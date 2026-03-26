Fashion People Are Swapping Their Classic Blazers for These 3 Fresh Styles

Out of all the pieces in my packed closet, my A.L.C. black blazer is easily my most-worn and hardest-working item. Much like a trusty LBD, the jacket sees me through work events, dinners, and everything in between. Lately, though, I've found myself growing fatigued with the classic silhouette, craving something new, and it seems I'm not alone. Fashion folks are trading the 9-to-5 staple for a fresh crop of spring jacket trends.
Many of spring's sought-after outerwear silhouettes exude the same polish of a timeless blazer—with added flair. Case in point: cinched jackets. With a nipped-in waist, the '80s-inspired outerwear reads both structured and statement-making. Kendall Jenner can't get enough of the look, if that changes things for you. Prefer not to stray too far from a blazer? A cropped silhouette breathes new life into the wardrobe essential.
Before I give too much away, keep scrolling to discover the three spring jacket trends fashion people are wearing over classic blazers.
Cinched Waists
Given fashion's cyclical nature, it was only a matter of time before cinched-waist jackets made their return. A hallmark of '80s power dressing, the look has been reimagined by brands like Aligne, which has led the charge on the trend, as well as Rue Sophie and Dissh. Unlike a traditional boxy blazer, the nipped-in shape creates a flattering hourglass effect. In addition to Jenner, celebrities such as Bella Hadid and, more recently, Sarah Pidgeon, have put their spin on the silhouette. Style it with tailored trousers for the office or straight-leg denim for an off-duty take.
Shop Cinched-Waist Jackets
Aligne
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Forme Nipped Waist Blazer
Rue Sophie
Trenton Pleat Waist Wool Blazer
EAVES
Keki Cinched Waist Blazer
Dissh
Suri Espresso Cinched Blazer
Open Edit
The Icon Hourglass Blazer
JOE'S JEANS
The Chloe Cinched Blazer
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Blazer With Asymmetric Cinch Waist
Nordstrom
Collarless Linen Blend Blazer
Peter Pan Collars
In case you haven't heard, Peter Pan collars—a close-fitting style with rounded edges that meet at the front—are gaining legs in 2026. Named after the collar worn by Maude Adams in the 1905 play Peter Pan, the detail has long carried a twee connotation. This spring, however, it's taking on an elevated feel. Marc Jacobs, for one, introduced a brown suede iteration already spotted on influencer and It girl Imani Randolph. Beyond suede, the trend spans a range of materials, from satin to denim.