Recently, Washington took the stage to accept the Courage Award at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s gala. While the cause was her priority, Washington's stunning Huishan Zhang dress with crystal embellishments had heads turning. The sculptural, copper-toned minidress featured a dramatic train. This shiny-penny shade of copper offers warmth that's missing from traditional platinum or silver tones, while providing a unique edge that gold can’t match. Washington leaned into the mixed-metal look, pairing her satin dress with a sleek silver clutch by Tyler Ellis. Keep scrolling to see Washington's full look. Then shop copper-colored items we're eyeing for spring.
On Kerry Washington: Huishan Zhang dress; Tyler Ellis Perry clutch
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.