Live From London Fashion Week—Your Minute-by-Minute Guide to the Shows, Trends and Moments Defining SS26

Good morning and welcome to day two of London Fashion Week. Things kicked off last night with Ebay’s Endless Runway at 180 The Strand, where a live, shoppable edit of archival pieces from loved British labels, including J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane and Simone Rocha took to the runway. From there, we made our way to King’s Cross to catch Harris Reed, who marked their tenth London show with their collection "The Aviary"—a demi-couture collection full of sculptural silhouettes and Reed’s signature theatricality. By the evening, H&M brought the big energy with a starry runway featuring It models Alex Constani, Lila Moss and Iris Law, plus a live performance from London’s own Lola Young—who, also made her runway debut on the same night. And of course, the city didn’t quiet down once the shows wrapped; the parties carried on well into the night.

Today promises equal spectacle, with buzzy labels including MITHRIDATE, Di Petsa and Chopova Lowena showing across the city. Known among the “big four” as a launchpad for emerging talent, London Fashion Week offers fresh perspectives and abundant creativity that reflects the city’s restless, youthful energy. Across the weekend, we’ll be reporting live with the key updates you need to know—from standout shows and defining trends to the It-pieces and key moments destined to set the tone for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. Our editors are on the ground, and we’ll be bringing it all straight to you. Stay tuned for BTS access to it all.