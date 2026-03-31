Not Trousers, Not Jeans: This Is the Chic Way to Style a Blazer in Spring 2026

This shorts trend makes blazers look cool instead of dated in 2026.

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Lea Michelle wears a gray double breasted blazer.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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We at Who What Wear love to talk about spring outerwear trends for 2026, such as military, technical, and frog-closure jackets, but it's important to emphasize that styles like trench coats and blazers remain classic, chic, and reliable options. If you want to wear them, the key is to style them in fresh, current ways. Take a blazer, for instance. If paired with skinny trousers or jeans today, it can look outdated, but with something like Bermuda shorts, it looks very 2026. Case in point: Lea Michele's recent look.

Spotted leaving The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City, Michele was wearing a sophisticated Bermuda-shorts outfit. Specifically, she sported a light-gray collarless blazer with beige buttons and matching knee-length shorts. Complementing the polished look of the tailored top and shorts, Michele completed the outfit with black pointed-toe pumps.

Lea Michele wears a gray blazer with gray Bermuda shorts and black pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A small but significant change for spring is swapping your jeans and trousers for Bermuda shorts when styling a blazer. The shorts, of course, show a bit of skin, making them warm weather friendly, and their longer length lends a polished appearance suitable for a nice brunch with friends, a day of exploring a new city, or a creative office environment.

If you're inspired to refresh your spring wardrobe with Bermuda shorts, keep scrolling to shop the best options and the chicest blazers to pair with them.

Shop Blazers and Bermuda Shorts

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt