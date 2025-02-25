So *This* Is What A Casual Yet Chic Weekend Uniform Should Consist Of
Each week, I eagerly anticipate the weekend— when I can slip into a chic outfit for brunch and shopping with friends. Yet, like clockwork, I often find myself staring into my closet, grappling with the challenge of curating a look that balances casual flair with effortless elegance. However, as of yesterday, that struggle has ebbed away, thanks to the insights of my favorite fashion influencer, Sylvie Mus, who recently shared her take on the perfect weekend uniform on Instagram.
Her suggested outfit features a polished wool coat gracefully layered over a luxurious V-neck sweater, paired with straight-leg jeans, sheer tights, and slingback shoes. This combination thrives on the artful juxtaposition of casual and formal elements. The sophisticated wool coat and luxurious leather slingbacks beautifully counterbalance the relaxed nature of the jeans and sweater. Plus, the sheer tights beneath the jeans capture the easy It girl styling technique that everyone should know about.
Although Mus lives in Paris, this outfit formula is adaptable to any stylish city. You can wear it in New York City when shopping with friends, in Copenhagen when exploring new museums, or in London while eating your way through Borough Market.
If you're feeling inspired and want to make getting dressed easy on the weekend, keep scrolling to shop the essential pieces that will help you achieve this effortlessly chic look.
Shop the casual weekend outfit formula
Today's your lucky day. Madewell's best-selling sweater is finally on sale.
H&M's jeans are seriously underrated. I recently tried them all on and was impressed.
Every fashion girl should have these in her intimates drawer.
You can't go wrong with this classic straight-leg pair.
These sock will make it look like you're wearing full tights under your jeans.
Whether heeled or flat, slingback shoes will make all of your denim outfits look much prettier.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
