Even If You Hate Plaid Shirts, These 5 Outfit Ideas Will Change Your Mind

Plaid is so back. I know—I also didn’t think the dated trend would be returning in the ways that it has this fall. What’s taken me aback is the fact that it’s not just your usual Burberry pops of plaid but rather the focal point of an outfit. Fashion people all across the internet have been wearing the trend in unlikely ways, from plaid trench coats to plaid skirts. Runway collections from Bottega Veneta, ACNE Studios, and even collections from The Row have all included plaid in everyday items.
While plaid is such a classic print, it’s surprisingly become an It-girl favorite rather than a popular anti-trend. It’s still a neutral print at the end of the day, but it can be played with in a myriad of ways, from pattern to color. So whether you’re into more muted tones and monochromatic outfits or like warmer tones and colorful looks, plaid is a trend that is malleable to any aesthetic. Don’t be fooled; it took me a minute to get into the trend, but after seeing a couple of stylish girls pull it off, I knew I could too. If you’re still on the fence and want some convincing to try the plaid trend, keep scrolling to see how to style it and shop the looks I discovered.
The Key Piece: Pleated Plaid Skirt
Style Tip: Alyssa Coscarelli opted to keep the color palette warm. If you're hesitant to try plaid, just do the same.
ZARA
Button Cardigan
The simple cardigan of my dreams.
Lands' End
School Uniform Plaid Pleated Skirt Below the Knee
If this doesn't scream collegiate, than what does?
Dr. Martens
1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
Dr. Martens are my favorite boots for fall.
COACH
Bleecker Natural Grain Leather Shoulder Bag
A sleek brown bag never steered me wrong.
The Key Piece: Plaid Trench Coat
Style Tip: A trench coat over a pair of loose-fit jeans and sandals is still the perfect outfit combination, even when your coat is plaid.
Reformation
Beck Trench
A new trench coat has been on my fall wish list.
ZARA
TRF Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
These are too good.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals
A rich burgundy pair of sandals? Absolutely!
Helen Kaminski
Matale Raffia Tote
Raffia totes don't have to be just for summer.
The Key Piece: Plaid Midi Skirt
Style Tip: Just keep it simple with a denim jacket, and add a fun pop of color with your shoes.
ZARA
Z1975 Short Denim Shirt
A simple denim cropped jacket is a must for fall.
Phillip Lim
Plaid Mix Draped Midi Skirt
I've been thinking about this skirt for a minute.
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Shoes
My dream shoes.
Telfar
Major Circle Bag
Telfar always comes through with the perfect fall bags.
The Key Piece: Plaid Button-Down
Style Tip: If the weather permits, throw a plaid shirt over a plain white T-shirt or tank top with a pair of Bermuda shorts and you're good to go.
Bottega Veneta
Checked Cotton Shirt
Bottega Veneta never misses with the simple items.
FRAME
The Base Organic Cotton Crop T-Shirt
I usually don't wear cropped tops in the fall, but here we are.
Carhartt WIP
Brandon Single Knee Shorts
These shorts are coming with me.
Tony Bianco
Topaz Flip Flops
These are fabulous and simple.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch
I'm a clutch girl on a night out, and this one is perfectly sleek.
The Key Piece: Plaid Button-Down
Style Tip: Again, if you're not too keen on plaid just yet, keep the tones muted like this look.
Banana Republic
Oversized-Fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt
Oversize shirts in plaid are the new wave.
MANGO
Cotton Bermuda Shorts
Brown Bermuda shorts are it this fall.
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
Can never go wrong with a black pump.
ZARA
Straight Plaid Blazer ZW Collection
I vote for fun, plaid blazers in the office.
Vince
Pressed Plaid Blouse
A cowl-neck plaid shirt might need to be in my everyday wardrobe this fall.
ASTR the Label
Plaid Slip Skirt
I love a slip skirt.
Madewell
Smocked-Waist Mini Skirt
Okay, I know it's fall, but miniskirts are my year-round go-to.
ZARA
Reversible Trench Coat
This trench is actually stunning. Like, too good actually.
Brixton
Ludlow High Waist Plaid Wide Leg Pants
Who remembers when plaid pants were a big deal?
Favorite Daughter
The Phoebe Bustier
This is for when the sun peeks out from the clouds.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.