No, Not Jeans—Chic Women Are Wearing This Divisive Trouser Trend Instead This Spring

The last time I wore culottes, it was 2015 and I had blue hair. I had just landed my very first fashion internship and was obviously having a lot of fun exploring my personal style. It's safe to say a lot has changed since then, and the culotte trend was swiftly replaced by more tailored, wearable, and easier-to-style alternatives. So why did I find myself pining for them years later?
The truth is, no pair of trousers have suited me as well as those culottes did. In fact, I haven't owned a single pair of trousers since. I'm 5'2" with a large chest and everything about them, from their high crop to their a-line silhouette, balanced my proportions and elongated my frame in a way standard trousers just didn't.
So you can imagine my joy when I heard rumblings that culottes were coming back. They were spotted on Scandi girls racing between shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and arbiters of style Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have also been seen wearing the knee-length style.
This season, it's all about shape. From minimal, tailored styles to voluminous, billowing cuts that could be easily mistaken for skirts, this trend is about letting the culotte define the overall silhouette of your outfit. Below, I have found five of the best ways to work a pair of culottes into your spring wardrobe. They might even make you forget all about your jeans...
FIVE WAYS TO STYLE CULOTTES FOR SPRING
1. CULOTTES + LEATHER JACKET + SLINBACKS
STYLE NOTES: Sitting just below the knee, this style with its barrel-leg cut is a contemporary take on the culotte and a really easy way to play around with shape in your day-to-day looks. Keep the outfit to one colour, or monochrome, and let the culottes be the focal point. A boxy jacket or t-shirt up top will compliment the culottes and create a minimal but edgy vibe.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Leather Jacket
The Studio collection never disappoints.
PAIDEN
Swift Long Shorts in Black
A wider leg creates a sculptural silhouette.
AEYDE
Carla Leather Slingback Pumps
An edgier take on the slingback.
2. CULOTTES + KNITTED VEST + STRAPPY HEELS
STYLE NOTES: A tailored, streamlined pair as worn by @stephaniebroek is a great spring alternative to wide-leg trousers, and a more workwear friendly option than the tailored Bermuda short trend thanks to the slightly longer hemline. A knitted vest feels elevated and uniform, while strappy heels keep the look feeling feminine and polished.
Shop the Look:
COS
Wool V-Neck Tunic Vest
A great transitional piece.
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
A throw-over-the-shoulder kind of cardi.
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Culotte Trousers Co-Ord
Yes, culottes can be tailored too.
ZARA
Leather High-Heel Sandals
It's barely-there sandal season.
DeMellier
The Hudson
Loved by fashion editors everywhere.
3. CARDIGAN + CULOTTES + LOAFERS
STYLE NOTES: Longer styles of culottes can be styled similarly to the barrell-leg trouser in the sense that form-fitting t-shirts and streamlined footwear such as loafers or ballet flats help to exaggerate the volume.