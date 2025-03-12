I Never Wear Flats, But This Fresh Trend Is Comfy, Elegant and Can Handle a 10k Step Count

As much as comfort dictates my daily styling, I'm honestly not much of a flat-shoe person. While I'm partial to an oversized layer and an elasticated pant, in the footwear department I'm content to endure a little bit of discomfort if it means that I can slip into a shoe that makes me feel my best. This season, however, I've finally found a flat-shoe silhouette that I can genuinely say I love.

Just as sleek, polished and comfortable as the ballet flats that have been trending for the past few seasons, the glove flat shoe trend is the shoe I can't help but reach for every day at the moment.

With a fuller-coverage design, entirely flat silhouette and skin-hugging finish, these flat shoes offer a streamlined finish that trumps even that of traditional ballet flats. Adding polish to an outfit, the uncomplicated design stops them from feeling fussy or prim, as bow-adorned ballerinas easily can.

Pairing well with jeans, this easy combination offers a simple silhouette that can meet the demands of early-spring styling. Full-coverage enough to keep your feet shielded against the occasional puddle, these shoes are also lightweight enough to work during spring and hotter days, too.

A breakout silhouette this season, I've spotted so many brands experiment with the new spring trend. From Essen's burgundy pair that already has the seal of approval from Who What Wear UK's Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi—who racked up a 16k step count in her pair in Paris over the weekend—to H&M's simple black style that I honestly can't believe is still in stock, there are plenty of chic styles well worth a look in this season.

While these shoes are a no-brainer for styling with jeans, I've also seen some elegant looks that pair the slipper-like design with flowing skirts and tailored trousers that have entirely inspired my spring looks.

Inspired to give my footwear collection a re-vamp for spring 2025, read on to discover my edit of the best glove ballet flats below.

SHOP GLOVE-LIKE BALLET FLATS:

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW Honestly, I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Arket Mesh Ballerinas £139 SHOP NOW These also come in white and red.

COS Leather Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The high coverage design makes these perfect for spring's early days.

Soeur Brown Bala Ballet Flats £295 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Toteme Knitted Ballet Flats £430 SHOP NOW These cosy ballet flats are perfect for transitional styling.

ESSĒN The Foundation Flat - Burgundy $349 SHOP NOW Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi is a big fan of these comfortable flats.

Massimo Dutti Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats £119 SHOP NOW Style these with cosy socks while the weather remains chilly, then go without come summer.

A.Emery Briot Leather Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW The ruched detailing at the heels ensures a comfortable fit