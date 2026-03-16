Hollywood is always a place of glitz and glamour, but never is a time when this is more apparent than during the annual Academy Awards. However, for the 2026 Oscars, it wasn’t chintzy sequins, naked dresses, or bold bombshell looks that paid homage to the Golden Age of cinema that dominated the red carpet—though all of those were present—but a slew of bridal white looks.
It’s a fitting move considering an industry that’s been dominated by matrimonial discourse over the past few weeks since Law Roach dropped that bombshell alluding to the fact Zendaya and Tom Holland might’ve tied the knot. For her part, the actress did not choose to honour her possible new nuptials by wearing a white gown as she did at Louis Vuitton’s autumn/winter 2026 collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week, though she did spend the weekend that just passed at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel promoting her upcoming A24 dark romantic comedy, The Drama.
Of course, with so many iconic movie brides to reference—Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate! Sophie in Mamma Mia!—Juliet in Love Actually—it’s only fitting that this trope gets thrust into the spotlight on film’s night of nights. Leading the charge was none other than Emma Stone, who arrived in a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown. Featuring an open back, shimmering details, and severe capped sleeves that emulate the Empire era, the two-time Best Actress winner arrived at the Dolby Theatre to mark her seventh nomination at the ceremony.
Later in the evening, Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently made her comeback to the screen as a past-her-prime actress in Marty Supreme, made an appearance to add another entry in her canon of memorable red carpet looks. But rather than wearing a blushing pink taffeta Ralph Lauren number or burgundy velvet Tom-Ford-for-Gucci suit as she did in the ‘90s, she took a far more risqué route in an ivory silk Giorgio Armani Privé gown that featured an exaggerated slit up the side.
And whilst there were plenty of more bridal white looks and pseudo wedding dresses to take note of, including Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra and Mia Goth, the most breathtaking was Elle Fanning in a custom Givenchy dress designed by Sarah Burton. The strapless gown was nothing short of ethereal, with a cloud of silk taffeta following the first-time nominee as she made her way into the Dolby Theatre.
Speaking to VOGUE, Fanning revealed that the dress also held sentimental value as it was embroidered with wisteria motifs that paid tribute to the flowers that clung to her childhood home in the American South. Continuing the botanical illusion, she paired the look with a wisteria necklace from Cartier that dates back to 1903.
Ethereal, elegant and looking of love, scroll through for the best bridal white looks that dominated the 2026 Oscars red carpet. (And the after party to boot!)
All the Bridal White Looks on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.