The Only 3 Denim Fits That Still Look Good With Ballet Flats

If you've ever tried to style ballet flats with just any pair of jeans, you've probably discovered that not all denim is created equal when it comes to proportions. Only a few denim fits actually look intentional (read: not awkward) when worn with these ultra-slim shoes, and as ballet flats continue to dominate the shoe trends, we figured it was time to break down the denim styles that do work—even in 2025.

Styling ballet flats is all about balance. Because the shoes are so subtle and low profile, they need a denim fit that either complements their simplicity or plays off them with contrast. That's where most people go wrong, either choosing denim that swallows the shoes entirely or opting for silhouettes that throw off the proportion game. The goal? Finding the sweet spot where the jeans enhance the flats and vice versa.

Another factor worth calling out is that flats bring a certain softness to a look. While they can make wide-leg trousers feel effortless and elevate something as casual as cargo pants, they don't always play nice with every jeans cut. To make ballet flats feel directional (not dated), these are the only three denim fits that continue to look fresh and fashion-forward.

Scroll on to see the 2025 denim styles that look best with ballet flats.

How to Wear Tailored Denim With Ballet Flats

First is tailored jeans—think slim, straight, and stovepipe fits that hug in the right places but don't feel skintight. This is arguably the most timeless pairing. The clean lines of the denim highlight the minimalism of the ballet flats, creating a polished look that works for everything from casual Fridays to coffee dates. Bonus points if you style the outfit with a crisp button-down or a sleek trench.

Get the look: black blazer + black tailored jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: neutral blazer + simple tank + tailored jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: leather bomber jacket + white T-shirt + stovepipe jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: white button-down shirt + tailored white jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: white button-down shirt + tailored jeans + black belt + ballet flats

How to Wear Oversize Denim With Ballet Flats

Next is oversize denim. Yes, loose, baggy, and puddle jeans pair surprisingly well with the dainty silhouette of ballet flats. The key here is contrast. The volume of the jeans creates a laid-back, cool slouch, while the sleekness of the flats keeps the outfit from feeling too undone. Just make sure to opt for a slightly cropped or cuffed hem so the shoes don't get completely lost under the denim.

Get the look: fitted casual top + oversize denim + ballet flats

Get the look: white blouse + knit vest + oversize denim + ballet flats

Get the look: cropped trench coat + oversize denim + ballet flats

Get the look: fitted white T-shirt + oversize denim + ballet flats

Get the look: simple tank + oversize denim + ballet flats

How to Wear Cropped Denim With Ballet Flats

Lastly, cropped jeans (whether they're skinny, straight, or wide-leg) are a no-brainer. That flash of ankle is exactly what ballet flats need to shine. Unlike full-length jeans that can compete with or cover the shoes, cropped styles showcase your flats while balancing the proportions up top. It's the easiest way to make the trend look chic instead of too cutesy.

Get the look: sleeveless vest top + cropped jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: breezy long jacket + cropped white jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: knit sweater + cropped jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: fitted black T-shirt + cropped jeans + ballet flats

Get the look: trench coat + cropped jeans + scarf + ballet flats

