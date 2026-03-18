I Was On the Oscars Red Carpet On Sunday—These are the 5 Trends I Loved As a Fashion Expert

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Lauren Chan is a Who What Wear editor in residence, model, former award-winning fashion editor, and founder of Henning, a luxury plus-size clothing label.

Live from Los Angeles: I attended the 98th Academy Awards! As part of Etalk’s Oscars coverage, I reported from the red carpet alongside Tyrone Edwards and Lainey Lui. And let me tell you: this was like no other assignment I’ve had before. The carpet was the longest of the season, taking up multiple lanes down Hollywood Boulevard, tracking all the way inside the Dolby Theater. Our coverage lasted for a whopping three and a half hours. And the scene was filled with the world’s biggest stars, from Michael B. Jordan to Zendaya.

Etalk’s camera angles captured several memorable moments—thanks to Lainey’s infamously sharp eye for gossip—like Timothée Chalamet avoiding Stephen Spielberg—and celebs like Brandi Carlyle and Elle Fanning shooting tequila. Tyrone was able to speak to stars like Best Supporting Actress winner Amy Madigan who confirmed to Etalk that Warner Brothers is behind a Weapons prequel. And my job? Fashion expertise, of course.

It didn’t take long for me to spot the trends of the evening: glitter, feathers, chokers, brooches, and red lipstick. Here, the best examples.

Bold Glitter

Whether it was sequins or, more unexpectedly, beading, sparkle was the name of the game at this year’s Oscars. And there was a version for everyone, from sexy to classic to too-cool. We saw stars like Wunmi Mosaku go for bold gem tone sequins in Louis Vuitton, Kate Hudson in head to toe seafoam paillettes by Armani Privé, and Audrey Nuna in gilded beading paired with a ball gown skirt from Thom Browne.

Wunmi Mosaku on the 2026 Oscars red carpet

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WHO: Wunmi Mosaku

WEAR: Louis Vuitton

Kate Hudson on the 2026 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kate Hudson

WEAR: Armani Privé

Audrey Nuna on the 2026 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Audrey Nuna

WEAR: Thom Browne

Feathers

One of fashion month’s top trends was feathers—cut to Schiaparelli couture, Chanel Fall 2026, et cetera, et cetera. It was exiting to see that theme hit the red carpet a matter of days after Paris Fashion Week wrapped. Chanel took the front position here with Teyana Taylor in a tiered ostrich feather skirt with a matching black and while handbag as well as Nicole Kidman in a feather-accented peplum number. Demi Moore wore a more birdlike custom by Gucci.

Teyana Taylor at the 2026 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WEAR: Chanel

Nicole Kidman at the 2026 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: Chanel

Demi Moore at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: Gucci

Choker Necklaces

I’m not exaggerating when I say that almost every single woman had a statement choker on. Below are my favorites on Anne Hathaway in Bvlgari (and Valentino) Chase Infinity in DeBeers (and Louis Vuitton) and Jesse Buckley in Chanel. But we also saw them on Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison, Kristen Wiig, Alicia Silverstone, Ava DuVerney, Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, Anna Wintour—the list goes on.

Anne Hathaway at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Anne Hathaway

WEAR: Valentino

Chase Infiniti at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Chase Infiniti

WEAR: Louis Vuitton

Jesse Buckley at the 2026 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jesse Buckley

WEAR: Chanel

Beautiful Brooches

For those who wore menswear, it was all about the brooch. My favorite of the evening was Pedro Pescal in an unexpectedly large white floral pin made from feathers against a crisp white shirt. More classically, Hudson Williams donned a small diamond brooch on the lapel of this all-black three-piece Balenciaga fit. And if you looked super closely, you could see the tiniest gold adornment on the center of Miles Caron’s brown monochrome Amiri ensemble.

Pedro Pascal at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Pedro Pascal

WEAR: Chanel

Hudson Williams at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Hudson Williams

WEAR: Balenciaga

Miles Caton at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Miles Caton

WEAR: Amiri

The Standout Beauty Look: Red Lip + Slicked Bun

If there was one standout beauty trend, it was easily red lips and slick hair. (For the men: mustaches and bow ties.) Renate Reinsve, Rose Byrn, Li Jun Li, and Jesse Buckley all rocked this look. At the Vanity Fair after party, model Precious Lee followed suit.

Rose Byrne at the 2026 Oscars

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WHO: Renate Reinsve

WEAR: Louis Vuitton

Renate Reinsve at the 2026 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rose Byrne

WEAR: Dior

Li Jun Li at the 2026 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Li Jun Li

WEAR: Guarav Gupta

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan
Editor in Residence

Lauren Chan (she/her) is a Canadian model, editor, and entrepreneur known for her work to make the fashion industry more inclusive regarding size diversity, 2SLGBTQ+ voices, and AAPI representation. Chan was formerly a fashion editor at Glamour where she was considered integral to the rise of body diversity in media and awarded with the American Society of Magazine Editors Next Award. She is the founder of Henning, a luxury, plus-size clothing label that was acquired by Universal Standard in 2023. Chan made history as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first lesbian cover model and has since become a TV personality, appearing on Canada's Drag Race and Good Morning America, among others.