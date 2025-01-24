When 3 Editors Recommend the Same Sleek, Trend-Proof Boot, You Definitely Want to Listen

Year after year, knee-high boots are one footwear choice that we can always rely on. This elegant pair is one that we can spot through almost every season, bar a few days of high summer, accompanying looks from mini dresses to flowing midi skirts, and even peeking out under tailored trousers. Finding that one pair that will support your capsule wardrobe can take time, research and testing. So I'm bringing a pair that stylish people consistently turn to directly to you—the Reformation Remy Boot.

(Image credit: @anniewclinch)

The Remy boot is one that I'd first spotted on the highly stylish Marilyn, then was recommended by not one, but two colleagues. Naturally, I then went to try them myself.

There are many things that Reformation does extremely well, from an array of beautiful dresses to sumptuous knitwear that many of our own editors have added to their collection. But if you haven't yet explored the brand's footwear offering, you're definitely missing out.

Bringing an innate elegance that goes hand in hand with Reformation's aesthetic, the Remy boots are a prime example of how the brand takes a considerate approach to its designs. Is it timeless? Yes. Are they the perfect length? Of course. How about a range of shades to suit all preferences? Naturally, that's covered too. The kitten heel offers a comfortable heel height whilst a squared toe brings a contemporary edge to this timeless piece. So much so that you'll want to show them off even when wearing trousers.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

The Remy boot is offered in 8 colour and print options, but as such a popular item stock can easily fluctuate. It's also worth noting some may find these tight around the calf, so I relied on a pair of long socks when trying on my own pair.

Knee-high boots have spent decades proving their eternal appeal, and if you're looking to add a pair to your wardrobe, this one comes editor-approved. Keep scrolling to shop the Reformation Remy boots and explore more knee-high boots.

Shop the Reformation Remy Knee Boot

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Classic black is endlessly versatile.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Brown suede is trending for the winter months.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW I'm so surprised this deep merlot shade is still in stock.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Marilyn has convinced me that I need these.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Smooth and refined.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Take your simple neutral looks further with this bold print.

Shop More Knee High Boots

Toteme Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown £860 SHOP NOW Bring interest through textured with this croc-embossed pair.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW A seriously sleek offering courtesy of & Other Stories.

STAUD Wally Boot | Cream £475 SHOP NOW Staud's iconic Wally boots come in a range of shades, but this cream pair is a standout for me.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW A sleek option for those who prefer flats.

PARIS TEXAS Anja Leather Knee Boot £680 SHOP NOW Paris Texas is known for excellent boots.