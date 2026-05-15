Whatever term you want to use—Hollywood heavyweight or leading man—Austin Butler embodies it. From his titular role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis to his villainous portrayal of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two, and most recently, his headline performance in Darren Aronofsky's gritty crime thriller Caught Stealing, he's every ounce a classic, genre-bending movie star.
We caught up with Butler at Los Angeles's landmark El Rey Theatre to discuss his latest role—that of YSL global ambassador and, more specifically, the face of the new Myslf Eau de Toilette Intense, which is the latest intoxicating scent to join YSL's impressive lineup. Ahead, he opens up about his earliest scent memory, the grooming step he never misses, his comprehensive morning routine, and more.
YSL's Myslf Eau de Toilette Intense
YSL
Myslf Eau de Toilette Intense
The new fragrance is a woody, skin-musk scent, combining fresh and elevated notes of bergamot, orange blossom, warm woods, and white skin musks. Butler describes it as "fresh, warm, and light," the kind of scent he can wear every day. (He spritzes it on his neck and wrists before heading out the door. We asked because details are important, okay?)
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The fragrance is personal and nostalgia-inducing for Butler, as he can trace its specific scent notes back to early childhood memories with both of his parents. First, there's the orange blossom note, which reminds him of growing up in Southern California. "I had an orange tree in my backyard, and my mom and I used to pick oranges together," he says.
Then, there are the wood notes—something he remembers smelling similarly in his dad's cologne, which he'd steal spritzes of as a child. Laughing, he says it was technically the first fragrance he ever wore. "It was one my dad had. I wish I could remember what it was called, but I used to go into his room and take it off his shelf and spray it on when I was a kid. I just remember it was really peppery and woody."
These days, YSL's Myslf Eau de Toilette Intense is his preferred fragrance, as it's "warm," and the perfect "everyday fresh scent." Below, read our rapid-fire Q&A with Butler to learn more about his grooming essentials, his comprehensive morning routine, and more.
What's one grooming step you never skip?
Brush my teeth.
If you had to leave the house in five minutes, what are a few extra staple products you'd either apply or bring with you?
I'd bring chewing gum with me. For me, it's my phone, my wallet, my keys, and chewing gum, probably.
What do your morning and evening routines look like?
I don't keep my phone next to my bed, so that's far away. I try not to look at that for at least the first hour of the day. I get up, take a cold shower, meditate, write for a little bit, and then make a coffee. Usually, I'll make a coffee before I write. Drink the coffee, write down some thoughts, and then hit the day.
In the evening, when it starts to get dark, if I'm home, I'll light the fireplace and some candles. Usually I don't have lights on at home. I'll take a shower before bed and do the usual, brush my teeth, get in bed and read, and fall asleep.
What's the best compliment someone can give you?
Your mother raised you right.
Watch the YSL Myslf Eau de Toilette Campaign Film Featuring Austin Butler
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.