wearing with Sandals and Low Heels

Woman on street wears long denim shorts, white shirt and sandals

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Francesca wears the Arket Loose Denim Shorts (£67).

Finally, summer has arrived in all its glory, and as the warm days seem to just keep coming, I for one am ready to bare a little leg. As fashion goes, this warm-weather season we're seeing a new trending style come to the fore in the shorts department, and it might just be the chicest, yet most divisive version around. Where once Daisy Dukes reigned supreme, stylish people have already started stepping out in a more sophisticated longer length. In pulling together plenty of examples of how the style can be worn I can confirm just how chic this new long shorts style truly is.

Marilyn wears black sweater, black tailored shorts and heels

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Sitting just by the knee, the latest shorts trend is a longer style and the design has made its way through denim iterations all the way to tailoring. Unlike the jorts many of us still associate with the early 2000s, these designs aren't reserved for pairing with an oversized t-shirt and trainers (although we've spotted some 2024 versions of this combination that are worth considering). These embody the timeless, refined stylings that are guiding fashion right now. In denim, these pair with our capsule heroes as shown by Francesca above. Simply add in a tank top, shirt and trending sandals. Whilst Marilyn shows that tailored styles can be elevated beyond anything we thought shorts capable of, with elegant heels and of course a finishing of sleek sunnies. Even celebrities are taking to the trend, as we saw when Simone Ashley stepped out just a few weeks ago.

What's more, the high street and high-end brands have already stocked their sites full on new-in summer essentials, including the long shorts trend. There's comfortable elasticated styles, sharp pleats and some fashion-forward wrap styles that are all worth considering. So, to make it easier I've pulled together the very best long shorts for the sunny season below.

Woman on street wears white sweater, blue long shorts and ballet flats

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Keep scrolling to explore the best long shorts for summer 2024.

SHOP THE LONG SHORTS TREND:

Loose Denim Shorts - Light Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Denim Shorts

These have become a best-selling style for Arket.

Elasticated Linen Shorts
COS
Elasticated Linen Shorts

Comfortable and chic. Now that's a winning combination.

Liam Linen Bermuda Short
Reformation
Liam Linen Bermuda Short

I'm ready to recreate this entire look.

Baggy Low Denim Shorts
H&M
Baggy Low Denim Shorts

The raw hem adds a relaxed edge to this pair.

Longline Denim Shorts
COS
Longline Denim Shorts

This look has convinced me that double denim for summer is a really good idea.

Straight Tailored Shorts Black
Toteme
Straight Tailored Shorts Black

Toteme knows all about excellent forever tailoring.

High Street Trouser Shorts
Free People
High Street Trouser Shorts

This easy, relaxed pair also comes in red, black and a very chic beige.

Agolde Long Shorts
Agolde
Ellis Pleated Denim Shorts

The bold pleating on denim sets this pair apart.

Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts
H&M
Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts

I expect this pair will move quickly.

Loro Piana
Loro Piana
Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Shorts

The curved hem and perfectly placed slit shows off Loro Piana's design prowess.

Posse Shorts
Posse
Marchello High-Rise Shorts

Tailoring in the front, comfortable elastic in the back.

Linen-Blend Tailored Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Tailored Shorts

Now this is how you add shorts to a polished workwear rotation.

Liam Bermuda Short
Reformation
Liam Bermuda Short

Light linens are a mainstay for the sunny months.

Asymmetric Layered Cotton Shorts
Loewe
Asymmetric Layered Cotton Shorts

Well done, Loewe.

Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Jenny Cotton and Linen Bermuda Shorts

The fresh white shade looks so good with contrasting black accessories.

Long Crossover Bermuda Shorts
Zara
Long Crossover Bermuda Shorts

A contemporary take by Zara.

Relaxed Denim Shorts
& Other Stories
Relaxed Denim Shorts

Just add a simple t-shirt and sandals.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

