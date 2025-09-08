Even If You Hate Plaid Shirts, These 5 Outfit Ideas Will Change Your Mind

A woman wearing a brown cardigan, plaid skirt, and red boots. A woman wearing a plaid trench coat and blue jeans. A woman wearing a denim jacket with a plaid skirt and silver shoes.
(Image credit: @alyssainthecity; @nmarilyn; @naomielizee)
Plaid is so back. I know—I also didn’t think the dated trend would be returning in the ways that it has this fall. What’s taken me aback is the fact that it’s not just your usual Burberry pops of plaid but rather the focal point of an outfit. Fashion people all across the internet have been wearing the trend in unlikely ways, from plaid trench coats to plaid skirts. Runway collections from Bottega Veneta, ACNE Studios, and even collections from The Row have all included plaid in everyday items.

While plaid is such a classic print, it’s surprisingly become an It-girl favorite rather than a popular anti-trend. It’s still a neutral print at the end of the day, but it can be played with in a myriad of ways, from pattern to color. So whether you’re into more muted tones and monochromatic outfits or like warmer tones and colorful looks, plaid is a trend that is malleable to any aesthetic. Don’t be fooled; it took me a minute to get into the trend, but after seeing a couple of stylish girls pull it off, I knew I could too. If you’re still on the fence and want some convincing to try the plaid trend, keep scrolling to see how to style it and shop the looks I discovered.

The Key Piece: Pleated Plaid Skirt

A woman wearing a brown cardigan, plaid pleated skirt, and red boots

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Tip: Alyssa Coscarelli opted to keep the color palette warm. If you're hesitant to try plaid, just do the same.

Get the Look

The Key Piece: Plaid Trench Coat

A woman wearing a plaid trench coat, blue jeans, and thong sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Tip: A trench coat over a pair of loose-fit jeans and sandals is still the perfect outfit combination, even when your coat is plaid.

Get the Look

The Key Piece: Plaid Midi Skirt

A woman wearing a denim jacket, plaid skirt, and silver shoes

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

Style Tip: Just keep it simple with a denim jacket, and add a fun pop of color with your shoes.

Get the Look

The Key Piece: Plaid Button-Down

A woman wearing a plaid shirt, white tank top, tan shorts, and black thong sandals

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Tip: If the weather permits, throw a plaid shirt over a plain white T-shirt or tank top with a pair of Bermuda shorts and you're good to go.

Get the Look

The Key Piece: Plaid Button-Down

A woman wearing a plaid shirt and tan shorts

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Tip: Again, if you're not too keen on plaid just yet, keep the tones muted like this look.

Get the Look

Shop More Plaid Pieces

