For the New York screening of Beef season 2, Mulligan stepped out in a full outfit from Colleen Allen's F/W 26 collection. It featured a persimmon-colored velvet crewneck shirt and a matching silk slip skirt. The look was completed with gold stiletto mules with a simple, clean design and an effortless low bun, both intentionally chosen to add to the polished look rather than detract from it.
On Carey Mulligan: Colleen Allen F/W 26 top and skirt
The Persimmon color, as its name suggests, closely mimics the skin of a ripe persimmon fruit. It's a rich hue with warm, earthy undertones and subtle red undertones. Alongside light pink and royal purple, it's one of the biggest color trends for spring 2026. It was spotted in collections from Saint Laurent, Ashlyn, Valentino, Akris, and Lacoste across sheer dresses, sweaters, matching skirt sets, and button-down shirts. Whether styled with matching pieces for a full monochromatic look, as at Akris and Saint Laurent, or mixed and matched with unexpected colors, such as shades of red at Lacoste or light-blue denim at Valentino, the somewhat bold shade felt versatile and wearable, and has since made its way from the runways to the streets.
Beyond Mulligan's most recent look, stars such as Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Bella Hadid have also been wearing it this spring. So, if you're inspired to add at least one skirt, dress, or top in persimmon to your warm-weather rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best pieces in the pretty shade.
Shop the Persimmon Color Trend
ZARA
Fine Knit Wool Jumper
Endless styling possibilities.
DESTREE
Yoshimoto Lace-Trimmed Cotton Poplin Pants
Wait until you see the matching jacket.
SIR
Strapless Linen Maxi Dress
Style this with a raffia bag and kitten heels for drinks by the sunset. Make sure to order an Aperol Spritz to match.
ZARA
Cross-Back Knit Top
A sleeveless knit for the summer is so underratedly chic.
ERES
Amusante Linen Midi Skirt
Eres makes the most investment-worthy beachwear.
SILVIA TCHERASSI
Naga Dress
Any spring weddings on your calendar?
ERES
Ravie Linen Tank
Simple and so chic.
ERES
Cabine Cotton-Voile Pareo
Eres is clearly really into the persimmon color trend for spring and summer.