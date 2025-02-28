I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again

Look, I love my black Sambas. They’ve been my go-to for months (err, years), no-brainer shoes that work with just about everything in my closet. But lately? I can’t shake the feeling that they’re making me look… basic. Like, peak millennial-trying-too-hard basic (in my personal opinion, that is). I know, I know—Sambas are still an It-girl sneaker, especially in fun colorways and unexpected patterns like leopard or patchwork styles. But the plain black pair? They’re just not giving me the same thrill anymore.

So in my quest to freshen my style, I’ve been eyeing a few sneakers that bring something fresh to the table. Whether it’s a metallic finish, a retro running silhouette, or a color pop that makes a statement, these six pairs are exactly what I need to shake up my rotation.

See the outfits I’ve worn with my simple black Sambas in the past and the new styles I’d swap them with today for an updated and (again, in my opinion) cooler feel.

1. Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers in Silver

If Sambas had a futuristic, fashion-forward cousin, it would be the Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker. The sleek silver upper feels modern and unexpected, but the minimal, low-profile shape keeps them wearable. They’re sporty, but in that cool, understated way that makes them look like they're straight off a Copenhagen street style gallery.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

2. Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Sneakers in Olive Green

Onitsuka Tigers have always had an effortlessly cool feel, and the Serrano silhouette is one of the most underrated. The olive-green colorway is an easy swap for black without feeling too loud, and the lightweight design makes them a great alternative for anyone (me) looking to move past the Samba fatigue.

Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Sneakers $161 SHOP NOW

3. Salomon XT-Whisper Sneakers in Dark Green

For the days when I want my sneakers to do all the talking, these are the move. Salomon’s trail-runner-meets-streetwear moment isn’t slowing down, and this neon-green colorway feels like the perfect mix of techy and bold. They’re unexpected, cool, and the opposite of basic—exactly what I need right now.

Salomon XT-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW

4. Nike LD-1000 Sneakers in Beige

Retro runners are having a moment, and this pair nails the aesthetic without trying too hard. The soft beige colorway is the perfect neutral—effortless, versatile, and just different enough from the sea of New Balance 990s. Bonus points for how good these will also look with slouchy trousers or a longline coat.

5. New Balance 1906 Sneakers in Silver and Hunter Green

Speaking of New Balance, the 1906 is that shoe right now. This silver-and-hunter-green combo hits the perfect balance between vintage dad vibes and fashion-editor cool. It’s giving “I’m ahead of the trends” energy in the best way possible.

New Balance 1906 Rubber-Trimmed Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers $155 SHOP NOW

6. Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Red Suede

The Speedcat resurgence is real, and this red suede version is chef’s kiss. They feel vintage and sporty in a fun way, but there’s also something quietly statement-making about them. Paired with a fitted black shirt and simple skirt? Instant main-character energy.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

While my black Sambas aren’t going anywhere (I still respect them, to be clear), they’re officially taking a back seat while I inject some much-needed excitement into my sneaker lineup. So if you’re like me and looking to lean into less-predictable style choices, I suggest starting with your sneakers.

Shop more styles I’d add to my wardrobe to freshen my sneaker outfits if I had endless closet space.

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW It's the buttery-yellow hue here.

Alohas Tb.490 Rife Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is still trending hard.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial W Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW The powder pink is so cute.

Asics Gel-Nyc Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW I hear the best things about Asics and how comfortable they are.

Hoka One One Stealth Tech Bondi 8 Caged Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $165 SHOP NOW Very chic and sporty.

Gola Athena Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW This color combo is so spring.

Bottega Veneta Orbit Low Top Lace Up Sneakers $1050 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a designer sneaker.

Saucony Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW Suede navy sneakers never looked so cool.

Sam Edelman Talia Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW Leopard is certainly a fun option.

New Balance Gender Inclusive 9060 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW A classic that doesn't feel basic to me.

Flower Mountain Washi Sneakers $250 SHOP NOW A very playful option to add to your sneaker collection.

Salomon Xt-6 Expanse Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW I'm very into Salomon sneakers right now.

Dries Van Noten Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers $555 SHOP NOW These paired with super-dark-wash denim.

Veja Condor Royale Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW I love the mix of dark neutrals on this pair.

Toteme The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW A Net-a-Porter exclusive.

Nike V2k Run Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW A subtle hint of light pink.

On Cloudrift Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW On sneakers have also been on my list to try for a while now.

Nike Air Max Sndr Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW Very cool and futuristic here.