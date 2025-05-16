Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Wearing This Denim Trend Instead of Baggy Jeans?
Lately, there’s one denim shift that’s been quietly dominating my feed—and no, it’s not another version of oversize jeans. The trendsetting crowd is officially trading in their slouchy denim for something sleeker: slim, straight, and tapered fits, including the reemergence of stovepipe jeans. Though they were once considered to be the “safe” option, these tailored silhouettes are proving to be denim’s response to quiet luxury—unfussy, polished, and wildly wearable.
This new denim wave is all about clean lines and subtle structure. Think a pair that grazes the ankle, hugs just enough through the thigh, and looks equally good with ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers. They’re the kind of jeans that feel intentional without trying too hard—something every off-duty model and fashion It girl seems to be leaning into right now.
Part of the appeal lies in their versatility. Baggy jeans often require a bit of extra styling effort to balance proportions, but slim-straight styles play nice with everything from boxy blazers to fitted tanks. Whether they’re vintage Levi’s or newer minimalist cuts from up-and-coming labels, this denim shape gives outfits a sleek foundation that still feels casual but quietly elevated.
It’s also worth noting how this shift mirrors a larger fashion mood: a return to polished looks with a little edge. Stovepipe and tapered jeans offer the structure that trendsetters are craving right now without veering into “overdone” territory. So, if you’ve been feeling like your puddle jeans are suddenly a bit too much, consider this your sign to pull out (or invest in) a pair of slim, straight-leg jeans. The cool girls already have.
See and shop our favorite non-baggy jeans below.
Slim jeans + flip flops = your new summer uniform.
The layering situation here is one to note and replicate.
Straight-cut jeans pair perfectly with sleek black boots.
A laid-back denim look you can wear all summer long.
Polished and incredibly put together.
We love the light- and medium-wash denim combo here.
In case you missed it, light black jeans are back.
A classic outfit combo you can wear well into fall.
Style your slim jeans with a slouchy sweater for a relaxed look.
Wear this denim outfit to the office and beyond.
Basic, but in the best way possible.
Another denim-on-denim look styled with slim jeans.
Strapless tops are the ultimate summer essential.
You can’t go wrong with tailored jeans paired with a sleek belt.
Do denim on denim, but add your favorite summer heels.
-
Hold the Baggy and Skinny Jeans—This Is the Summer Denim Trend Fashion People Are Buying
Get ready for a comeback.
-
Anne Hathaway Just Followed the Smartest Denim-on-Denim Fashion Rule
And it's so simple.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.
-
Don't Buy New Jeans Without Reading My Review of J.Lo's New Favorite Pair
Here are my thoughts.
-
I Discovered "Sweatpant Jeans" on Social Media, and Days Later, They Arrived at My Door—Here's My Review
For the girl who loves style and comfort.
-
J.Lo! Hailey! Sienna! Sorry, Skinny Jeans, But Celebrities Are Keen to Thwart Your Return
No spandex, no problem.
-
FYI: This Shirt Trend Makes Jeans Look So Much Prettier
Yes, pretty.
-
The New Rules of Summer Denim: No Rips, No Fray, No Fuss
See the full set of rules inside.