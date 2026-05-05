This Controversial Spring Colour Trend Was All Over the Met Gala Red Carpet

After the controversial chartreuse shade stormed the spring/summer 2026 runways, it should come as no surprise that the colour would once again rear its head for fashion’s night of nights, the Met Gala. Utterly polarising with a piquant tone that’s not quite a brat green nor a balmy yellow, this hybrid shade saturated the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as guests made their arrival.
The first appearance of the evening came from Alexa Chung, who traded in her signature stovepipe jeans and twee knitwear for a daring Dior dress designed by Northern Irish creative director Jonathan Anderson.
The custom look continued the dialogue presented in the French maison’s autumn/winter 2026 collection, which Chung sat in the first row for as it was unveiled on an uncharacteristically scintillating February day in the Tuileries Garden. With a square-neckline, plunging slit and protruding botanical motif, the silhouette was a clear homage to both craftsmanship and Claude Monet’s magnum opus Water Lilies series, which couldn’t be more fitting for the dress code “Fashion Is Art”.
Later, the striking shade made another appearance in the burgeoning actress, Sarah Pidgeon. After becoming a household name for her performance as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the Love Story breakout star continued to embrace the codes of ‘90s minimalism that her character was so revered for. However, marking a firm schism in this form of method dressing, the 29-year-old arrived at the event in a chartreuse two-piece set designed by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Loewe.
Again, this look is a bespoke version of a look presented on the runway that Pidgeon was privy to after attending the brand’s show back in February. Though it could be argued that this look nods to the iconic Donna Karen green set worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in Great Expectations, this slightly acidic version feels far more contemporary and cool.
In saying that, a key part of both Dior and Loewe’s brand philosophy is the importance of artistry and innovation within the boundaries of materiality, so it’s also no surprise to see these houses be some of the first to adopt this bold colour. (Of course, that’s not to mention the shared history of Anderson at the helm.) Elsewhere, Belgian fashion designer Pieter Mulier presented a series of asymmetrical chartreuse skirts for his penultimate collection at Alaïa. In Milan, Mrs Prada unveiled her interpretation of uniform dressing with chartreuse accents that covered boilersuits, puffed skirts and bralettes.
Of course, the sartorially aware amongst us know that chartreuse has always been a maligned colour that has sat on the fringes of the mainstream, only to be adopted by the most daring dressers amongst us. From Nicole Kidman wearing a John Galliano for Dior chartreuse chinoiserie gown to the 1997 Oscars to Zoë Kravitz wearing the shade to a Hollywood event earlier this year, this proactive shade continues to be exactly that.
Shop the Chartreuse Colour Trend, as Seen on the 2026 Met Gala
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