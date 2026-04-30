There are book launch parties, and then there are Valentino book launch parties. If you assumed the latter would be significantly chicer, you'd be correct. Last night in Los Angeles, the esteemed Italian house drew an exceptionally well-dressed crowd to celebrate the release of a special tome called Specula Mundi. Filled with hundreds of images taken by Mark Borthwick, the photography book celebrates Alessandro Michele's spring/summer 2026 couture collection of the same name.
"Created as a limited-edition collector’s piece, the book captures Michele’s couture vision through a series of intimate, poetic images, offering a new way to experience the show," Valentino explained in a press release. Beginning on May 11, the book will only be available in select Valentino boutiques worldwide. Just 1500 copies will be printed, so getting your hands on a copy of the book might require some dedication. These stylish celebrity outfit pics from the party, however, will only command a few minutes of your time.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.