French Women Are Giving Up Linen Shorts for This Trendier But Divisive Style

I didn’t plan on retiring my linen shorts just yet, but fashion had other ideas. Over the past few summers, one trend has quietly taken hold, and now it’s officially everywhere: long denim shorts, also known as Bermuda jorts. What once felt like a slightly awkward in-between style has suddenly become the piece that anchors my entire warm-weather wardrobe.

French women (who rarely jump on trends without a good reason) have fully embraced the longer, more structured silhouette. And honestly, I see the appeal. They offer a bit more polish than your average cutoffs, with the same versatility and effortlessness. They work just as well with a crisp button-down and strappy sandals as they do with an oversize tee and sneakers.

Sure, they might be a little divisive. Not everyone is on board with the extended hemline, perhaps in their mind linking the silhouette to the denim shorts their dads wear during the summer. But if you're looking for something that feels both modern and wearable, this might be the unexpected staple your closet’s been missing. Consider this your cue to follow the French and give linen a break—at least for now.

How to style: long mid-wash denim Bermuda jorts + cardigan + slingback heels

How to style: mid-wash long denim Bermuda jorts + black blazer + ballet flats

How to style: white long denim Bermuda jorts + button-down shirt + flip-flops

How to style: dark-wash long denim Bermuda jorts + rugby shirt + baseball hat

How to style: white long denim Bermuda jorts + button-down shirt + wicker bag