Late on Saturday night, Gucci staged its cruise 2027 show in New York. While many iconic venues and landmarks could have set the stage for the occasion, Gucci chose Times Square as its venue where the house took over an entire swath of Broadway between 46th and 48th. The setting served as foreshadowing for new creative director Demna's first cruise collection: a mix of the glam and the gritty, in true New Yorker fashion.
The show cemented Gucci's role in the zeitgeist, with a lineup of stars both on and off the runway that included names like Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, and Tom Brady who walked in the show and Lindsay Lohan, Laura Harrier, Mariah Carey, and many more who were in attendance. After the designer's F/W '26 runway debut, we were teeming with curiosity to see how Demna would translate his new aesthetic vision for the house into a cruise collection, and it's clear that vision is one of high glamour, sex appeal, and loads of '90s references. Ahead, everything to know about Gucci's cruise 2027 show in New York.
A Times Square Takeover
Marrying high-brow and low-brow taste in a way that only designer Demna could, Gucci descended on none other than Times Square in the heart of Midtown Manhattan for its cruise 2027 show. Every screen—normally displaying advertisements of all sorts—was turned into a livestream of the event where models walked the street just below. In place of the usual throng of tourists that crowd Broadway, a stylish crowd of showgoers were seated arrived clad in their best Gucci attire.
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The Gucci Famiglia
Tom Brady! Paris Hilton! Cindy Crawford! One noteworthy celebrity walking the runway would have garnered headlines alone, but Gucci tends to set the bar high and even this show outdid itself. The casting call included a host of very familiar faces from across the pop-cultural spectrum, from the NFL to our Netflix queues.
Star-Studded Arrivals
As if the catwalk weren't star-studded enough, the front-row and arrivals were equally as impressive. Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, and Lindsay Lohan were just a few of the A-list names in attendance, wearing their best Gucci ensembles. Laura Harrier was a vision in a white turtleneck mini dress and black pumps that recalled Carrie Bradshaw's famous traffic-stopping LBD.
And Now, the Clothes
Now, let's discuss what actually went down on the catwalk. It was a lot of glam gowns, including the architectural feathered look worn by Crawford, a sheer cape dress on Alex Consani and Maria Carla Bosconi in a one-shouldered feathery concoction. By contrast, many looks closely resembled what you might see the everyday New Yorker wearing just an avenue or two over on 5th: dark denim, slick trench coats, and slim suiting.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.