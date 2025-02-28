I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again

Look, I love my black Sambas. They’ve been my go-to for months (err, years), no-brainer shoes that work with just about everything in my closet. But lately? I can’t shake the feeling that they’re making me look… basic. Like, peak millennial-trying-too-hard basic (in my personal opinion, that is). I know, I know—Sambas are still an It-girl sneaker, especially in fun colorways and unexpected patterns like leopard or patchwork styles. But the plain black pair? They’re just not giving me the same thrill anymore.

So in my quest to freshen my style, I’ve been eyeing a few sneakers that bring something fresh to the table. Whether it’s a metallic finish, a retro running silhouette, or a color pop that makes a statement, these six pairs are exactly what I need to shake up my rotation.

See the outfits I’ve worn with my simple black Sambas in the past and the new styles I’d swap them with today for an updated and (again, in my opinion) cooler feel.

1. Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers in Silver

woman wearing white fitted mini dress styled with Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers in Silver

(Image credit: @mscanga)

If Sambas had a futuristic, fashion-forward cousin, it would be the Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker. The sleek silver upper feels modern and unexpected, but the minimal, low-profile shape keeps them wearable. They’re sporty, but in that cool, understated way that makes them look like they're straight off a Copenhagen street style gallery.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

2. Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Sneakers in Olive Green

woman wearing adidas black samba sneakers with green skirt

(Image credit: @mscanga)

Onitsuka Tigers have always had an effortlessly cool feel, and the Serrano silhouette is one of the most underrated. The olive-green colorway is an easy swap for black without feeling too loud, and the lightweight design makes them a great alternative for anyone (me) looking to move past the Samba fatigue.

Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Sneakers

Onitsuka
Tiger Serrano Sneakers

3. Salomon XT-Whisper Sneakers in Dark Green

woman wearing adidas black samba sneakers with leather trench coat and jeans

(Image credit: @mscanga)

For the days when I want my sneakers to do all the talking, these are the move. Salomon’s trail-runner-meets-streetwear moment isn’t slowing down, and this neon-green colorway feels like the perfect mix of techy and bold. They’re unexpected, cool, and the opposite of basic—exactly what I need right now.

Xt-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
XT-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

4. Nike LD-1000 Sneakers in Beige

woman wearing adidas black samba sneakers with white mini dress

(Image credit: @mscanga)

Retro runners are having a moment, and this pair nails the aesthetic without trying too hard. The soft beige colorway is the perfect neutral—effortless, versatile, and just different enough from the sea of New Balance 990s. Bonus points for how good these will also look with slouchy trousers or a longline coat.

Nike, Nike Ld-1000 Women's Shoes
Nike
Ld-1000

5. New Balance 1906 Sneakers in Silver and Hunter Green

woman wearing adidas black samba sneakers with jeans and leather blazer

(Image credit: @mscanga)

Speaking of New Balance, the 1906 is that shoe right now. This silver-and-hunter-green combo hits the perfect balance between vintage dad vibes and fashion-editor cool. It’s giving “I’m ahead of the trends” energy in the best way possible.

1906 Rubber-Trimmed Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
1906 Rubber-Trimmed Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers

6. Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Red Suede

woman wearing black fitted longsleeve top and white midi skirt

(Image credit: @mscanga)

The Speedcat resurgence is real, and this red suede version is chef’s kiss. They feel vintage and sporty in a fun way, but there’s also something quietly statement-making about them. Paired with a fitted black shirt and simple skirt? Instant main-character energy.

Speedcat Og Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers

While my black Sambas aren’t going anywhere (I still respect them, to be clear), they’re officially taking a back seat while I inject some much-needed excitement into my sneaker lineup. So if you’re like me and looking to lean into less-predictable style choices, I suggest starting with your sneakers.

Shop more styles I’d add to my wardrobe to freshen my sneaker outfits if I had endless closet space.

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Unisex Sneakers

It's the buttery-yellow hue here.

Tb.490 Rife Sneaker
Alohas
Tb.490 Rife Sneakers

Chocolate brown is still trending hard.

Handball Spezial W Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial W Sneakers

The powder pink is so cute.

Asics Gel-Nyc Sneakers
Asics
Gel-Nyc Sneakers

I hear the best things about Asics and how comfortable they are.

Stealth/ Tech Bondi 8 Caged Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Hoka One One
Stealth Tech Bondi 8 Caged Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Very chic and sporty.

Gola Athena Sneakers
Gola
Athena Sneakers

This color combo is so spring.

Bottega Veneta Orbit Low Top Lace Up Sneakers

Bottega Veneta
Orbit Low Top Lace Up Sneakers

If you're looking for a designer sneaker.

Saucony Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers
Saucony
Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers

Suede navy sneakers never looked so cool.

Talia Sneakers
Sam Edelman
Talia Sneakers

Leopard is certainly a fun option.

Gender Inclusive 9060 Sneakers
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 9060 Sneakers

A classic that doesn't feel basic to me.

Flower Mountain Washi Sneakers
Flower Mountain
Washi Sneakers

A very playful option to add to your sneaker collection.

Xt-6 Expanse Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Expanse Sneakers

I'm very into Salomon sneakers right now.

Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers

These paired with super-dark-wash denim.

Condor Royale Sneakers
Veja
Condor Royale Sneakers

I love the mix of dark neutrals on this pair.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
Toteme
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

A Net-a-Porter exclusive.

V2k Run Sneakers
Nike
V2k Run Sneakers

A subtle hint of light pink.

Cloudrift Sneakers
On
Cloudrift Sneakers

On sneakers have also been on my list to try for a while now.

Air Max Sndr Sneakers
Nike
Air Max Sndr Sneakers

Very cool and futuristic here.

