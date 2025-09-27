6 Chic Trends From London Fashion Week You're Sure to See Everywhere—According to An Expert

As we approach the end of September, we come to the end of another epic London Fashion Week. With a slew of new designers on the schedule, a new CEO at the British Fashion Council (none other than Laura Weir), we all knew that the spring/summer 2025 showcase would be exciting, and it really was. The Who What Wear UK team were out in full force, delivering and capturing the best street style looks, which we couldn’t have done without Volvo, who ferried us across London for every show, presentation and appointment.
In the last few years, it’s been no secret that London’s reputation as a fashion capital has struggled, with several big British designers and houses like Alexander McQueen and Victoria Beckham choosing to show in other cities. But London has always powered on and held its notoriety as the city of disruption, rebellion and leaders of those cooler, cult designers and talent. As such, the trends it spawns year after year are ones to watch. Big names like Simone Rocha, Roksanda, Erdem, Dilara Findikoglu and Richard Quinn delivered romance, fantasy and the celebration of womanhood in different ways. Rocha, always a show everyone looks forward to, delivered her signature Victorian-inspired dresses and tailoring, with exaggerated silhouettes on the waistlines, in floral chiffon and satin, as well as some unexpected fabrics such a PVC plastic and sequin. Erdem also took some surprise turns. Alongside its series of heavily embroidered garments, from mini dresses to trench coats (pieces which we have come to expect from the designer), we were also served looks in a citric and fuchsia pink colour palette, to which gasps were heard from front row.
But it wasn’t all babydoll dresses, crinoline skirts and a sugary pink palette (although, we did have this in abundance!), designers like Chopova Lowena, Dilara Findikoglu and Ashley Williams, who have become cult favourites on the London Fashion Week schedule, felt comparatively punk. Chopova Lowena and Williams, as usual, took inspiration from early 2000s—with an effervescence, energy and a soundtrack that would shake off any fashion week party hangover. Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu delivers the show that has become the one to watch. So much so that even tickets to fashion cultural commentator Lyas’s ‘watch party’ event in a pub nearby sold out in minutes. A lineup of models like Naomi Campbell, Amelia Grey, Tish Weinstock and Harley Weir delivered gothic glamour—think lace, latex, corsetry, chainmail and even a horsebit buckle headpiece.
Of course, we can’t talk about London and not mention Burberry. After that now-iconic campaign inspired by Glastonbury and British festival culture, one that saw Goldie, Liam Gallagher and Alexa Chung in parkas and plaid wellington boots frolicking around in fields, we knew to expect something with a festival theme for next spring. Creative director Daniel Lee delivered parka jackets, fringe and crochet mini party dresses, along with a few playful nods to Burberry’s heritage (you guessed it: the trench coat, but this time in plaid).
And this is just my top-line notes! In case you’re wondering which special moments were unmissable, and those trends we predict will take centre stage next year, look no further. I’ve compiled a list of the 6 trends to look out for in spring/summer 2025.
1. WHAT THE PUFF?
Style Notes: We first noticed puffball mini skirts on the first morning of LFW at Mithridate. Whilst everyone else was discussing creative director Daniel Fletcher’s harnessing of true preppy style (which our resident SEO writer Ava Gilchrist said reminded her of TV show Rivals), our group chat was consumed with clips of the pink polka dot puffball mini skirt. We quickly noted there were similar gathered circular structures at Harris Reed the evening before, and questioned whether this could be somewhat of a regular theme throughout the weekend. Let’s just say, we called it. This shape strutted out at Keburia, with short, voluminous, almost ra-ra skirt-esque styles in layered tulle. Keburia also, just like Erdem, Simone Rocha, Yuhan Wang later in the schedule debuted at least one, if not more, crinoline skirts. This 19th-century inspired boning offers a more structured form, and was seen layered with light, delicate fabrics such as lace, sheer floral chiffon or satin. The message is clear—when it comes to the hips, the bigger the better next spring.
Key Takeaway: Crinoline skirts at varying lengths, puff mini-skirts all in peppy, pastel tones.
SHOP THE TREND:
Ganni
Gingham Taffeta Miniskirt
ALAÏA
Gathered Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt
Simkhai
Corinn Bubble Midi Skirt
2. FRINGE FANCY
Style Notes: There’s no better way to say it:if there was one detail mentioned most, it was fringe, fring, fringe! Where the last year has mostly shown fringe in a more classic iteration—across the back of tan suede jackets that allude to the Western trend and comeback of 00’s boho-chic, for example, this season it’s in much less expected ways. Roksanda showcased thick fringing on multiple looks, hanging almost at random from blazers as well as lining the bottom hemline of dresses as well. Fringe belts also had a moment at Conner Ives in neon shades, at Di Petsa in an almost string-like style and Dilara Findalkoglu with a suitably studded and chainmail iteration. Nanushka also had a fringe moment with teared and torn fabric tassels tied together on its striped Bermuda shorts and polo shirt dress, as well with a long beaded detail on a belt. Other fringe moments occurred at Burberry (of course, playing on that festival theme), with ‘70s inspiration, on a Hobo handbag and skinny ties, as well as suede jacket in the most brilliantly-blue turquoise. But our favourite fringe moment? It has to go to Ahluwalia, who delved into unexpected fringe details by outlining the lapels of a blazer and offering a burgundy dress made entirely of panelled and draped fringing. Exceptional!
Brands to remember: Roksanda, Ahluwalia, Burberry, Conner Ives, Nanushka, Di Petsa.
Key Takeaway: Fringe, but not as you know it.
SHOP THE TREND
Rixo
Darragh - Brown
Taller Marmo
Taller Marmo Linen-Blend Fringed Claudia Mini Dress
Free People
Finn Fringe Shoulder Bag
3. METAL DETECTION
Style Notes: When Burberry sat a knight on front row last season, we thought this medieval cosplay was a fleeting thing, but apparently not. I’ve noticed chainmail bubbling up as a microtrend in recent seasons, but it was more visible this year on the catwalks. Conner Ives’ theme and notable slogan “Protect the Dolls” became a direct allegory for his final look—a long chainmail big with an attached hood. Chopova Lowena’s punky Y2K aesthetic had a few chainmail moments, my favoruite of which was a black velvet dress with puffed sleeves and a large metal panel in the centre. Yuhan Wang sent a steel armour breastplate down the runway, as well as sword, and both Di Petsa and Dilara Findalkoglu, as mentioned, showcased metal belts, chains, coins, buckles and bell details.
Brands to Remember: Chopova Lowena, Conner Ives, Di Petsa, Yuhan Wang.
Key Takeaway: Always wear protection! Even if with just your accessories.
SHOP THE TREND
Rabanne
1969 Ball Metal Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Rhinestone Drop Earrings
POSTER GIRL
Winona Wrap Skirt Chrome Silver
4. UNEXPECTED ACCESSORIES
Style Notes: If there’s one thing I know to be true, it’s that London never fails to be unpredictable. Each season promises to have a few surprises that are likely to make a viral moment or two, and this season this came by way of accessories. From long sequin gloves and (very chic) frilled pillows courtesy of Simone Rocha, to swords and cuddly toy swans at Yuhan Wang, the message was to expect the unexpected, and make it fun along the way. Ashley Williams went even further, with toilet roll worn as bracelets and pink plastic crowns, she, as ever, managed to bring out the silliness in our inner child. Another mention needs to be made her of Dilara Findikoglu’s accessories game, who presented a cherry-filled clutch handbag. Susan Fang and Marques Almeida alluded to mother nature, but in different ways, with fungus-inspired sunglasses at Fang, and a model carrying a baby at Almeida. Cute!
Brands to Remember: Ashley Williams, Yuhan Wang, Simone Rocha, Marques Almeida, Susan Fang.
Key Takeaway: Mushroom sunglasses! Toilet roll bracelets! Pillows! Cuddly toys! Basically, the weirder, the more wonderful.
SHOP THE TREND
JW Anderson
Hedgehog Clutch
Anthropologie
Peridot & Cherry
SIMONE ROCHA
Tortoise Perspex Cross-Body Bag
5. CITRIC SHADES
Style Notes: There were two colours that dominated the catwalks this season: pink, in its varying tones, from powdery pastel shades at Marques Almeida and Simone Rocha, to bright fuchsia styles at Conner Ives, Erdem and Ashish. But pink in spring seems somewhat obvious, and the perhaps more interesting colour trend we found bubbling up, was a very specific shade of lime green. Not a neon, not quite as punchy as slime, or putrid as more mossy tone, but definitely on the citric scale, designers like Erdem, Simone Rocha, Burberry and Jawara Alleyene all showcased Chartreuse shades.
Brands to Remember: Erdem, Simone Rocha, Burberry, Conner Ives, Alleyne.
Key Takeaway: The only colour more Brat than Brat green is one named after a liqeur: Chartreuse.
Prada
Satin Mules
ARRANGE
Arrange Cutwork Floral Midi Dress With Fringe Hem in Olive Green
Hai
Multicolour Whistles X Hai Green Vera Bag
6. SPORT STARS
Style Notes: Whilst it's never a surprise to see sportswear influences on the catwalk, this season felt like there was a fresher take on athleisure to those trends I've seen dominate in the decade. Last season may have given us rugby shirts, with some spill over into this year too (Conner Ives had a fantastic one in a neon green-tinged yellow), but this season I say it's all about the polo shirt. Torn up fringe polo shirts at Alleyne, quartered and charm-adorned at Fashion East, polo shirts as mini dresses at Toga, or maxi dresses at Nanushka, and quite often with horizontal or vertical stripes, too. Funnel necks are going nowhere, courtesy of Johanna Parv, and panelled leggings, sheer sports jackets came again from Fashion East.
Brands to Remember: Johanna Parv, Alleyne, Nanushka, Fashion East's Jacek Gleba and Louis Mayhew
Key Takeaway: Being a good sport never looked so good.
M&S Collection
Stirrup Leggings
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Collared Button Up Shirt Jacket in Blue Stripe
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.