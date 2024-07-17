My Maxi Skirt and I Are On A Break—These Celebrity Shorts Outfits Are My New Summer Inspo
After what felt like the longest spring on record, summer is finally starting to make its presence felt, and with balmy weather and sunnier evenings comes a seasonal fashion refresh, and I've spotted one item on repeat in celebrities' wardrobes. Dresses are a summer staple and jeans are always reliable, but on the days when you don't know what to wear, there's nothing quite like a good pair of shorts. Maxi skirts and dresses dominated summer 2023, but this year fashion's biggest trends have all focused on the shrinking hemline—capri trousers turned into jorts, jorts into Bermuda shorts, take it from me— 2024 is to be a very shorts-orientated summer.
It was one evening spent scrolling for outfit inspiration that I stumbled across pictures of Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid in long denim cut-offs that reminded me of just how versatile shorts can be. Tailored shorts? Keep them smart with an oversized Oxford shirt. Boxer-style shorts? Perfect as part of a co-ord or with a casual tee. Cargo shorts? Ideal with trainers, even better with sandals. In short, this often overlooked bottom is anything but "boring", in fact, it opens up endless outfit ideas, and other A-listers agree. From Princess Diana's memorable bicycle shorts to Kate Moss at Glastonbury, celebs have been making shorts feel fresh for decades, so should you be wondering how to wear shorts now, I've rounded up some of my favourite recent celeb looks to help get you started.
Jennifer Lawrence: Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Mary Janes
Style Notes: Starting strong, as I mean to go on, this Jennifer Lawrence look scores highly for just how polished it makes shorts feel. If you thought that bare-legs only belonged on the beach, here is conclusive proof that long shorts and a matching blazer are perfect for the office too. Adding the unexpected addition of Mary Janes over a sandal only serve to elevate this 'fit further. Bravo, J. Law.
Shop the Look:
The only black blazer I'd recommend to anyone.
Bella Hadid: Graphic Tee + Denim Shorts + Cowboy Shorts
Style Notes: Wearing short shorts for summer? This isn't Bella's first rodeo, and if the cartoon tee wasn't enough to make this outfit feel fun, the cowboy boots are the pièce de résistance. It might be relatively low effort for the likes of a supermodel, but it only makes the combination even easier to recreate, and I expect to see much more of the same sort of ensemble this festival season.
Shop the Look:
Sofia Richie Grainge: White Tee + Shorts + Trainers
Style Notes: We've fallen hard for Sofia's take on valley-girl-prep-meets-beverly-hills-power-dressing so this laidback look is entirely unexpected. The same key points still stand though: a great eye for colour, incorporating tailoring, and of course, an air of effortless elegance, and I'm convinced that it's combination of all three that helps dress up a white t-shirt to chic new levels.
Shop the Look:
Hailey Bieber: Trench Coat + Denim Shorts + Fisherman Sandals
Style Notes: But, I hear you ask, what do I wear on the days that the weather is less than perfect? (And yes, we can expect plenty of those thanks to the Great British climate). No sun, no problem—a light trench is the transitional wonder that we reach for when rain or wind could be just around the corner, and by adding socks Hailey Bieber manages to make fisherman sandals ready for anything too. If you prefer, swap the crop top for a longer full tee that you can tuck into high-waisted shorts.
Shop the Look:
Alexa Chung: Camel Knit + Leather Shorts
Style Notes: Alexa Chung knows her way around a pair of shorts, but this throwback sticks with me for all of the right reasons. Pairing glossy leather shorts with a fine crew neck is exactly how to make shorts work for autumn, and although I'd be more inclined to swap the shoe-boot for something a little more classic like a Mary Jane, it makes a strong case for the power of sheer tights when you don't want an entirely bare leg.
Shop the Look:
Tie around your shoulders now, and wear layered up in autumn.
Simone Ashley: Double Denim + Chunky Loafers
Style Notes: Whenever you're not sure what to pair with denim, the easy answer is, more denim. Everyone from Sienna Miller to Rihanna, Michelle Obama to Kate Hudson have been spotted in the Canadian tuxedo, and Simone Ashley's idea to swap jeans for shorts is simple, but very effective. I can't think of a shoe that wouldn't work with this—a court shoe, a flip flop, a flatform, or a trainer, but cute socks and chunky loafers are the Gen-Z approved styling tip that we can all get on board with.
Shop the Look:
