Every Cool New Yorker Knows These Anti-Trend Flats Look Better With Jeans Than Boots and Sneakers
Jeans have been around for hundreds of years and are arguably the most-worn article of clothing ever, and yet, a lot of people still haven't quite figured out what shoes to wear with them. The 271,000,000 search results for the key phrase "what shoes to wear with jeans" are proof enough of that. Well, if you're one of those curious dressers, today's your lucky day. Daisy Edgar-Jones just graciously solved the age-old issue, debuting a jeans-and-loafers outfit that would put sneakers, boots, and more to shame. Loafers, you are officially *the* flat shoes to wear with jeans. Come and collect your crown.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Geometrical Frame Sunglasses ($610) and Mini Half-Moon Top Handle Bag ($4200)
Specifically, the On Swift Horses actress, who has been in New York for the last few days doing press for the new movie, wore a pair of distressed, straight-leg blue jeans with socks and classic loafers while out and about in the city alongside her photographer, writer, and director boyfriend Ben Seed. She finished the off-duty ensemble with a gray sweater, distressed leather bomber jacket, and Gucci accessories, including sunglasses and a Mini Half-Moon bag.
I shouldn't have to explain further why loafers and jeans just click. The photo above does that for me. If you agree, keep scrolling to pick up a new pair of loafers to wear with jeans (and trousers, skirts, shorts, and more).
Shop the best loafers to wear with jeans:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
I Called the Cuffed Jeans Trend—7 Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With the Chic Denim Style
Style the jeans like a fashion person.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
It's not hard to understand her infatuation.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Emma Roberts on the Denim Trend She's Reviving and Her Secret to Surviving Boots All Day
Spoiler alert: Her style is the definition of effortlessly chic.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives
All the elevation with none of the pain.
By Eliza Huber
-
Stop the Search—We've Discovered the Cool Denim Trend Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing Throughout 2025
And 2026.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer
Jump right in.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
Just a Comprehensive List of All the Trending Sneakers You Need to Know About (That Aren't Sambas)
From Dries to New Balance.
By Yusra Siddiqui