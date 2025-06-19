The Heatwave Is Happening! 5 Outfits to Try If You Don't Know What to Wear Right Now

Wondering what to wear in this current weather? For me, sweaty commutes call for easy linen sets, cotton dresses and lightweight accessories. Scroll on to see five chic yet simple outfits that are perfect for 25-degree-plus weather.

Influencers wearing summer outfits
(Image credit: @sasha.mei @monikh @chloekathbutler)
There’s truly nothing I don’t love about summer. Nothing at all. So, I feel well-qualified to share which outfits actually work during a heatwave, because as someone who jumps at any chance to shed layers and embrace warm-weather dressing, I fully revel in every aspect of summer style—think floaty linens, breezy accessories, cute sandals and cheerful bags. How could anyone resist a fresh pair of flip-flops? (I’m all in for the return of jellies.) Or a new straw bag? (The Loewe buckle one is definitely on my wish list.) And let’s not forget the sheer joy of leaving the house without a jacket in tow. Add to that the fact that mid-week Aperols in the sun and park picnics with picky bits are entirely acceptable and I’m completely in my element.

That said, I get why some people aren’t fans of the sweaty season, especially when you're trying to sleep without a fan! But often, the struggle really comes down to figuring out what to wear when it’s 25°C and climbing, something we in the UK aren’t exactly used to dealing with regularly. So, I’m here to take the guesswork out of dressing for the heat, with the help of a few of my favourite ladies on Instagram.

Whether it’s trying out the lightweight lace cami top of the season, investing in comfy stretch-waist sporty shorts or relying on humble basics such as a cotton vest top or linen shirt, here are five super simple outfits that are guaranteed to keep you cool during the heatwave we’re having—long may it continue (in my opinion).

What to Wear in 25º+ Weather:

1. Cami Top + Denim Shorts + Flip Flops

Chloe wearing cami top and shorts

(Image credit: @chloekatbutler)

Style Notes: The hottest of days call for white, white and more white! Deflecting the sun's rays, white is the coolest colour you can wear , and I enjoy how Chloe has styled the top of the season (a lace cami) with the shorts of the season (Bermuda) and yes, you guessed it, the sandals of the season (red flip flops). Impressive.

2. Linen Co-ord + Chunky Accessories

Monikh wearing linen set

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: I'm a sucker for a co-ord, and although I already have a whole section in my wardrobe dedicated to the easy pairings, I always want more. This brown linen trouser and floaty top set just looks so effortless when teamed with bold, black chunky accessories, doesn't it? Excuse me while I copy this entire outfit immediately.

3. Seersucker Mini + Mesh Pumps

Salome wearing mini dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: While you can of course opt for any mini dress during summer, a stretchy seersucker style is advised. Giving you room to move around and not feel restricted—if you go for a plaid checked version like Salome then you'll also be ticking off a key summer 2025 trend. Luckily, I've found a very similar style from Damson Madder, below.

4. Linen Skirt + Sporty Shorts + Loafers

Georgia wearing sporty shorts

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

Style Notes: Putting the wrong shoe theory into action, Georgia adds penny loafers to sporty Adidas shorts—and I'm into it. The socks will keep your feet from getting too sweaty, the cap is ready to deal with hot-weather hair and a loose linen shirt will be a saviour all season.

5. Vest Top + Maxi Skirt + Sandals

Sasha wearing vest top

(Image credit: @sasha.mei.)

Style Notes: A white vest top, although simple, is one of those love-forever reliable items that become the base of so many brilliant outfits. And not to mention, cool and light to get you through a heatwave. I love how Sasha has worn hers with a maxi black skirt and fancy jewellery.

