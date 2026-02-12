Madison Chock and her husband slash skating partner, Evan Bates, began pair skating in 2011, kick-starting one of the most dominant partnerships in all of figure skating. (They are the most decorated ice dance team in the history of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, as of last month, after all.) The way they dance together gives the impression that they are not two separate skaters but one entity. "Madi and Evan skate in a different world," one announcer said during theirfree dance performance at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. "It's like putting the relationship of people who have been on three dates up against a married couple who've been together for 50 years. They don't even reach for each other—they feel one another." The fluidity with which the duo skates gives them an edge on the competition, winning them three consecutive world titles and an Olympic team gold in Beijing back in 2022. Now, at the 2026 Winter Olympics—their fourth Games together and their first as husband and wife (they got married in 2024)—Bates and Chock were understandably at the very top of our must-watch lists. As of Wednesday, they had not only defended their team gold but also earned their own ice dance silver medals.
In figure skating, it's all about visuals, and Chock and Bates know how to put on an aesthetically stimulating performance. The pair is meticulous, ensuring that every detail of their programs is flawless, right down to the costumes, which Chock designs herself. She's been slowly honing her design skills since she was a kid growing up in Redondo Beach, California, with her mom passing her own interest in fashion on to her daughter. "She loved dressing me up, and I loved dressing up," Chock said of her mom, Barbara, ahead of the Games. Not much has changed since. Like the film actresses whose on-screen style they watched and admired, from Audrey Hepburn to Grace Kelly, Chock pays special attention to the way her and Bates's costumes play into the stories they bring to life on ice. Before the music sounds and their dance begins, Chock's designs give the audience a glimpse into the narrative that's about to unfold.
Three years ago, in 2023, Chock expanded her costume-design practice by launching her namesake label and beginning work with other figure skaters. For the 2026 Winter Olympics, she designed costumes for three other teams, according toESPN. She also made tweaks to her and Bates's own looks for the Games, keeping them similar to ones they've debuted before but making slight tweaks here and there to update them and make them appear even more intertwined with the stories they told on the ice in Milan.
Off the rink, Chock is just as engrossed in the fashion world as she is on it. As longtime members of Team USA, Chock and Bates have close ties to Ralph Lauren, the American heritage brand that's been the Olympic squad's official outfitter since 2008. The couple is frequently spotted at events hosted by the brand, including the U.S. Open, and acts as talent in and at many of its Olympic-related campaigns and activations. For Chock, working with the brand has been a lifelong dream come true. "I have admired Ralph Lauren since I was a little girl," she told Who What Wear upon arriving in Milan for the Games. She also recently starred in the Skims Team USA campaign alongside Nordic skier Dani Aravich and bobsledder Kaysha Love, and has worked with Dior Beauty. After her and Bates's performances on the ice at this year's Games, there will no doubt be plenty more opportunities where those came from for the skater and designer to delve deeper into the world of fashion.
Ahead, read our conversation with Chock, in which she discusses in detail her costumes for the Olympics, her design process, and her favorite creations to date.
When did you discover your love of costume design?
I’ve always had a strong sense of personal style since I can remember. It stemmed from a shared love of fashion with my mom. She loved dressing me up, and I loved dressing up. I grew up watching old classic movies with her, and we would always admire the styles of Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, and Grace Kelly. They had an effortlessly chic style that still resonates with people today.
Where do you look for inspiration when it comes to creating costumes for your events?
Inspiration for our skating costumes can strike anywhere and anytime. When I’m in the brainstorming process for costumes, it can change rapidly as our choreography and/or story progresses. I love following along as the fashion houses release their seasonal lines, but I tend to avoid anything trendy. I love adding details rooted in authenticity, especially if our program has a specific style of dance.
Can you walk me through your process? What comes first (music, choreography, costumes, theme, etc.), and how does a program come together for you and your husband and skating partner, Evan?
Usually, the music comes first, but on a couple of rare occasions, the story comes first, and the music comes after. It’s definitely easier to start with the music, though. Evan and I love the creative process and usually start by listening to a ton of music. As soon as we pick music, I’ll begin my first draft of costume ideas, but I won’t finalize my choices until the choreography and storyline are clearly developed. We absolutely love the creative process and cherish the time we put our heads together to create a piece.
Can you share anything about your costumes for the 2026 Winter Olympics?
We are very excited to debut some new costumes for the Olympics! We love the costumes we’ve been wearing throughout the season but wanted to add a fresh twist for Milan. We’ve made a new set of rhythm dance costumes with similar silhouettes, but with a different color scheme, and [we've added] snake print to my dress. For the free dance, we decided to add a pop of color by using red on my skirt. We feel the addition of red really suits the story and characters we have created, and more warmth and fiery passion are reflected in our characters and choreography as the beast and the matador.
What have been some of your favorite costumes you've designed so far, and what made them so special?
Every costume I have designed for us has held a special place in my heart. It becomes an opportunity to reinvent and evolve our style every year, sometimes even multiple times a year. Some of my favorite pieces I’ve designed include the "alien and the astronaut" free dance and our "fire and air" free dance. I love capturing the essence of our programs in our costumes so the audience can clue into the story before they even hear our music. I think costumes play a huge role in the sensory experience of watching a figure skating event; they have the power to draw you into the story before you tell it.
Off the ice, you also work with fashion brands, like Ralph Lauren. Tell me about that partnership and how it came to be.
Working with Ralph Lauren has been a dream come true. I have admired Ralph Lauren since I was a little girl. The quality and attention to detail in each garment really stand apart and hold their own against the test of time. I love how Ralph breaks the traditional rules and encourages you to be your authentic self, using fashion as a tool to express yourself. What stands out to me most is the longevity of the pieces, not only in style but in quality. Every time I collect a new RL piece, I know I am building a heritage collection to be cherished and passed down as high-quality fashion is meant to be.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.