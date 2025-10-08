Mia Goth Told Us Why She Got Emotional Seeing Jacob Elordi's Frankenstein Costume for the First Time

It's been 207 years since Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein and 115 years since the first film adaptation was released. In the decades since, there have been scores of movies, plays, and television shows dedicated to literature's most famous monster, but none of them as ambitious as Guillermo del Toro's upcoming version. Ahead of the film's October 17 theatrical release, we spent a day interviewing and photographing Mia Goth for our October cover story, dressing her in Tom Ford, Simone Rocha, Marc Jacobs, and other directional brands. As fanciful as our photo shoot looks were, however, nothing compares to the awe-inspiring outfits Goth wears as Elizabeth Lavenza in Frankenstein.
In our exclusive video interview with Goth, embedded below, we discussed a wide range of topics, including the movie's wardrobe, which she described as "a master class in costumes." When we asked Goth about her reaction to seeing Jacob Elordi in his full mad-scientist getup for the first time, she told us how much the sight moved her. "I think first and foremost, I actually felt quite emotional and emotional on Guillermo del Toro's part because I know what a deeply personal story this is for him," Goth told Who What Wear. "For them to finally get to that point where they had their actor, they had their guy, and he was in the makeup and hair, I couldn't help but think what a special moment that was for Guillermo. I was taken by how comfortable Jacob was in the makeup and hair. He really owned it, was very grounded in it, and he did a great job." Scroll down to watch our video interview with Goth, in which she discusses her Scorpio qualities, irrational fears, and more.
Mia Goth on Romance, Frankenstein, and Moving Beyond Horror | Who What Wear - YouTube
