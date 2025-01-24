When 3 Editors Recommend the Same Sleek, Trend-Proof Boot, You Definitely Want to Listen
Year after year, knee-high boots are one footwear choice that we can always rely on. This elegant pair is one that we can spot through almost every season, bar a few days of high summer, accompanying looks from mini dresses to flowing midi skirts, and even peeking out under tailored trousers. Finding that one pair that will support your capsule wardrobe can take time, research and testing. So I'm bringing a pair that stylish people consistently turn to directly to you—the Reformation Remy Boot.
The Remy boot is one that I'd first spotted on the highly stylish Marilyn, then was recommended by not one, but two colleagues. Naturally, I then went to try them myself.
There are many things that Reformation does extremely well, from an array of beautiful dresses to sumptuous knitwear that many of our own editors have added to their collection. But if you haven't yet explored the brand's footwear offering, you're definitely missing out.
Bringing an innate elegance that goes hand in hand with Reformation's aesthetic, the Remy boots are a prime example of how the brand takes a considerate approach to its designs. Is it timeless? Yes. Are they the perfect length? Of course. How about a range of shades to suit all preferences? Naturally, that's covered too. The kitten heel offers a comfortable heel height whilst a squared toe brings a contemporary edge to this timeless piece. So much so that you'll want to show them off even when wearing trousers.
The Remy boot is offered in 8 colour and print options, but as such a popular item stock can easily fluctuate. It's also worth noting some may find these tight around the calf, so I relied on a pair of long socks when trying on my own pair.
Knee-high boots have spent decades proving their eternal appeal, and if you're looking to add a pair to your wardrobe, this one comes editor-approved. Keep scrolling to shop the Reformation Remy boots and explore more knee-high boots.
Shop the Reformation Remy Knee Boot
Shop More Knee High Boots
Bring interest through textured with this croc-embossed pair.
Staud's iconic Wally boots come in a range of shades, but this cream pair is a standout for me.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Affiliate Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
