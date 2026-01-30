I'm a Fashion Director—4 Low-Effort Styling Hacks I Swear By to Elevate My Work Attire

Joseph Tang is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the fashion director of Canadian department store Holt Renfrew, where he oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses.
A new year calls for a style reset, including your work wardrobe. Figuring out what you should wear to work should not feel like a chore day in and day out. As we enter into a new year, returning to the office or logging back on is the perfect moment to rethink how you dress for work. The goal is pieces that feel as comfortable as they look put together.
When it comes to business-casual dressing, I always prioritize soft, breathable fabrics, relaxed silhouettes that feel intentional and never sloppy, and just enough trend-forward detail to feel current without veering into fashion-victim territory. Whether you are dialing into virtual meetings from home or heading into the boardroom, the right styling choices can make getting dressed feel low effort but highly considered. Ahead, I am sharing four easy styling hacks I rely on to elevate a business-casual work wardrobe—no overthinking required.
1. Dress Down the Tie
Inspired by Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior, the tie is reintroduced with a collegiate, off-duty sensibility that feels right for modern business casual. Worn relaxed rather, it adds a subtle twist to the ongoing prep revival. Style it with a fine-gauge quarter-zip, and anchor the look with dark-wash denim for an outfit that feels polished yet effortless, whether you are heading into a casual office or dialing into a client meeting.
Dark Brown Leather and Suede Triple Stitch™ Monte Sneakers
2. A Jacket Alternative
Sometimes a jacket can feel too formal for certain settings, yet a look still needs a finishing layer. A field jacket is an easy alternative that works seamlessly indoors and outdoors. Choose a modern fabric such as a denim-wool blend, which offers structure and texture while still reading polished and professional for a business-casual environment.