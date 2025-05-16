Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Wearing This Denim Trend Instead of Baggy Jeans?

woman wearing slim jeans with leather jacket and ballet flats

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Lately, there’s one denim shift that’s been quietly dominating my feed—and no, it’s not another version of oversize jeans. The trendsetting crowd is officially trading in their slouchy denim for something sleeker: slim, straight, and tapered fits, including the reemergence of stovepipe jeans. Though they were once considered to be the “safe” option, these tailored silhouettes are proving to be denim’s response to quiet luxury—unfussy, polished, and wildly wearable.

This new denim wave is all about clean lines and subtle structure. Think a pair that grazes the ankle, hugs just enough through the thigh, and looks equally good with ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers. They’re the kind of jeans that feel intentional without trying too hard—something every off-duty model and fashion It girl seems to be leaning into right now.

Part of the appeal lies in their versatility. Baggy jeans often require a bit of extra styling effort to balance proportions, but slim-straight styles play nice with everything from boxy blazers to fitted tanks. Whether they’re vintage Levi’s or newer minimalist cuts from up-and-coming labels, this denim shape gives outfits a sleek foundation that still feels casual but quietly elevated.

It’s also worth noting how this shift mirrors a larger fashion mood: a return to polished looks with a little edge. Stovepipe and tapered jeans offer the structure that trendsetters are craving right now without veering into “overdone” territory. So, if you’ve been feeling like your puddle jeans are suddenly a bit too much, consider this your sign to pull out (or invest in) a pair of slim, straight-leg jeans. The cool girls already have.

See and shop our favorite non-baggy jeans below.

woman wearing slim jeans and grey sweater with flip flops

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Slim jeans + flip flops = your new summer uniform.

woman wearing slim jeans and green blazer with boots

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

The layering situation here is one to note and replicate.

woman wearing slim jeans with leather trench coat

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Straight-cut jeans pair perfectly with sleek black boots.

woman wearing slim jeans with oversized button down shirt

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

A laid-back denim look you can wear all summer long.

woman wearing slim jeans and grey sweater with black belt

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Polished and incredibly put together.

woman wearing slim jeans and denim button-down shirt

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

We love the light- and medium-wash denim combo here.

woman wearing black slim jeans and flip flops

(Image credit: @majawyh)

In case you missed it, light black jeans are back.

woman wearing slim jeans and black trench coat

(Image credit: @modedamour)

A classic outfit combo you can wear well into fall.

woman wearing slim jeans and oversized sweater

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Style your slim jeans with a slouchy sweater for a relaxed look.

woman wearing slim jeans and grey blazer

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Wear this denim outfit to the office and beyond.

woman wearing slim jeans with leather jacket and ballet flats

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Basic, but in the best way possible.

woman wearing slim jeans and denim button-down shirt

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Another denim-on-denim look styled with slim jeans.

woman wearing strapless black top with slim jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Strapless tops are the ultimate summer essential.

woman wearing slim jeans and black blazer

(Image credit: @saraloura)

You can’t go wrong with tailored jeans paired with a sleek belt.

woman wearing slim jeans and denim button-down shirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Do denim on denim, but add your favorite summer heels.

