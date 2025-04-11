Re: Your Ballet Flats—Here Are the Chicest Ways to Wear Them This Summer

By
published
in Features

Camille Charriere wearing ballet flats with shorts and black t-shirt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Ballet flats are back (again). Let's be honest, though—they never really left. This year is already dishing out fresh ways to style the classic silhouette this summer that feel updated and cooler than ever before. The key? It's all about contrast. A sleek, minimal pair of flats (we're talking about matte leather and mesh with a square toe) grounds more directional pieces like a sculptural midi dress or oversize trousers. The unexpected element keeps the whole look from trying too hard.

Let's talk about tailoring. Ballet flats suddenly feel very right when paired with an easy, slouchy suit—preferably in a sun-faded pastel or sharp, bright white. Think low-slung trousers, a lightweight blazer worn open, and a fitted tank underneath. The polish of a suit meets the effortlessness of flats, and the combo is ideal for warm days when you want to look pulled-together without breaking a sweat.

Another low-key way to make ballet flats work hard this season? Mini hemlines. It's a silhouette thing: The short length keeps things feeling fresh, while the flat shoes add an elegant edge. Style yours with a structured minidress or crisp boxer shorts and a vintage tee. Finish the look with chic sunglasses and sleek accessories for that perfect mix of casual and stylishly put-together.

Yes, you should absolutely wear ballet flats on vacation. The trick is to keep the palette light and the vibe easy. A floaty linen set or breezy wrap skirt worn with barely-there flats feels intentional and elevated. Bonus points for slingback or mesh pairs that give a little more texture. Chic, effortless, and blister-free, it's a rare trifecta—no notes.

Below, see and shop the coolest ways to wear ballet flats this summer.

Woman wearing pink top and dark denim with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

It's the combination of a pink linen top and dark denim here.

Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats

Woman wearing white t-shirt and white jorts with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Now, this is how you style long denim shorts this summer.

The Ballet Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Ballet Mary Jane

Woman wearing black t-shirt with boxer shorts and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The headscarf gives laid-back yet put-together vibes.

Satin Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas

Woman wearing fitted t-shirt with midi skirt and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

The layering situation here is everything.

The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

Woman wearing white minidress with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @devapollon)

A little white dress and flats never fail.

Shiny Leather Ballet Flats
SANDRO
Shiny Leather Ballet Flats

Woman wearing white tank and bloomer shorts with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Hard yes on the bloomer shorts with a simple tank.

Larroudé Verona Ballet Flats
Larroudé
Verona Ballet Flats

Woman wearing striped cardigan with denim long shorts and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

Okay, here's another exceptional way to style your long denim shorts this warm-weather season.

Jolie Flat
RAYE
Jolie Flats

Woman wearing white maxi dress with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

You can't go wrong with a breezy maxi dress and some Tabi ballet flats.

Tabi Ballerina Flat
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Flats

Woman wearing denim overalls with mesh ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Denim overalls are flipped on their head when you add net ballet flats and a great pair of sunnies.

Alba Ballet Flat
STAUD
Alba Ballet Flats

Woman wearing ballet flats with shorts and black t-shirt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

This whole outfit is so luxe.

Ubet Ballet Flat
Marc Fisher
Ubet Ballet Flats

Woman wearing white tank, barrel jeans, and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Basic white tank + on-trend denim + ballet flats = a winning combination every time.

Mesh Ballet Flats
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Mesh Ballet Flats

Woman wearing red minidress with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @laurenelson)

I love the multiple pops of red here broken up by trendy add-ons like white socks and this open embroidered shirt.

Aeyde Delfina Kid Suede Leather Red Flats
Aeyde
Delfina Kid Suede Leather Red Flats

Woman wearing white minidress with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

Wear this outfit on repeat this summer.

Dory Cap Toe Mary Jane Flat
Steve Madden
Dory Cap Toe Mary Jane Flats

Woman wearing short sleeve polo with jeans and silver ballet flats.

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

Silver ballet flats alway pair well with darker denim washes.

revolve,

Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Flats

Woman wearing denim trench coat with loose jeans and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

The loose, neutral jeans win with this outfit.

Veralli Bow-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Veralli Bow-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats

Woman wearing strapless top and black pants with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Strapless tops are having quite the comeback… Just wait and see.

Madewell the April Ballet Flats
Madewell
The April Ballet Flat

Woman wearing slip midi dress and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

An easy cotton frock, a shoulder bag, and Mary Jane flats are exactly the kind of outfit formula that works for any and every summer occasion.

Winter Balla Flat
Dear Frances
Winter Balla Flats

Woman wearing cardigan with white boxer shorts and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Now, we all know how to style boxer shorts and ballet flats together. You're welcome.

Dance Ballerina Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Dance Ballerina Flats

Woman wearing matching black set with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Here's an all-black look that always serves. Just break it up with a straw bag for the perfect summertime ensemble.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Woman wearing tan jacket and jeans with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

For those chillier days in the late spring and summer, add a cropped trench and swap out your shorts for jeans. Ballet flats, on the other hand, work no matter the weather (mostly).

Veronica Beard Ellie Flats
Veronica Beard
Ellie Flats

Woman wearing polo sweater with miniskirt and ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

The mixed prints are so cool here.

Jamie Haller the Minimalist Slippers
Jamie Haller
The Minimalist Slippers

Woman wearing black top and jeans with ballet flats in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

A simple yet classic way to pair your favorite denim and ballet flats together.

БАЛЕТКИ Sway
ALOHAS
Sway Ballet Flats

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸