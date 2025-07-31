Not Ballet Flats, Not Sneakers—Everyone With Cool Style Is Wearing These Shoes With Jeans Right Now

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @piamance)

If you've officially hit pause on ballet flats and aren't in the mood for another sneaker moment, there's one flats style that's stepping up as the cool-girl shoes to wear with jeans right now: loafers. They're polished without feeling stuffy and effortless without being too casual, and they somehow strike the perfect balance between structure and ease that makes every denim outfit look instantly intentional. Whether you lean classic or trend-forward, loafers are the flats that style insiders are quietly slipping into. Trust us—they're not going anywhere for fall.

This season's best jeans-and-loafer combos are anything but boring. Straight-leg jeans paired with sleek black leather loafers and a crisp white tee give off quiet luxury energy that feels modern and low effort. If you're feeling a little more playful, try styling relaxed, baggy denim with chunky lug-sole loafers and a cropped cardigan or bomber jacket for a street style–approved twist. The key? Contrast. Structured loafers balance oversize denim perfectly, and slim-fit jeans work well with heavier loafer silhouettes.

Fashion people are also embracing tonal dressing with this combo. Think vintage jeans with tan or off-white loafers or a rich brown jacket with chocolate croc-effect loafers. For transitional weather, pairing jeans and loafers with a longline trench or tailored vest creates an outfit that looks put-together but not overdone.

Bottom line: If you're ready to break out of the sneaker or ballet-flats rut, loafers are the stylish swap to make now. They're versatile enough for everyday errands, office days, and even nights out depending on how you style them. With so many cool iterations—chunky soles, hardware accents, sleek patent, and classic leather—it's no wonder loafers are the flat shoes of choice among the best dressed people in fashion right now.

See some of our favorite jeans-with-loafers outfits below, and shop the flat-shoe style along the way.

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @michelleinfusino)

Get the look: long trench coat + baggy jeans + striped T-shirt + loafers

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Get the look: brown leather jacket + dark-wash jeans + socks + loafers

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Get the look: fitted sweater + slim jeans + leather belt + loafers

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: slightly cropped leather jacket + vintage jeans + loafers

Weejuns® Penny Loafer
G.H.BASS
Weejuns Penny Loafer

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: black jacket + striped silk button-down shirt + baggy black jeans + loafers

Cynthia High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @_eahsieneed)

Get the look: lightweight jacket + cuffed jeans + chunky loafers

Madison Penny Loafer
Steve Madden
Madison Penny Loafers

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Get the look: sweater + cropped black T-shirt + dark-wash jeans + sleek belt + loafers

Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Get the look: striped sweater + dark-wash jeans + loafers

Laurent Glossed-Leather Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Laurent Glossed-Leather Loafers

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @michelleinfusino)

Get the look: suede jacket + baggy jeans + loafers

Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
TRF Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: black jean jacket + black jeans + white T-shirt + loafers

Lana Suede Loafers
AEYDE
Lana Suede Loafers

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Get the look: oversize blazer + white button-down shirt + white T-shirt + slim jeans + loafers

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: cardigan + cropped jeans + socks + loafers

Common Projects Flat Loafers
Common Projects
Flat Loafers

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: lightweight trench coat + bright T-shirt + jeans + loafers

Rag & Bone Miramar Terry Wide Leg Pants
Rag & Bone
Miramar Terry Wide Leg Pants

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @piashah_)

Get the look: black blazer + black T-shirt + jeans + loafers

Dr. Martens Adrian Bex Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Bex Loafers

Woman wearing loafers with jeans outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @yoyokulala)

Get the look: cropped white top + oversize white button-down shirt + jeans + loafers

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans

