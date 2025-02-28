I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again
Look, I love my black Sambas. They’ve been my go-to for months (err, years), no-brainer shoes that work with just about everything in my closet. But lately? I can’t shake the feeling that they’re making me look… basic. Like, peak millennial-trying-too-hard basic (in my personal opinion, that is). I know, I know—Sambas are still an It-girl sneaker, especially in fun colorways and unexpected patterns like leopard or patchwork styles. But the plain black pair? They’re just not giving me the same thrill anymore.
So in my quest to freshen my style, I’ve been eyeing a few sneakers that bring something fresh to the table. Whether it’s a metallic finish, a retro running silhouette, or a color pop that makes a statement, these six pairs are exactly what I need to shake up my rotation.
See the outfits I’ve worn with my simple black Sambas in the past and the new styles I’d swap them with today for an updated and (again, in my opinion) cooler feel.
1. Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers in Silver
If Sambas had a futuristic, fashion-forward cousin, it would be the Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker. The sleek silver upper feels modern and unexpected, but the minimal, low-profile shape keeps them wearable. They’re sporty, but in that cool, understated way that makes them look like they're straight off a Copenhagen street style gallery.
2. Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Sneakers in Olive Green
Onitsuka Tigers have always had an effortlessly cool feel, and the Serrano silhouette is one of the most underrated. The olive-green colorway is an easy swap for black without feeling too loud, and the lightweight design makes them a great alternative for anyone (me) looking to move past the Samba fatigue.
3. Salomon XT-Whisper Sneakers in Dark Green
For the days when I want my sneakers to do all the talking, these are the move. Salomon’s trail-runner-meets-streetwear moment isn’t slowing down, and this neon-green colorway feels like the perfect mix of techy and bold. They’re unexpected, cool, and the opposite of basic—exactly what I need right now.
4. Nike LD-1000 Sneakers in Beige
Retro runners are having a moment, and this pair nails the aesthetic without trying too hard. The soft beige colorway is the perfect neutral—effortless, versatile, and just different enough from the sea of New Balance 990s. Bonus points for how good these will also look with slouchy trousers or a longline coat.
5. New Balance 1906 Sneakers in Silver and Hunter Green
Speaking of New Balance, the 1906 is that shoe right now. This silver-and-hunter-green combo hits the perfect balance between vintage dad vibes and fashion-editor cool. It’s giving “I’m ahead of the trends” energy in the best way possible.
6. Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Red Suede
The Speedcat resurgence is real, and this red suede version is chef’s kiss. They feel vintage and sporty in a fun way, but there’s also something quietly statement-making about them. Paired with a fitted black shirt and simple skirt? Instant main-character energy.
While my black Sambas aren’t going anywhere (I still respect them, to be clear), they’re officially taking a back seat while I inject some much-needed excitement into my sneaker lineup. So if you’re like me and looking to lean into less-predictable style choices, I suggest starting with your sneakers.
Shop more styles I’d add to my wardrobe to freshen my sneaker outfits if I had endless closet space.
