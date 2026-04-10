Taylor Swift has cycled through several distinct fashion phases over her long career. Remember her twee era circa 2011 when her closet was all tea-length dresses, Peter Pan collars, oxford shoes, and cardigans? These days, she continues to experiment with different vibes but remains consistent with her love of certain pieces. Chief among them: miniskirts. Whether she's wearing them with over-the-knee boots to a Chiefs game or pairing pleated versions with platforms (say that three times fast), she's remarkably loyal to the leg-baring staple. Until now.
Photographed in New York City, Swift wore a white Meshki Sabrina Skirt ($185) that sends a loud and clear message: She's officially in her bridal era. Since her wedding is reportedly happening this July, I don't blame her for test-driving silky pieces in April before sweltering summer weather hits. (No one likes the feeling of sweat-stained silk clinging to their bodies.) Scroll down to get all the details on Taylor Swift's silk maxi skirt outfit.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.