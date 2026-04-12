The downside to watching runways six months ahead of launch season is the wait for each trend to trickle through. Although, of course, it does allow for plenty of moodboarding, outfit planning and making space in your wardrobe for whatever you're planning to add. Starting this weekend, you'll find me at the boot sale.
Now that we're edging into the spring/summer season, however, the pieces from the September shows are beginning to appear in store. Until the weather catches up though, it's wise to tread carefully before stepping out in a crochet blouse and denim shorts to—as my dashboard informed me this morning—a shiver-inducing six degrees.
So I bring to you the spring/summer 26 trends you can actually wear right now, that will still see through to the warmer months. Utility jackets, cargo trousers and layered beads make safari chic one of the season's standout aesthetics. Block colour was spied at Prada, Loewe and Balenciaga. And the balloon trousers we loved last year are back for another polished outing.
All of which slot seamlessly with whatever is already hanging in your wardrobe—the coin belt especially, this season's most in-demand accessory, and one that Celine has made entirely its own.
Scroll on to see each trend in action.
6 Spring/Summer 26 Runway Trends to Wear Now:
1. Safari Chic
Style Notes: Utility jackets, khaki tones and cargo trousers made more than an occasional appearance on the spring/summer 26 runways with Balmain, Burberry, Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent among the standout examples. The throughline? Safari chic. Undone, effortless and possessed of a coolness that is particularly tempting to emulate, especially before it gets too warm for the extra layers.
Shop the Look:
ISABEL MARANT
Julissa Leather-Trimmed Organic Cotton Jacket
As Isabel Marant's collection leant heavily into the safari chic theme, it's an obvious starting point for investment finds in this aesthetic. With buckles, pockets, rope ties and a rich interplay of colour, this particular piece is spectacular in its detail.
Free People
Citizens of Humanity Exclusive Flight Pants
Few fashion finds lean into the safari chic trend quite like cargo trousers. The more pockets, the better.
The Frankie Shop
Tila Oversized Cotton Shirt in Green - the Frankie Shop
For a more formal take on the trend, a khaki shirt is an easy starting point. White jeans, linen trousers and tone-matched skirts all pair perfectly.
M&S
Cotton Rich Premium Slim Fit Tank Top
A classic cotton tank will easily become one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe.
MANGO
Cotton Jacket With Pockets
With a cinched waist and two deep pockets, this is a minimalist yet practical take on the utility jacket.
2. Coin Belts
Style Notes: If last year brought us layered belts, this season is all about statement-making designs. Hermès attached Kelly bags to its waistbands, Louis Vuitton leant towards rope, and Celine created its own version of the classic coin belt: extra-large medallions, oval metal clasps and heavy hardware included. Belts, they remind us, are one of the most outfit-transforming accessories around.
Shop the Look:
KHAITE
Keefe Suede Belt
Simple and sleek, Khaite's central coin belt has already all but sold out in the black leather colourway, and the suede is sure to follow suit.
Rixo
Leyla Coin Belt in Gold
Dresses, jeans and even a bare midriff (here's looking at you, Carrie Bradshaw) will all be instantly elevated by this jewellery-like coin belt.
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Metal-Accent Leather Belt
Blending the classic coin belt with a signature Western flair, this Ralph Lauren piece is my personal favourite.
DIOR
Médaillon Belt
Dior's Médaillon belt is a key find from its spring/summer 26 runway, and there are loafers to match.