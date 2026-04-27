The 35 Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $500, According to a Bridal Stylist

Anny Choi's edit to the rescue.

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Collage of influencers wearing colorful spring wedding guest dresses
(Image credit: @aimeesong; @lefevrediary; @cassdimicco)

Anny Choi is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a stylist, a creative brand consultant, and the founder of bridal styling studio Anny Choi Brides.

Once the spring wedding RSVPs have been secured—from a formal garden party welcome event in the English countryside to a black-tie celebration in Brooklyn—it’s officially time to map out your wedding guest wardrobe. The good news? You don’t need to overspend to look the part. In fact, the smartest approach is investing in versatile silhouettes you can rewear and restyle across multiple events.

For dress codes that call for a bit more personality, turn to fashion-forward yet accessible brands like Mango and Farm Rio. A one-shoulder, feather-trimmed moment from Hutch is guaranteed to earn you best-dressed guest status, while a black poplin LBD from DÔEN offers endless styling potential, seamlessly shifting from a city hall celebration to a Western-themed fete with just a change of accessories. For a seaside ceremony, lean into bold hues from Significant Other and De Loreta.

Wherever the season takes you, consider these 35 wedding guest dresses that work for every dress code, all under $500.