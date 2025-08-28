In a Stunning Turn of Events, Amal Clooney Just Made the 2000s High-Low Dress Trend Look Chic Again

From the Golden Globes to the Oscars, there are always fantastic red carpet fashion moments during the traditional award season of January to March each year. That said, the second half of the year is certainly no slouch! The 2025 Venice Film Festival has just kicked off in the iconic Italian city, and celebrities have brought their A-game to the red carpet. Now in its 82nd year, the festival has a history of showcasing the most glamorous outfits imaginable.
Case in point: Amal Clooney. The second she stepped out of the car, all eyes were on her fuchsia dress. I could have sworn we left the high-low dress trend in the rearview mirror, but Clooney just convinced me that the 2000s staple can actually look like elegance personified. Would you expect anything less from her? She completed the look with Panthère de Cartier earrings and a Cartier Grain de Café ring. Scroll down to see all the cute photos of Amal and George Clooney at the premiere of his new film, Jay Kelly.
On Amal Clooney: Aquazzura shoes; Jimmy Choo clutch; Cartier Panthère de Cartier earrings and Grain de Café ring
