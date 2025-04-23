Every Cool New Yorker Knows These Anti-Trend Flats Look Better With Jeans Than Boots and Sneakers

Jeans have been around for hundreds of years and are arguably the most-worn article of clothing ever, and yet, a lot of people still haven't quite figured out what shoes to wear with them. The 271,000,000 search results for the key phrase "what shoes to wear with jeans" are proof enough of that. Well, if you're one of those curious dressers, today's your lucky day. Daisy Edgar-Jones just graciously solved the age-old issue, debuting a jeans-and-loafers outfit that would put sneakers, boots, and more to shame. Loafers, you are officially *the* flat shoes to wear with jeans. Come and collect your crown.

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Geometrical Frame Sunglasses ($610) and Mini Half-Moon Top Handle Bag ($4200)

Specifically, the On Swift Horses actress, who has been in New York for the last few days doing press for the new movie, wore a pair of distressed, straight-leg blue jeans with socks and classic loafers while out and about in the city alongside her photographer, writer, and director boyfriend Ben Seed. She finished the off-duty ensemble with a gray sweater, distressed leather bomber jacket, and Gucci accessories, including sunglasses and a Mini Half-Moon bag.

I shouldn't have to explain further why loafers and jeans just click. The photo above does that for me. If you agree, keep scrolling to pick up a new pair of loafers to wear with jeans (and trousers, skirts, shorts, and more).

