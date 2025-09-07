The VMAs Red Carpet Did Not Come to Play—See All the Jaw-Dropping Outfits

Sabrina Carpenter wears a red lace dress at the 2025 VMAs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Fitzpatrick's avatar
By
published
in News

If I had to describe VMAs fashion in one word, I'd go with rebellious. The MTV Video Music Awards reliably deliver a red carpet worth talking about for months. The 2025 VMAs are no exception, with nominees like Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, and Tate McRae proving that fashion risks are half the fun of music’s buzziest night. If last year’s unforgettable moments—Tyla's shredded neon dress or Sabrina Carpenter's crystal-encrusted column gown—set the tone, this year’s looks are rewriting the rules of what it means to go all out.

The VMAs have long been the home of iconic red carpet history, with stars pushing boundaries in ways we rarely see at traditional award shows. Think Pamela Anderson's furry pink hat in 1999 or Taylor Swift's hot pants and leather gloves in 2024—these are moments etched in pop culture forever. Ahead, we’re breaking down the standout fashion statements from the 2025 VMAs.

Doja Cat attends the 2025 VMAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Doja Cat

WEAR: Balmain dress; Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection earrings and rings; Pleaser shoes; Judith Leiber bag

STYLED BY: Brett Alan Nelson

Sabrina Carpenter wears a red lace dress with purple fur to the 2025 VMAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter

WEAR: Valentino dress

Tate McRae wears a sheer white dress with white underwear on the VMAs red carpet in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Tate McRae

WEAR: Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes

FKA Twigs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: FKA Twigs

Ariana Grande wears a polka dot dress at the VMAs in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Fendi dress; Jimmy Choo shoes

VMAs red carpet 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gabby Windey

VMAs red carpet 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Katseye

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana looks

VMAs red carpet 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ashlee Simpson

Ricky Martin attends the 2025 VMAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ricky Martin

WEAR: Rahaminov Diamonds necklaces

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸