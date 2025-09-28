I've Waited for Weeks—Finally, COS's Chic Cashmere Cardigan Is Back In Stock

My autumn wardrobe is based upon a harmonious balance of style and practicality. As the cooler days roll in, the demand for my pieces to be both cold-weather ready and sartorially strong is heightened, and one piece that always rises to the challenge is cashmere. With innately cosy properties as well as a luxurious appeal, cashmere naturally balances both demands easily. A few weeks ago, I spotted a sumptuous cashmere cardigan that has a tactile brushed finish, classic design details, and an elevated palette, and immediately I knew it needed to feature in my wardrobe. Clearly, I wasn't alone in this thinking, as it swiftly sold out. But now, the COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan is back in stock.
For years, I thought that cashmere was a fabric savoured for high designer buys, but in recent times, the high street has also been experimenting with its cashmere offerings, and one brand that always gets it right is COS. From the likes of that chunky cashmere jumper to the selection of cosy accessories on offer, COS brings its well-known attention to detail and fabrication to its cashmere wares, making them some of the best on the high street.
Boasting a timeless crew-neck silhouette, regular fit and timeless design, this cardigan is one that will hold its place in your wardrobe for years. Not only is the 100% cashmere composition incredibly insulating, but the brushed finish brings added softness to the piece, lending itself easily to the textural updates of the autumn season. Initially, my obsession was sparked by the deep brown shade that a few of my fellow editors have tried on and adored, but with the restock has come an expanded colourway, which now includes a soft beige and deep green. Already, I've planned out a series of ways in which I'll style this cosy knit, from wrapped around my shoulders, to polished tailoring looks, to off-duty jeans and T-shirt pairings.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan, and shop more cashmere cardigans below.
Shop the COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
This will bring a richness to any wardrobe.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
Easily pair with every other shade in your wardrobe.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
Shop More Cashmere Cardigans
& Other Stories
Knitted Cashmere Cardigan
This rust shade is just so good!
Lisa Yang
Azalea Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Another cardigan that is adored by editors and fashion people alike.
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Button Cardigan in Navy
The gold buttons are a nice touch.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Sculpted Cashmere Cardigan
This playful yellow shade stopped me in my tracks.
Jigsaw
Halo Cashmere Cardigan
I have a feeling this will be incredibly popular this autumn.
Anthropologie
The Juliet Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
This cardigan comes in so many sleek shades.