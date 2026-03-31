We at Who What Wear love to talk about spring outerwear trends for 2026, such as military, technical, and frog-closure jackets, but it's important to emphasize that styles like trench coats and blazers remain classic, chic, and reliable options. If you want to wear them, the key is to style them in fresh, current ways. Take a blazer, for instance. If paired with skinny trousers or jeans today, it can look outdated, but with something like Bermuda shorts, it looks very 2026. Case in point: Lea Michele's recent look.
Spotted leaving The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City, Michele was wearing a sophisticated Bermuda-shorts outfit. Specifically, she sported a light-gray collarless blazer with beige buttons and matching knee-length shorts. Complementing the polished look of the tailored top and shorts, Michele completed the outfit with black pointed-toe pumps.
A small but significant change for spring is swapping your jeans and trousers for Bermuda shorts when styling a blazer. The shorts, of course, show a bit of skin, making them warm weather friendly, and their longer length lends a polished appearance suitable for a nice brunch with friends, a day of exploring a new city, or a creative office environment.
If you're inspired to refresh your spring wardrobe with Bermuda shorts, keep scrolling to shop the best options and the chicest blazers to pair with them.
Shop Blazers and Bermuda Shorts
Open Edit
The Icon Hourglass Blazer
This blazer cinches the waist, creating a very flattering look.
Open Edit
The Icon Bermuda Shorts
You can't go wrong with this classic pair.
Maeve
The Rue Oversized Blazer
The lightweight fabric is perfect for spring.
Maeve
The Avery Twill Mid-Length Shorts
Yes, you need the matching shorts.
Aritzia
Garret Blazer
Aritzia makes the best blazers.
Aritzia
Lunette Short
This comes in sizes 00 to 16.
Reformation
Laine Blazer
I love the buttons down the center.
Reformation
Drew Shorts
Since this style is high-waisted and long, I'd recommend it for taller fashion people.