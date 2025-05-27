French Women Are Giving Up Linen Shorts for This Trendier But Divisive Style

I didn’t plan on retiring my linen shorts just yet, but fashion had other ideas. Over the past few summers, one trend has quietly taken hold, and now it’s officially everywhere: long denim shorts, also known as Bermuda jorts. What once felt like a slightly awkward in-between style has suddenly become the piece that anchors my entire warm-weather wardrobe.

French women (who rarely jump on trends without a good reason) have fully embraced the longer, more structured silhouette. And honestly, I see the appeal. They offer a bit more polish than your average cutoffs, with the same versatility and effortlessness. They work just as well with a crisp button-down and strappy sandals as they do with an oversize tee and sneakers.

Sure, they might be a little divisive. Not everyone is on board with the extended hemline, perhaps in their mind linking the silhouette to the denim shorts their dads wear during the summer. But if you're looking for something that feels both modern and wearable, this might be the unexpected staple your closet’s been missing. Consider this your cue to follow the French and give linen a break—at least for now.

Woman wearing long denim bermuda short.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

How to style: long mid-wash denim Bermuda jorts + cardigan + slingback heels

Longline Denim Shorts
COS
Longline Denim Shorts

Dissh, Bambi Blue Bermuda Short
Dissh
Bambi Blue Bermuda Short

Mango, High-Waisted Straight-Fit Jorts
Mango
High-Waisted Straight-Fit Jorts

Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts
Reformation
Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts

Woman wearing long denim bermuda short.

(Image credit: @chloe_harrouche_)

How to style: mid-wash long denim Bermuda jorts + black blazer + ballet flats

Mica Short
SlvrLake
Mica Short

Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts
Reformation
Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts

High-Rise Denim Bermuda Short
Banana Republic
High-Rise Denim Bermuda Short

Remade by Uo Levi’s® Denim Short
Urban Outfitters
Remade by UO Levi’s Denim Short

Madewell, The 1997 Denim Bermuda Short
Madewell
The 1997 Denim Bermuda Short

Woman wearing long denim bermuda short.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

How to style: white long denim Bermuda jorts + button-down shirt + flip-flops

Dissh, Bambi Cream Bermuda Denim Short
Dissh
Bambi Cream Bermuda Denim Short

Mango, High-Rise Straight-Fit Rinse-Wash Jorts
Mango
High-Rise Straight-Fit Rinse-Wash Jorts

High-Waist Knee-Length Denim Shorts
H&M
High-Waist Knee-Length Denim Shorts

Mango, Frayed Hem Denim Shorts
Mango
Frayed Hem Denim Shorts

Madewell, The Essex Long Baggy Short
Madewell
The Essex Long Baggy Short

Woman wearing long denim bermuda short.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

How to style: dark-wash long denim Bermuda jorts + rugby shirt + baseball hat

Madewell, The 1997 Denim Bermuda Short
Madewell
The 1997 Denim Bermuda Short

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

Levi's, Baggy Dad Jort
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jort

Levi's, Baggy Dad Jort
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jort

Woman wearing long denim bermuda short.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

How to style: white long denim Bermuda jorts + button-down shirt + wicker bag

High-Waist Knee-Length Denim Shorts
H&M
High-Waist Knee-Length Denim Shorts

Denim Bermuda Shorts
Prada
Denim Bermuda Shorts

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

