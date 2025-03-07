Kate, Gigi and Rosie Just Wore the Trending Jacket Style That Works With Skirts, Trousers and Even Shorts

If you've also been struggling to find the right layer for these in-between days—too chilly to go without, yet not cold enough for a heavy coat—then you've come to the right place. I was in exactly the same predicament myself, that was until I spotted an elegant jacket trend crop up across the celebrity style set in Paris this week.

Appearing not once, not twice, but three times over the course of the week, I spotted Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swap their warm wool coats for neatly cropped jackets this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers with an all-black base, Moss introduced interest into her outfit by incorporating a variety of fabrics and textures. Adding a hard edge to her look by means of her cropped leather jacket, Moss then layered in a softer energy, pairing her look with satin lingerie-inspired shorts. Adding even more dimension, Moss selected fishnet tights, with pretty lace detailing, and completed her look with studded ankle boots. With a cropped cut, Moss' jacket worked well with her mid-rise shorts, creating a streamlined look that felt anything but boring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a similar styling cue, I also spotted model Gigi Hadid wearing a cropped leather jacket in Paris this week. Opting for a more low-key look, Hadid paired her jacket with simple straight-leg, high-waisted jeans, tucking her cropped jacket into her denim for a sleeker silhouette. Relying on the same jet-black palette as Moss, Hadid's jeans and cropped jacket outfit contained all of the cool-girl essence that Parisians channel so well.

Proving that the jacket trend works just as well with skirts as it does with jeans and shorts, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out for a series of events in Paris wearing a satin cropped Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket (£2445) with a high-rise leather pencil skirt. Contrasting the serious vibe of her slim-fitting skirt, Huntington-Whiteley's cropped jacket added volume and drama to her daytime look that kept her outfit feeling playful and a little sporty.

To discover the jacket trend that's made its way into so many celebrities' Paris capsule wardrobes this week, read on to shop the cropped jacket trend below.

SHOP CROPPED JACKETS:

Anthropologie The Upside Carlotta Bomber Jacket £180 SHOP NOW The deep black shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Aged Bomber Jacket £59 SHOP NOW Style this with your favourite jeans or wear with a sleek pencil skirt.

Saint Laurent Women's Bomber Jacket £2445 SHOP NOW Shop the style Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.

Zara Cropped Jacket £50 SHOP NOW The minimalist design of this jacket ensures a super polished look.

Zara Cropped Jacket With Side Stripes £30 SHOP NOW The elasticated trims ensure this oversized jacket looks neat rather than slouchy.

COS Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket £400 SHOP NOW Fasten the studs on the collar to create a chic, funnel neck effect.

Acne Studios Bomber Jacket £750 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie Whipstitch Faux-Leather Swing Jacket £148 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans or go all-out and wear with a leather trouser.

Massimo Dutti Worn Effect Nappa Leather Jacket £299 SHOP NOW The worn-effect finish gives this a casually cool look.