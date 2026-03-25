The Return of Romance: How Soft Fashion Is Set to Define 2026

Quiet luxury has become a dominant theme in fashion. This goes hand in hand with the restrained minimalism that is a hallmark of brands such as The Row and Toteme, which excel in elevated simplicity executed through excellent craftsmanship and materials. Those pared-back "if you know, you know" looks will always be in style, especially for those who authentically dress this way, but it's clear that there is a shift toward romantic fashion. This softer, more whimsical take on style is appearing everywhere from the runways to the street style scene to the red carpet.
In Dior's F/W 26 collection, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson sent models down the runway in voluminous and multilayered ruffled skirts, peplum jackets, and polka-dot heels that took inspiration from many of the house codes. At Ralph Lauren and Valentino, cascading chandelier earrings were paired with velvet evening gowns, lace, and gathered taffeta skirts. Kallmeyer showcased floral car coats, Chanel presented floral-embroidered bags, and even The Row—which is known for its minimalism—had a printed cobalt gown with a train on the runway.
On the red carpet, Margot Robbie's press tour looks for Wuthering Heights included Victorian-inspired tapestry corsets, feather-embellished minidresses, and brocade from vintage John Galliano. On the Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette press tour, Sarah Pidgeon's looks have mostly tapped into the dialed-back '90s minimalism of CBK, and Pidgeon recently stepped out wearing a sweeping powder-pink Balenciaga gown finished with a balloon detail.
There is a sense of intentional frivolity and diffused dressing that is really making an impact on and off the runways. Simply put, we're seeing the return of romance, and 2026 is marking a shift toward soft fashion that is lighthearted and playful and just may make us add some whimsy back into our wardrobes. Ahead, see the key ways romantic fashion will impact what we're wearing and the items to shop.
Delicate Florals
Favorite Daughter
The Birdie Jacket
chloé
Fitted Jacket in Taffeta Jacquard & Lace
Chandelier Earrings
Saint Laurent
Princess Earrings
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Chandelier Earrings
Ornate Accessories
dior
Médaillon Belt
Conner Ives
Embroidered Silk Cord Bag
Sophisticated Evening Gowns
Bernadette
Lenette Satin Maxi Dress
KHAITE
Salm Frayed Ruffled Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Midi Dress