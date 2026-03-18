No, Not Jeans—Chic Women Are Wearing This Divisive Trouser Trend Instead This Spring

Cropped, wide-legged and mid-length, culottes are back! Here's how fashion people are wearing this divisive silhouette for spring instead of their much-loved denim.

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Influencers Tori Vanbreugel, Stephanie Arant and Taffy Msipa wearing culottes.
(Image credit: @torivanbreugel @shhtephs @taffymsipa)
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The last time I wore culottes, it was 2015 and I had blue hair. I had just landed my very first fashion internship and was obviously having a lot of fun exploring my personal style. It's safe to say a lot has changed since then, and the culotte trend was swiftly replaced by more tailored, wearable, and easier-to-style alternatives. So why did I find myself pining for them years later?

The truth is, no pair of trousers have suited me as well as those culottes did. In fact, I haven't owned a single pair of trousers since. I'm 5'2" with a large chest and everything about them, from their high crop to their a-line silhouette, balanced my proportions and elongated my frame in a way standard trousers just didn't.

So you can imagine my joy when I heard rumblings that culottes were coming back. They were spotted on Scandi girls racing between shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and arbiters of style Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have also been seen wearing the knee-length style.

This season, it's all about shape. From minimal, tailored styles to voluminous, billowing cuts that could be easily mistaken for skirts, this trend is about letting the culotte define the overall silhouette of your outfit. Below, I have found five of the best ways to work a pair of culottes into your spring wardrobe. They might even make you forget all about your jeans...

FIVE WAYS TO STYLE CULOTTES FOR SPRING

1. CULOTTES + LEATHER JACKET + SLINBACKS

Influencer Tori Vanbreugel wearing culottes and a leather jacket.

(Image credit: @torivanbreugel)

STYLE NOTES: Sitting just below the knee, this style with its barrel-leg cut is a contemporary take on the culotte and a really easy way to play around with shape in your day-to-day looks. Keep the outfit to one colour, or monochrome, and let the culottes be the focal point. A boxy jacket or t-shirt up top will compliment the culottes and create a minimal but edgy vibe.

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2. CULOTTES + KNITTED VEST + STRAPPY HEELS

Influencer Stephanie Broek wearing culottes with a knitted vest and strappy heels.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

STYLE NOTES: A tailored, streamlined pair as worn by @stephaniebroek is a great spring alternative to wide-leg trousers, and a more workwear friendly option than the tailored Bermuda short trend thanks to the slightly longer hemline. A knitted vest feels elevated and uniform, while strappy heels keep the look feeling feminine and polished.

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3. CARDIGAN + CULOTTES + LOAFERS

Influencer Stephanie Arant wearing culottes, a red cardigan and loafers.

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

STYLE NOTES: Longer styles of culottes can be styled similarly to the barrell-leg trouser in the sense that form-fitting t-shirts and streamlined footwear such as loafers or ballet flats help to exaggerate the volume.

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