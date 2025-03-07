Kate, Gigi and Rosie Just Wore the Trending Jacket Style That Works With Skirts, Trousers and Even Shorts

If you've also been struggling to find the right layer for these in-between days—too chilly to go without, yet not cold enough for a heavy coat—then you've come to the right place. I was in exactly the same predicament myself, that was until I spotted an elegant jacket trend crop up across the celebrity style set in Paris this week.

Appearing not once, not twice, but three times over the course of the week, I spotted Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swap their warm wool coats for neatly cropped jackets this season.

Kate Moss wears a cropped leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers with an all-black base, Moss introduced interest into her outfit by incorporating a variety of fabrics and textures. Adding a hard edge to her look by means of her cropped leather jacket, Moss then layered in a softer energy, pairing her look with satin lingerie-inspired shorts. Adding even more dimension, Moss selected fishnet tights, with pretty lace detailing, and completed her look with studded ankle boots. With a cropped cut, Moss' jacket worked well with her mid-rise shorts, creating a streamlined look that felt anything but boring.

Gigi Hadid wears a cropped leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a similar styling cue, I also spotted model Gigi Hadid wearing a cropped leather jacket in Paris this week. Opting for a more low-key look, Hadid paired her jacket with simple straight-leg, high-waisted jeans, tucking her cropped jacket into her denim for a sleeker silhouette. Relying on the same jet-black palette as Moss, Hadid's jeans and cropped jacket outfit contained all of the cool-girl essence that Parisians channel so well.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears a cropped jacket with a skirt.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Proving that the jacket trend works just as well with skirts as it does with jeans and shorts, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out for a series of events in Paris wearing a satin cropped Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket (£2445) with a high-rise leather pencil skirt. Contrasting the serious vibe of her slim-fitting skirt, Huntington-Whiteley's cropped jacket added volume and drama to her daytime look that kept her outfit feeling playful and a little sporty.

To discover the jacket trend that's made its way into so many celebrities' Paris capsule wardrobes this week, read on to shop the cropped jacket trend below.

SHOP CROPPED JACKETS:

The Upside Carlotta Bomber Jacket
Anthropologie
The Upside Carlotta Bomber Jacket

The deep black shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Faux Leather Aged Bomber Jacket
Marks & Spencer
Faux Leather Aged Bomber Jacket

Style this with your favourite jeans or wear with a sleek pencil skirt.

Women's Bomber Jacket in Nylon in Kaki
Saint Laurent
Women's Bomber Jacket

Shop the style Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.

Cropped Jacket
Zara
Cropped Jacket

The minimalist design of this jacket ensures a super polished look.

Cropped Jacket With Side Stripes
Zara
Cropped Jacket With Side Stripes

The elasticated trims ensure this oversized jacket looks neat rather than slouchy.

Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket
COS
Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket

Fasten the studs on the collar to create a chic, funnel neck effect.

Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Bomber Jacket

By Anthropologie Whipstitch Faux-Leather Swing Jacket
Anthropologie
Whipstitch Faux-Leather Swing Jacket

Style this with jeans or go all-out and wear with a leather trouser.

Massimo Dutti, Worn Effect Nappa Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Worn Effect Nappa Leather Jacket

The worn-effect finish gives this a casually cool look.

Leather Jacket
Maje
Leather Jacket

In my opinion, cropped jackets always look chicest with high-waisted trouser or skirts.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

