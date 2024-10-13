Forget Footwear Fads—You'll Always Find These 6 Classic Boots In Every Fashion Persons Wardrobe

Okay, a quick hands up. How many among us own a pair of black leather boots? I'm guessing (without even having to see you) that the answer is just about everyone reading this. Sure, we've flirted with mesh ballet pumps, Mary Janes, kitten heels and enough slingbacks to last a lifetime, but when it comes to something reliable that you know will serve you well in any weather, a pair of classic, timeless boots are guaranteed to go with nearly everything in your wardrobe. Of course, there's more to autumn than just plain black boots (and I happen to have my eye on a pair of brown suede ankle boots for the coming cold snap), but whether you're styling up a knee high or keeping it casual in a biker boot, there are a handful of key styles that never go out of style, making them a very wise investment for the long term.

We all want the same things from a cold-weather classic: comfortable, practical, versatile, and of course, stylish, and while we all have a pair of thick-tread boots tucked away for the really bad weather, there's no harm in looking for something elegant for work, the weekend, and all of your social plans too. So, which are the best anti-trend boots to elevate your autumn outfits? You might not be surprised by the below six styles that fashion insiders wear on rotation, but you will agree that they are considered shoe staples for a good reason. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best and to shop the latest styles. Enjoy!

1. Knee High Boots

Style Notes: Let's start as we mean to go on, with a boot so elegant that it makes every look exponentially better—it has to be, the knee high. Patent and pointed, soft suede or matte leather, no matter which style you choose, they always make the wearer look expensive. Tucking in a legging or a skinny jean has always suited the tall boot, but with 2024's boho revival in full swing, expect to see a lot more of the maxi dress and knee high boot pairing this winter, it's the easiest way to do effortless chic.

Shop Knee High Boots:

H&M Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW H&M's boot offering is exceptionally good this year.

Dune Solanna Block Heel Knee High Boots £200 SHOP NOW The colour, the fabric, the detail!

PARIS TEXAS Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £805 SHOP NOW Now these are a statement-making shoe.

Clarks Edina Tall £130 SHOP NOW Comfy chic.

COS Slouched Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW The slouch effect adds laidback luxe.

Jimmy Choo Nell Knee Boot Flat £1325 SHOP NOW Flat boots deserve just as much attention—especially when they look like this.

Dear Frances Bucket Boot, Crema £750 SHOP NOW I can't help myself, cream boots are just delicious.

2. Chelsea Boots

Style Notes: It's difficult to pinpoint the exact moment that thick soled Chelsea boots re-entered our collective fashion conscious, but i have a sneaking suspicion that The Row's zip-up boots had a lot to do with it. Our appetite for chunky boots hasn't waned since, and if you're looking for a waterproof shoe that will comfortably go the distance, there's no better option, there's no better option than this.

Shop Chelsea Boots:

Prada Brushed Leather Booties £1070 SHOP NOW Even Prada is in on the Chelsea boot game.

The Row Zipped Boot I in Suede £1450 SHOP NOW These will never fall out of favour.

Charles & Keith Remy Ridge-Sole Chelsea Boots £109 SHOP NOW Perfect for weekend walks in the country.

BURBERRY Leather Chelsea Boots £970 SHOP NOW These would look great with blue denim.

John Lewis ANYDAY Purdie Leather Zip Front Ankle Boots, Black £79 SHOP NOW How to get the designer look without splashing three figures.

GANNI Faux Leather Chelsea Boots £375 SHOP NOW This shade of brown is so premium.

3. Ankle Boots

Style Notes: Continuing with short boots, the dressy alternative to the Chelsea boot is the ultra-refined heeled ankle boot. Perfect for pairing with wide-leg jeans and tailoring, this desk-to-dinner shoe is our favourite option for combining polish with pull-on-and-go ease, and with kitten and block heels being the current look du jour, they're easier on your feet than their look might suggest.

Shop Ankle Boots:

Whistles Darla Croc Heeled Boot £199 SHOP NOW No one will believe that these are from the high street.

Russell and Bromley Eve Sock Boot £345 SHOP NOW Believe me, these will go with everything.

AEYDE Sofie Suede Ankle Boots £395 SHOP NOW Honestly, my dream shoe RN.

ZARA Faux-Patent Ankle Boots With Round Toe £36 SHOP NOW Let's not rule out the easy block heel!

ARKET Cowboy Leather Boots £199 SHOP NOW Or this sculptural take.

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot £378 SHOP NOW This also comes in mink suede and black leather.

M&S Collection Leather Lace Up Flatform Boots £69 SHOP NOW These are selling fast on the M&S website.

4. Moto Boots

Style Notes: The new kid on the block is the moto boot, a clompy, stompy, buckled biker boot that proved its worth during festival season but shows no signs of slowing down for autumn/winter. Although it's obvious companion is the biker jacket, we've been inspired by it's summer styling (think prairie dresses and mini skirts), but to make it more seasonally appropriate, you can't go wrong with a chunky knit and denim.

Shop Moto Boots:

ARKET Leather Biker Boots £279 SHOP NOW Bravo, ARKET, the archetypal biker boot.

New Look Black Leather-Look Buckled Knee-High Biker Boots £60 SHOP NOW I love this stripped back, minimalist take.

We The Free We the Free Janey Engineer Boots £448 SHOP NOW Burgundy makes everything look even better.

Jeffrey Campbell Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots £298 SHOP NOW These could be mistaken for Isabel Marant.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW Don't forget Reformation on your list of go-to shoe stores.

5. Over the Knee Boots

Style Notes: Take tall boots to new heights with the over-the-knee boot, the most impactful boot on the list. Not only do they look incredible, but they'll keep you warm too, and with so much of your lower half covered, you won't have to worry too much about outfit building—the shoe is clearly the star of the show.

Shop Over the Knee Boots:

ARKET Over-The-Knee Leather Boots £379 SHOP NOW Just add leggings and a long wool coat.

GIANVITO ROSSI Lexington Suede Over-The-Knee Boots £1650 SHOP NOW Be still my beating heart.

River Island Black Over the Knee Boots £68 SHOP NOW So good with mini skirts and dresses.

STUART WEITZMAN Lowland Bold Suede Over-The-Knee Boots £895 SHOP NOW These are on my Christmas wish list.

M&S Collection Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots £110 SHOP NOW You can't argue with that price.

6. Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: It has to be said that some shoe trends can feel harder to style than others: enter the cowboy boot. If you're not into copious amounts of denim and flannel shirts these Western-inspired shoes might not feel like the obvious choice, but cowboy boots have enough unexpected lasting power to rival the plain black boot, and with the right look can be the point of interest that even the most pared back outfit can benefit from. Take inspiration from Karina [pictured above] and wear this statement boot with a slip dress and maxi coat to full effect.

Shop Cowboy Boots:

M&S Collection Suede Cowboy Block Heel Knee High Boot £125 SHOP NOW A subtle nod to the western boot.

Mint Velvet Black Leather Studded Ankle Boots £159 SHOP NOW The studs are the perfect finishing touch.

GANNI Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots £675 SHOP NOW An influencer favourite.

COPERNI Bridge 85 Python-Effect Leather Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots £720 SHOP NOW Okay, this is a fashion forward boot I can get behind.

ZARA Embroidered Cowboy Boots £70 SHOP NOW Such a chic colourway.

