Every Fashion Person Needs at Least One Dress, Skirt, or Top in This Specific Color for Spring

This rich reddish-orange hue has captivated even minimalist dressers.

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Carey Mulligan wears a persimmon colored top and skirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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In New York City, a sea of black, a splash of color, can feel like a rarity—but a delightful one. This past week, however, thanks to the discerning eye and impeccable taste of celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg, we were blessed with a monochromatic persimmon-colored look that was impossible to ignore, worn by the one and only Carey Mulligan.

For the New York screening of Beef season 2, Mulligan stepped out in a full outfit from Colleen Allen's F/W 26 collection. It featured a persimmon-colored velvet crewneck shirt and a matching silk slip skirt. The look was completed with gold stiletto mules with a simple, clean design and an effortless low bun, both intentionally chosen to add to the polished look rather than detract from it.

Carey Mulligan wears a persimmon colored top and skirt with gold heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Carey Mulligan: Colleen Allen F/W 26 top and skirt

The Persimmon color, as its name suggests, closely mimics the skin of a ripe persimmon fruit. It's a rich hue with warm, earthy undertones and subtle red undertones. Alongside light pink and royal purple, it's one of the biggest color trends for spring 2026. It was spotted in collections from Saint Laurent, Ashlyn, Valentino, Akris, and Lacoste across sheer dresses, sweaters, matching skirt sets, and button-down shirts. Whether styled with matching pieces for a full monochromatic look, as at Akris and Saint Laurent, or mixed and matched with unexpected colors, such as shades of red at Lacoste or light-blue denim at Valentino, the somewhat bold shade felt versatile and wearable, and has since made its way from the runways to the streets.

Beyond Mulligan's most recent look, stars such as Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Bella Hadid have also been wearing it this spring. So, if you're inspired to add at least one skirt, dress, or top in persimmon to your warm-weather rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best pieces in the pretty shade.

Shop the Persimmon Color Trend

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