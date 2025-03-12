I Never Wear Flats, But This Fresh Trend Is Comfy, Elegant and Can Handle a 10k Step Count
As much as comfort dictates my daily styling, I'm honestly not much of a flat-shoe person. While I'm partial to an oversized layer and an elasticated pant, in the footwear department I'm content to endure a little bit of discomfort if it means that I can slip into a shoe that makes me feel my best. This season, however, I've finally found a flat-shoe silhouette that I can genuinely say I love.
Just as sleek, polished and comfortable as the ballet flats that have been trending for the past few seasons, the glove flat shoe trend is the shoe I can't help but reach for every day at the moment.
With a fuller-coverage design, entirely flat silhouette and skin-hugging finish, these flat shoes offer a streamlined finish that trumps even that of traditional ballet flats. Adding polish to an outfit, the uncomplicated design stops them from feeling fussy or prim, as bow-adorned ballerinas easily can.
Pairing well with jeans, this easy combination offers a simple silhouette that can meet the demands of early-spring styling. Full-coverage enough to keep your feet shielded against the occasional puddle, these shoes are also lightweight enough to work during spring and hotter days, too.
A breakout silhouette this season, I've spotted so many brands experiment with the new spring trend. From Essen's burgundy pair that already has the seal of approval from Who What Wear UK's Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi—who racked up a 16k step count in her pair in Paris over the weekend—to H&M's simple black style that I honestly can't believe is still in stock, there are plenty of chic styles well worth a look in this season.
While these shoes are a no-brainer for styling with jeans, I've also seen some elegant looks that pair the slipper-like design with flowing skirts and tailored trousers that have entirely inspired my spring looks.
Inspired to give my footwear collection a re-vamp for spring 2025, read on to discover my edit of the best glove ballet flats below.
SHOP GLOVE-LIKE BALLET FLATS:
Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi is a big fan of these comfortable flats.
Style these with cosy socks while the weather remains chilly, then go without come summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
