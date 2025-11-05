I Just Got Back From Paris—There Are the Jeans, Coat and Boot Outfit Formulas I Saw Every Chic Woman Wearing
French women are my go-to style muses all year round, but especially in winter. So, I'm taking inspo from them on how to wear coats, jeans and boots this season. Scroll on to see the outfit formulas they are already relying on.
It comes as no surprise that coats, jeans and boots play an integral part in any fashion person's winter wardrobe. However, sometimes the simplest combinations can be the trickiest to style in a way that feels chic and current. It’s easy to fall into the habit of repeating the same outfit for comfort and convenience, but that can quickly lead to feeling uninspired by your clothes.
Whenever I need fresh ideas, I always turn to French women for inspiration. Known for their effortlessly elegant style, they’ve more than mastered the art of timeless dressing all year round, but especially in winter. So earlier this week, when I was in Paris, I made sure to take note of new ways to wear my favourite winter trio as mentioned above. What followed was a bank of five incredibly classy outfits that breathe new life into these classic winter items, courtesy of the French women I spotted on the streets of Paris. Scroll on to see the five jeans, coat and boot outfit formulas I'm stealing from them and copying over the next few months.
5 French-Girl Coats, Jeans and Boots Outfits to Recreate this Winter:
1. Trench Coat + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Square Toe Boots
Style Notes: This combo feels like the ultimate go-to those days where you have a ton of errands to run and will be non-stop, but still want to look stylish and put together. A trench coat gives a more casual stance, but still has a timeless, chic appeal to it.
2. Black Coat + Slim-Leg Jeans + Sock Boots
Style Notes: Sometimes, the more simple the outfit is, the more chic it looks, and Sylvie’s look shows us just that. A sock boot ensures it will sit neatly under any shape of jeans without bulging the fabric.
3. Grey Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Burgundy Boots
Style Notes: Bring colour into a neutral outfit via your boots. Opting for a rich burgundy or animal print just gives it that finishing touch to an otherwise plainer look. After seeing this hood on Franny and how she’s matched it to her coat, I’ll absolutely be adding one to my winter wardrobe.
4. Statement Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Square Toe Boots
Style Notes: A statement coat is a quick and easy way to instantly elevate any outfit. While it feels like a look for a more extroverted type, paired with a basic jean and classic black square-toe boot, it’s even enticing me in with my minimalist style.
5. Black Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Flat Boots
Style Notes: Boots don’t need to be heeled to look chic – Lena’s flat boot, styled with a double denim look and chic wool coat instantly compliments the overall feel of her outfit and ensures comfort all day.