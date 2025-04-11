Re: Your Ballet Flats—Here Are the Chicest Ways to Wear Them This Summer
Ballet flats are back (again). Let's be honest, though—they never really left. This year is already dishing out fresh ways to style the classic silhouette this summer that feel updated and cooler than ever before. The key? It's all about contrast. A sleek, minimal pair of flats (we're talking about matte leather and mesh with a square toe) grounds more directional pieces like a sculptural midi dress or oversize trousers. The unexpected element keeps the whole look from trying too hard.
Let's talk about tailoring. Ballet flats suddenly feel very right when paired with an easy, slouchy suit—preferably in a sun-faded pastel or sharp, bright white. Think low-slung trousers, a lightweight blazer worn open, and a fitted tank underneath. The polish of a suit meets the effortlessness of flats, and the combo is ideal for warm days when you want to look pulled-together without breaking a sweat.
Another low-key way to make ballet flats work hard this season? Mini hemlines. It's a silhouette thing: The short length keeps things feeling fresh, while the flat shoes add an elegant edge. Style yours with a structured minidress or crisp boxer shorts and a vintage tee. Finish the look with chic sunglasses and sleek accessories for that perfect mix of casual and stylishly put-together.
Yes, you should absolutely wear ballet flats on vacation. The trick is to keep the palette light and the vibe easy. A floaty linen set or breezy wrap skirt worn with barely-there flats feels intentional and elevated. Bonus points for slingback or mesh pairs that give a little more texture. Chic, effortless, and blister-free, it's a rare trifecta—no notes.
Below, see and shop the coolest ways to wear ballet flats this summer.
It's the combination of a pink linen top and dark denim here.
Now, this is how you style long denim shorts this summer.
The headscarf gives laid-back yet put-together vibes.
The layering situation here is everything.
A little white dress and flats never fail.
Hard yes on the bloomer shorts with a simple tank.
Okay, here's another exceptional way to style your long denim shorts this warm-weather season.
You can't go wrong with a breezy maxi dress and some Tabi ballet flats.
Denim overalls are flipped on their head when you add net ballet flats and a great pair of sunnies.
This whole outfit is so luxe.
Basic white tank + on-trend denim + ballet flats = a winning combination every time.
I love the multiple pops of red here broken up by trendy add-ons like white socks and this open embroidered shirt.
Wear this outfit on repeat this summer.
Silver ballet flats alway pair well with darker denim washes.
The loose, neutral jeans win with this outfit.
Strapless tops are having quite the comeback… Just wait and see.
An easy cotton frock, a shoulder bag, and Mary Jane flats are exactly the kind of outfit formula that works for any and every summer occasion.
Now, we all know how to style boxer shorts and ballet flats together. You're welcome.
Here's an all-black look that always serves. Just break it up with a straw bag for the perfect summertime ensemble.
For those chillier days in the late spring and summer, add a cropped trench and swap out your shorts for jeans. Ballet flats, on the other hand, work no matter the weather (mostly).
The mixed prints are so cool here.
A simple yet classic way to pair your favorite denim and ballet flats together.
