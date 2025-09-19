Live From London Fashion Week—Your Minute-by-Minute Guide to the Shows, Trends and Moments Defining SS26

Good morning and welcome to day two of London Fashion Week. Things kicked off last night with Ebay’s Endless Runway at 180 The Strand, where a live, shoppable edit of archival pieces from loved British labels, including J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane and Simone Rocha took to the runway. From there, we made our way to King’s Cross to catch Harris Reed, who marked their tenth London show with their collection "The Aviary"—a demi-couture collection full of sculptural silhouettes and Reed’s signature theatricality. By the evening, H&M brought the big energy with a starry runway featuring It models Alex Constani, Lila Moss and Iris Law, plus a live performance from London’s own Lola Young—who, also made her runway debut on the same night. And of course, the city didn’t quiet down once the shows wrapped; the parties carried on well into the night.
Today promises equal spectacle, with buzzy labels including MITHRIDATE, Di Petsa and Chopova Lowena showing across the city. Known among the “big four” as a launchpad for emerging talent, London Fashion Week offers fresh perspectives and abundant creativity that reflects the city’s restless, youthful energy. Across the weekend, we’ll be reporting live with the key updates you need to know—from standout shows and defining trends to the It-pieces and key moments destined to set the tone for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. Our editors are on the ground, and we’ll be bringing it all straight to you. Stay tuned for BTS access to it all.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. She reports daily on the latest fashion trends and collaborations, as well as celebrity style and must-know moments, such as Award Shows, Fashion Week, and red-carpet events.
Staged in three acts, H&M’s part-runway, part-concert spectacle brought the buzz to London Fashion Week. A starry cast of 70 models—including Romeo Beckham, Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray, Iris Law and Lila Moss—showcased the high street giant’s autumn/winter 2025 collection, which tapped into some of the season’s biggest trends: slouchy buccaneer boots, high-shine leathers and razor-sharp tailoring. The finale came courtesy of London singer Lola Young, whose performance sealed the show as one of the most talked-about moments of day one.
For the brand’s tenth season, Harris Reed unveiled The Aviary on Day One of London Fashion Week—a collection that drew on the gothic architecture of its Saint Pancras setting. True to the label’s DNA, sculptural silhouettes and exaggerated takes on the human form took were woven throughout the collection. Deconstructed and dramatised designs were were imbued with a sense of regality for maximum drama.
Ebay’s Endless Runway put archival fashion at the heart of the conversation, cementing London’s position as a frontrunner in sustainable style. Pieces from Simone Rocha, Prada and more were available to shop straight from the catwalk, alongside cult favourites including Christopher Kane's and Vivienne Westwood's graphic tees.