It's Here: The Ideal 2026 Anti-Trend Capsule Wardrobe

I always enjoy trying new trends as a fashion lover, but I'm also a big supporter of having a closet full of pieces that will never go out of style. That's where a capsule wardrobe comes in. Now and then, I do an inventory of my closet, and lately I realized I need to focus on quality, classic pieces that will last for years rather than fleeting trends.
Even influencers are circling back to anti-trend pieces to wear with their daily outfits. These items can be seen as boring or basic at times, but they're the glue of your capsule wardrobe. Looking chic doesn't exactly mean the same thing as looking trendy. If you're going for a more timeless look, an anti-trend capsule wardrobe is highly recommended.
Ahead, see the nine anti-trend pieces you need to be chic for 2026, and shop each trend.
Stovepipe Jeans
They're not exactly skinny jeans but have a tighter fit than the usual baggy jeans that are in trend. Try styling a pair of stovepipe jeans look stylish with a pair of boots and a jacket.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie Straight
AGOLDE
High Rise Stovepipe Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
GRLFRND
Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight Jeans
Lightweight High-V Sweaters
I love a lightweight sweater for fall and especially for spring. They layer perfectly over a tank top or baby tee, and look so chic with a pencil skirt like the look below.
Shop Lightweight High-V Sweaters
J.Crew
High V-Neck Wide-Rib Sweater in Merino Wool
Banana Republic
Larkspur Cotton-Silk V-Neck Sweater
Everlane
Cashmere Cropped High-V Sweater
Gap
Cashsoft Oversized V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater
Soft Flats
Whenever I think about soft flats, The Row always comes to mind. They're sleek, easy slip-on shoes that elevate an outfit in an instant. Wear them with literally anything from jeans to harem pants to skirts.