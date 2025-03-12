I Never Wear Flats, But This Fresh Trend Is Comfy, Elegant and Can Handle a 10k Step Count

As much as comfort dictates my daily styling, I'm honestly not much of a flat-shoe person. While I'm partial to an oversized layer and an elasticated pant, in the footwear department I'm content to endure a little bit of discomfort if it means that I can slip into a shoe that makes me feel my best. This season, however, I've finally found a flat-shoe silhouette that I can genuinely say I love.

Just as sleek, polished and comfortable as the ballet flats that have been trending for the past few seasons, the glove flat shoe trend is the shoe I can't help but reach for every day at the moment.

Influencer wears glove ballet flats.

(Image credit: @angiesmithstyle)

With a fuller-coverage design, entirely flat silhouette and skin-hugging finish, these flat shoes offer a streamlined finish that trumps even that of traditional ballet flats. Adding polish to an outfit, the uncomplicated design stops them from feeling fussy or prim, as bow-adorned ballerinas easily can.

Influencer wears a glove ballet flat.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Pairing well with jeans, this easy combination offers a simple silhouette that can meet the demands of early-spring styling. Full-coverage enough to keep your feet shielded against the occasional puddle, these shoes are also lightweight enough to work during spring and hotter days, too.

Influencer wears a glove ballet flat.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

A breakout silhouette this season, I've spotted so many brands experiment with the new spring trend. From Essen's burgundy pair that already has the seal of approval from Who What Wear UK's Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi—who racked up a 16k step count in her pair in Paris over the weekend—to H&M's simple black style that I honestly can't believe is still in stock, there are plenty of chic styles well worth a look in this season.

Influencer wears a glove ballet flat.

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

While these shoes are a no-brainer for styling with jeans, I've also seen some elegant looks that pair the slipper-like design with flowing skirts and tailored trousers that have entirely inspired my spring looks.

Influencer wears glove ballet flats.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Inspired to give my footwear collection a re-vamp for spring 2025, read on to discover my edit of the best glove ballet flats below.

SHOP GLOVE-LIKE BALLET FLATS:

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Honestly, I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Mesh Ballerinas
Arket
Mesh Ballerinas

These also come in white and red.

Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Leather Ballet Flats

The high coverage design makes these perfect for spring's early days.

Brown Bala Ballet Flats
Soeur
Brown Bala Ballet Flats

These also come in four other shades.

Knitted Ballet Flats
Toteme
Knitted Ballet Flats

These cosy ballet flats are perfect for transitional styling.

The Foundation Flat - Burgundy
ESSĒN
The Foundation Flat - Burgundy

Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi is a big fan of these comfortable flats.

Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats

Style these with cosy socks while the weather remains chilly, then go without come summer.

Briot Leather Ballet Flats
A.Emery
Briot Leather Ballet Flats

The ruched detailing at the heels ensures a comfortable fit

Leather Ballet Flats
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

These also come in an apple green shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

