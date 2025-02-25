So *This* Is What A Casual Yet Chic Weekend Uniform Should Consist Of

Each week, I eagerly anticipate the weekend— when I can slip into a chic outfit for brunch and shopping with friends. Yet, like clockwork, I often find myself staring into my closet, grappling with the challenge of curating a look that balances casual flair with effortless elegance. However, as of yesterday, that struggle has ebbed away, thanks to the insights of my favorite fashion influencer, Sylvie Mus, who recently shared her take on the perfect weekend uniform on Instagram.

Her suggested outfit features a polished wool coat gracefully layered over a luxurious V-neck sweater, paired with straight-leg jeans, sheer tights, and slingback shoes. This combination thrives on the artful juxtaposition of casual and formal elements. The sophisticated wool coat and luxurious leather slingbacks beautifully counterbalance the relaxed nature of the jeans and sweater. Plus, the sheer tights beneath the jeans capture the easy It girl styling technique that everyone should know about.

Although Mus lives in Paris, this outfit formula is adaptable to any stylish city. You can wear it in New York City when shopping with friends, in Copenhagen when exploring new museums, or in London while eating your way through Borough Market.

If you're feeling inspired and want to make getting dressed easy on the weekend, keep scrolling to shop the essential pieces that will help you achieve this effortlessly chic look.

Shop the casual weekend outfit formula

ZARA Long Wool Coat $169 SHOP NOW The perfect black coat doesn't exi—.

Madewell Wedged V-Neck Sweater $88 $40 SHOP NOW Today's your lucky day. Madewell's best-selling sweater is finally on sale.

H&M Straight High Jeans $40 SHOP NOW H&M's jeans are seriously underrated. I recently tried them all on and was impressed.

Nordstrom Everyday Control Top Pantyhose $15 SHOP NOW Every fashion girl should have these in her intimates drawer.

Tony Bianco Charlie Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps $180 SHOP NOW So sleek and elegant.

MANGO Double-Breasted Midi Wool Coat $160 $100 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

gap 100% Cotton Shaker-Stitch V-Neck Sweater $80 $71 SHOP NOW The chunky V-neck is so chic.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this classic straight-leg pair.

Calzedonia 20 Denier Sheer Socks $6 SHOP NOW These sock will make it look like you're wearing full tights under your jeans.