From Princess Diana to Diana Ross, These Are the 15 Most Iconic Bridal Looks of All Time

As wedding season kicks off, my calendar remains disappointingly void of invitations. I find myself in that in-between phase—half my friends are still single, while the others are only just tiptoeing into the realm of long-term commitment. A few proposals have been floated, but the flurry of save-the-dates has yet to arrive. Still, as a romance-loving fashion writer with an insatiable eye for bridal style, I refuse to let wedding season pass me by.

If I can’t admire aisle-bound ensembles in real time, I’ll do the next best thing: revisit some of the most iconic bridal looks in history. From Old Hollywood elegance to modern-day minimalism, these unforgettable gowns have shaped bridal fashion for generations. Whether you’re a bride-to-be seeking inspiration or simply someone who appreciates the artistry of a beautifully crafted dress, join me in taking a look back at some of the most magical wedding looks to ever grace the aisle.

Discover the Most Iconic Bridal Looks of all Time

1. Kate Moss

Style Notes: Kate Moss’s fashion legacy—though long and undeniably iconic—can, in my book, be distilled into a handful of defining moments: her unforgettable turns on the Mugler, McQueen, and Vivienne Westwood runways; the launch of her buzzy Topshop collaboration in 2007; and, of course, her 2011 wedding to Jamie Hince.

For her walk down the aisle, Moss chose a custom John Galliano gown—an ethereal, embroidered ivory dress with an opaque bodice that softened into a sheer, whisper-light tail. Designed fresh off the back of Galliano’s tenure at Dior, the gown embodied a blend of vintage romance and contemporary ease. Its 1930s-inspired draping and subtle decadence captured both the undone elegance of Moss’s personal style and a modern vision of bridalwear.

2. Bianca Jagger

Style Notes: Bianca Jagger’s ivory suit was one of the first bridal looks that ignited my fascination with wedding fashion. Sleek, striking and ahead of its time, her Yves Saint Laurent ensemble retold what it meant to be a bride. The tailored blazer, sharp and structured, was offset by a fluid column skirt, creating a silhouette that felt at once powerful and poetic.

For her Saint-Tropez ceremony, Jagger completed the look with YSL’s now-iconic Le Smoking jacket, an ivory skirt, and a wide-brimmed hat delicately veiled in tulle. Open-toe sandals gave the look a final flourish of insouciant glamour, helping her set the tone for decades of boundary-pushing bridal style to come.

3. Princess Diana

Style Notes: When Lady Diana Spencer stepped out in her ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown in 1981, she didn’t just marry into royalty—she made bridal history. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the dress was a theatrical vision of regal romance: all sweeping volume, intricate lace, and statement puff sleeves that added a touch of playful grandeur. The antique lace trim delicately framed her face, while the billowing skirt and 25-foot train added drama in spades.

Diana’s dress didn’t just define the bridal aesthetic of the 1980s—it set the standard for fairytale fashion for decades to come. Its voluminous silhouette and lavish detail captured the opulence of its time, yet its influence continues to ripple through modern bridalwear. For those drawn to that kind of princess-worthy drama, look to cascading tulle, sculptural organza, and ornate finishing touches.

4. Celine Dion

Style Notes: It would be a grave injustice if the icon behind My Heart Will Go On and The Power of Love didn’t earn a spot on this list. Luckily for us, Celine Dion delivered a bridal moment as theatrical as her greatest hits. Her wedding look was nothing short of a spectacle: a 20-foot train trailing behind her and a three-kilo crystal-encrusted headpiece—featuring over 2000 Swarovski crystals—crowned her ensemble with dazzling excess.

Every inch of Dion’s gown was steeped in drama. Saturated with hand-sewn crystal and pearl embellishments, it shimmered from every angle, proving that when it comes to wedding-day style, more can absolutely be more. A true master class in maximalist bridal fashion, Dion’s look was bold, opulent, and utterly unforgettable—just like the woman herself.

5. Michelle Obama

Style Notes: Long before she became First Lady, Michelle Obama married Barack Obama in 1992 at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. For the occasion, she chose a classic bridal look that echoed the romance of the day: a traditional white gown featuring an elegant Bardot neckline and softly structured short sleeves that framed her shoulders with grace.

The dress flowed into a voluminous satin skirt, a sheer veil draped delicately over her curled hair and pearl drop earrings added a refined, personal touch to the ensemble. Though her gown was more traditional than the contemporary fashion statements she would later become known for, the look captured the poise, elegance and quiet confidence that would come to define her public image.

6. Diana Ross

Style Notes: The lace! The satin! The shoe! When Diana Ross walked down the aisle in 1985, she did so in true pop-star fashion—fusing glamour, grace and individuality into one unforgettable bridal moment. Her wedding gown was a study in refined drama: a glossy satin dress with a fluid silhouette, topped with a sweeping lace cape that framed her look with soft, romantic grandeur.

The ensemble was both theatrical and sophisticated, balancing bold textures and timeless details in a way only Ross could. The cape—delicate yet commanding—added movement and majesty, while her sleek satin gown beneath offered a streamlined counterpoint. Paired with elegant heels and her signature poise, the look captured the essence of '80s opulence.

7. Gwen Stefani

Style Notes: Dipped in a striking shade of salmon pink, Gwen Stefani’s 2002 wedding dress was nothing short of iconic. Designed and hand-painted by John Galliano for Dior, the gown was a bold, painterly statement that captured the early 2000s appetite for fashion that felt rebellious, playful, and anything but traditional.

The dress featured a classic strapless silhouette, but it was the ombré wash of color—starting with ivory at the bodice and fading into rich pink at the hem—that really set it apart. Romantic yet unconventional, it felt like a love letter to individuality and creativity, reflecting Stefani’s punk-meets-pop sensibility and Galliano’s flair for the theatrical.

While steeped in the avant-garde, the look still managed to tap into the emotional weight of a wedding gown—it just did so on entirely new terms.

8. Lily Allen

Style Notes: Never had I considered a Vegas wedding so seriously—until I laid eyes on Lily Allen’s effortlessly cool Nevada nuptials. Eschewing billowing skirts and froufrou flourishes, the singer opted for a knee-skimming Dior minidress in a classic cream shade.

The dress, detailed with double-breasted buttons, nodded to vintage tailoring while maintaining a thoroughly modern edge. With its clean lines and mod silhouette, it felt equal parts timeless and rebellious—exactly what you'd hope for in an offbeat wedding moment. Allen completed the look with a soft, billowy veil and a bouquet of peach-toned roses, adding just the right amount of romantic charm to her city-ceremony style.

A love letter to fuss-free fashion with a retro twist, Allen’s look makes a strong case for the mini as the ultimate modern-bride move—especially if your aisle happens to be in Vegas.

9. Keira Knightley

Style Notes: What strikes me most about Keira Knightley’s bridal look is the playful, carefree charm that seems to infuse every element of it. Eschewing grandeur in favour of something refreshingly low-key, her ensemble felt like a breath of fresh air in a world of structured silhouettes and floor-sweeping trains.

Topping her tousled locks was a delicate pink floral headpiece—whimsical and romantic in place of a traditional veil or jewelled tiara. Her dress, a fit-and-flare minidress crafted in airy layers of tulle, brought a youthful, effervescent spirit to the look. Knightley topped it all off with a cropped tweed jacket and a pair of pale-pink ballet flats.

The result? A look that felt utterly her own: relaxed, romantic and undeniably cool. It’s this easy confidence that continues to earn her a spot on my list of unforgettable brides.

10. Yoko Ono

Style Notes: Elegant yet relaxed, Yoko Ono’s bridal look for her 1969 wedding to John Lennon was a master class in minimalist cool—calling on the simple silhouettes of the era to create a style that felt effortlessly chic and refreshingly ahead of its time.

Staying true to a traditional white palette, Ono chose a tiered minidress that she styled it with knee-high socks and classic white plimsolls—a choice that felt unconventional then and still reads as boldly original today. Her accessories were just as distinctive: oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat added an extra dose of personality.

Stripped-back yet completely singular, Ono’s look was a reflection of her own creative spirit.

11. Grace Kelly

Style Notes: When I first compiled this list, one look immediately came to mind as absolutely essential: Grace Kelly’s wedding dress for her 1956 nuptials to Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. It’s a gown that embodies elegance, and its beauty continues to captivate to this day. Classic, poised and imbued with an air of regal refinement, Kelly’s dress was a masterwork of bridal sophistication.

The dress featured a delicate lace bodice that extended gracefully up her clavicle, framing her neck with an almost sculptural flare. Button detailing cascaded down her chest, meeting a thick satin waistband that transitioned into a voluminous skirt—each element contributing to the dress’s romantic allure. As dramatic as the design was, there was an effortless refinement that carried through, ensuring the gown never veered into excess.

Set against the backdrop of Monaco’s glamour, Kelly’s wedding dress echoed the romance and grandeur of the location while maintaining a quiet, regal dignity. It’s the perfect blend of old-world romance and sophisticated drama—undoubtedly one of the most iconic bridal moments in history.

12. Sarah Jessica Parker

Style Notes: The only bride on my list to depart from the classic white gown, Sarah Jessica Parker married Matthew Broderick in 1997, wearing a striking black wedding dress by designer Morgane Le Fay. Choosing the dark hue to shift the focus away from herself on her wedding day, Parker later admitted to feeling some regret over the unconventional choice. Yet, for me, it remains one of the most memorable takes on bridal style of all time.

The dress, with its sleek lines and soft, ethereal fabric, was a departure from tradition. While many might have shied away from such an unconventional bridal choice, Parker embraced it with poise and confidence, something that only added to the appeal of this bold, unforgettable moment.

Even years later, I continue to regard this as one of the most refreshing, boundary-pushing bridal looks I've come across.

13. Solange Knowles

Style Notes: Solange Knowles’s 2014 wedding look captured the free-spirited, offbeat energy of the time. Eschewing the traditional bridal gown, Solange selected a light cream jumpsuit, complete with cape detailing and a scoop-neck finish, resulting in a bridal look infused with a comfortable and chic energy that reflected her unique style.

Pictured with a bicycle in hand and a bouquet delicately draped over the frame, Solange’s ensemble felt full of personality—a celebration of individuality and a far cry from the expected, yet still wholly appropriate for a wedding.

14. Lily Collins

Style Notes: If lavish lace is on your bridal mood board, then look no further than Lily Collins’s stunning lace-adorned gown. Draping the actress in layers of intricate embroidery, her bridal look exuded opulence and romance. The gown was completed with a dramatic floor-length cape that extended up to a hood, adding an ethereal, almost regal quality to her ensemble.

Making a case for extravagance without ever feeling overdone, the lace detailing—delicate yet rich in texture—created a visual feast, while the cape added a touch of grandeur. Every element of the look played into the fantasy of the occasion, with drama and decadence served in equal measure.

15. Sofia Richie

Style Notes: It was a had-to-be-there moment. Joining TikTok in time for her summer nuptials and documenting it all the way through, Sofia Richie had us glued to our phones as the quiet luxury purveyor took us through the weeklong occasion of her 2023 wedding. For her big day, Richie selected a bespoke Chanel gown that featured a halterneck design, adorned with intricate embroidery that added a subtle layer of opulence without overwhelming the overall look.

The gown’s fine detailing was matched only by the ethereal, wispy veil that enveloped her face, creating a soft, romantic aura. The delicate veil, paired with the sleek simplicity of her dress, ensured that Richie’s bridal look was both timeless and contemporary, effortlessly chic and deeply memorable.

Richie’s wedding look set the stage for a new wave of bridal style, one that embraces refined luxury without the need for excess, leaving a lasting impact on the fashion world and beyond.

