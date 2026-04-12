They're Here: The 6 Chicest Spring Runway Trends You Can Actually Wear Right Now

The shows were spectacular. The weather is not. From safari-inspired utility jackets to balloon trousers, these are the S/S26 trends you can actually wear now, whatever the weather.

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models walk Gabriela Hearst, Celine, Zimmermann ss26 runway
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Future)
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The downside to watching runways six months ahead of launch season is the wait for each trend to trickle through. Although, of course, it does allow for plenty of moodboarding, outfit planning and making space in your wardrobe for whatever you're planning to add. Starting this weekend, you'll find me at the boot sale.

Now that we're edging into the spring/summer season, however, the pieces from the September shows are beginning to appear in store. Until the weather catches up though, it's wise to tread carefully before stepping out in a crochet blouse and denim shorts to—as my dashboard informed me this morning—a shiver-inducing six degrees.

So I bring to you the spring/summer 26 trends you can actually wear right now, that will still see through to the warmer months. Utility jackets, cargo trousers and layered beads make safari chic one of the season's standout aesthetics. Block colour was spied at Prada, Loewe and Balenciaga. And the balloon trousers we loved last year are back for another polished outing.

All of which slot seamlessly with whatever is already hanging in your wardrobe—the coin belt especially, this season's most in-demand accessory, and one that Celine has made entirely its own.

Scroll on to see each trend in action.

6 Spring/Summer 26 Runway Trends to Wear Now:

1. Safari Chic

Isabel Marant S26 safari chic runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Future)

Style Notes: Utility jackets, khaki tones and cargo trousers made more than an occasional appearance on the spring/summer 26 runways with Balmain, Burberry, Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent among the standout examples. The throughline? Safari chic. Undone, effortless and possessed of a coolness that is particularly tempting to emulate, especially before it gets too warm for the extra layers.

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2. Coin Belts

Model walks Celine PO S26 wearing coin belt jeans and blazer

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Future)

Style Notes: If last year brought us layered belts, this season is all about statement-making designs. Hermès attached Kelly bags to its waistbands, Louis Vuitton leant towards rope, and Celine created its own version of the classic coin belt: extra-large medallions, oval metal clasps and heavy hardware included. Belts, they remind us, are one of the most outfit-transforming accessories around.

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