Forget Footwear Fads—You'll Always Find These 6 Classic Boots In Every Fashion Persons Wardrobe

Okay, a quick hands up. How many among us own a pair of black leather boots? I'm guessing (without even having to see you) that the answer is just about everyone reading this. Sure, we've flirted with mesh ballet pumps, Mary Janes, kitten heels and enough slingbacks to last a lifetime, but when it comes to something reliable that you know will serve you well in any weather, a pair of classic, timeless boots are guaranteed to go with nearly everything in your wardrobe. Of course, there's more to autumn than just plain black boots (and I happen to have my eye on a pair of brown suede ankle boots for the coming cold snap), but whether you're styling up a knee high or keeping it casual in a biker boot, there are a handful of key styles that never go out of style, making them a very wise investment for the long term.

We all want the same things from a cold-weather classic: comfortable, practical, versatile, and of course, stylish, and while we all have a pair of thick-tread boots tucked away for the really bad weather, there's no harm in looking for something elegant for work, the weekend, and all of your social plans too. So, which are the best anti-trend boots to elevate your autumn outfits? You might not be surprised by the below six styles that fashion insiders wear on rotation, but you will agree that they are considered shoe staples for a good reason. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best and to shop the latest styles. Enjoy!

1. Knee High Boots

Style Notes: Let's start as we mean to go on, with a boot so elegant that it makes every look exponentially better—it has to be, the knee high. Patent and pointed, soft suede or matte leather, no matter which style you choose, they always make the wearer look expensive. Tucking in a legging or a skinny jean has always suited the tall boot, but with 2024's boho revival in full swing, expect to see a lot more of the maxi dress and knee high boot pairing this winter, it's the easiest way to do effortless chic.

Shop Knee High Boots:

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

H&M's boot offering is exceptionally good this year.

Dune, Solanna Block Heel Knee High Boots
Dune
Solanna Block Heel Knee High Boots

The colour, the fabric, the detail!

Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

Now these are a statement-making shoe.

Edina Tall
Clarks
Edina Tall

Comfy chic.

Slouched Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Slouched Leather Knee-High Boots

The slouch effect adds laidback luxe.

Jimmy Choo, Nell Knee Boot Flat
Jimmy Choo
Nell Knee Boot Flat

Flat boots deserve just as much attention—especially when they look like this.

Bucket Boot, Crema
Dear Frances
Bucket Boot, Crema

I can't help myself, cream boots are just delicious.

2. Chelsea Boots

Style Notes: It's difficult to pinpoint the exact moment that thick soled Chelsea boots re-entered our collective fashion conscious, but i have a sneaking suspicion that The Row's zip-up boots had a lot to do with it. Our appetite for chunky boots hasn't waned since, and if you're looking for a waterproof shoe that will comfortably go the distance, there's no better option, there's no better option than this.

Shop Chelsea Boots:

Brushed Leather Booties
Prada
Brushed Leather Booties

Even Prada is in on the Chelsea boot game.

Zipped Boot I in Suede
The Row
Zipped Boot I in Suede

These will never fall out of favour.

Remy Ridge-Sole Chelsea Boots
Charles & Keith
Remy Ridge-Sole Chelsea Boots

Perfect for weekend walks in the country.

Leather Chelsea Boots
BURBERRY
Leather Chelsea Boots

These would look great with blue denim.

John Lewis Anyday Purdie Leather Zip Front Ankle Boots, Black
John Lewis ANYDAY
Purdie Leather Zip Front Ankle Boots, Black

How to get the designer look without splashing three figures.

Faux Leather Chelsea Boots
GANNI
Faux Leather Chelsea Boots

This shade of brown is so premium.

3. Ankle Boots

Style Notes: Continuing with short boots, the dressy alternative to the Chelsea boot is the ultra-refined heeled ankle boot. Perfect for pairing with wide-leg jeans and tailoring, this desk-to-dinner shoe is our favourite option for combining polish with pull-on-and-go ease, and with kitten and block heels being the current look du jour, they're easier on your feet than their look might suggest.

Shop Ankle Boots:

Darla Croc Heeled Boot
Whistles
Darla Croc Heeled Boot

No one will believe that these are from the high street.

Eve
Russell and Bromley
Eve Sock Boot

Believe me, these will go with everything.

Sofie Suede Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Sofie Suede Ankle Boots

Honestly, my dream shoe RN.

Faux-Patent Ankle Boots With Round Toe
ZARA
Faux-Patent Ankle Boots With Round Toe

Let's not rule out the easy block heel!

Cowboy Leather Boots
ARKET
Cowboy Leather Boots

Or this sculptural take.

Gillian Ankle Boot
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot

This also comes in mink suede and black leather.

Leather Lace Up Flatform Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Lace Up Flatform Boots

These are selling fast on the M&S website.

4. Moto Boots

Style Notes: The new kid on the block is the moto boot, a clompy, stompy, buckled biker boot that proved its worth during festival season but shows no signs of slowing down for autumn/winter. Although it's obvious companion is the biker jacket, we've been inspired by it's summer styling (think prairie dresses and mini skirts), but to make it more seasonally appropriate, you can't go wrong with a chunky knit and denim.

Shop Moto Boots:

Leather Biker Boots
ARKET
Leather Biker Boots

Bravo, ARKET, the archetypal biker boot.

Black Leather-Look Buckled Knee-High Biker Boots
New Look
Black Leather-Look Buckled Knee-High Biker Boots

I love this stripped back, minimalist take.

We the Free Janey Engineer Boots
We The Free
We the Free Janey Engineer Boots

Burgundy makes everything look even better.

Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots

These could be mistaken for Isabel Marant.

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boot

Don't forget Reformation on your list of go-to shoe stores.

5. Over the Knee Boots

Style Notes: Take tall boots to new heights with the over-the-knee boot, the most impactful boot on the list. Not only do they look incredible, but they'll keep you warm too, and with so much of your lower half covered, you won't have to worry too much about outfit building—the shoe is clearly the star of the show.

Shop Over the Knee Boots:

Over-The-Knee Leather Boots
ARKET
Over-The-Knee Leather Boots

Just add leggings and a long wool coat.

Lexington Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
GIANVITO ROSSI
Lexington Suede Over-The-Knee Boots

Be still my beating heart.

Black Over the Knee Boots
River Island
Black Over the Knee Boots

So good with mini skirts and dresses.

Lowland Bold Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
STUART WEITZMAN
Lowland Bold Suede Over-The-Knee Boots

These are on my Christmas wish list.

Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots

You can't argue with that price.

6. Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: It has to be said that some shoe trends can feel harder to style than others: enter the cowboy boot. If you're not into copious amounts of denim and flannel shirts these Western-inspired shoes might not feel like the obvious choice, but cowboy boots have enough unexpected lasting power to rival the plain black boot, and with the right look can be the point of interest that even the most pared back outfit can benefit from. Take inspiration from Karina [pictured above] and wear this statement boot with a slip dress and maxi coat to full effect.

Shop Cowboy Boots:

Suede Cowboy Block Heel Knee High Boot
M&S Collection
Suede Cowboy Block Heel Knee High Boot

A subtle nod to the western boot.

Black Leather Studded Ankle Boots
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Studded Ankle Boots

The studs are the perfect finishing touch.

Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots
GANNI
Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots

An influencer favourite.

Bridge 85 Python-Effect Leather Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots
COPERNI
Bridge 85 Python-Effect Leather Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots

Okay, this is a fashion forward boot I can get behind.

Embroidered Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Embroidered Cowboy Boots

Such a chic colourway.

