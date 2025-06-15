From Sweatpants to Office Sirens, What Does "Professional" Even Mean to Gen Z?

I still remember the first thing I bought for my very first corporate job. Just days after turning 23 and graduating college, I moved to New York, wandered around SoHo, and bought what I considered the ultimate work bag—the epitome of style, elegance, and professional polish. It was the bag every sharp, sophisticated woman in the media world seemed to carry. Of course, I'm talking about the iconic Goyard tote, albeit the $40 Canal Street version. (No judgement, please. I was a girl without a paycheck!)

To me, it wasn't just a bag—it was a symbol. It was a subtle yet unmistakable message to my new colleagues that I was serious and capable and understood the unspoken language of corporate chic. On my first day in the office, I confidently plopped it down on the desk—never mind the fact that I had picked it up the day before on Canal Street. If anyone noticed, they didn't say a word, or they were too nice to point out the obvious, unmistakable flaws.

I outgrew the bag—and the job—quickly. Still, the memory of that flimsy and obviously fake plastic-coated tote clings to me in every corporate environment I've acclimated to. Back then, I didn't understand the nuanced rules of corporate culture when I entered, like the fact that heels weren't a requirement or that wearing a watch more expensive than your supervisor’s might come off as tone-deaf.

Now, Gen Z gets flack for a different kind of fashion faux pas. We're the punch line in countless viral videos where elder millennials poke fun at our "What I'd wear as a [insert office role]" outfits that are usually a mix of sheer fabrics, corset tops, and sexy office siren silhouettes that are better suited for happy hour than a 9-to-5. Maybe they have a point. According to Fast Company, Gen Z is in the middle of a wardrobe identity crisis. Business casual has been replaced by the comfortable chaos of hybrid workwear (sweatpants, anyone?), and we're still figuring out what office attire looks like in a post-pandemic world.

As The New York Times points out, Gen Z is also the age group now working in person the most. These facts make the question of what we wear to work more relevant than ever—not just as a fashion statement but also as a reflection of how the youngest members of the workforce are navigating professionalism, identity, and authenticity at the same time.

Below, four Gen Z workers in radically different industries, from private chefs to fashion editors to big law associates, are showing what they actually wear to work. Here's what the next generation is really wearing to the office.

(Image credit: @starrmils ; Product photos courtesy of brands.)

Starr, 22, Professional in Wealth Management and Equity Research

"I work in wealth management, where first impressions and presence carry weight. There's no official dress code, but the environment is extremely formal—think tailored suits, shirts, and ties. For me, how you appear is how you want to be addressed. I take that to heart by crafting a look that's sharp, feminine, and powerful.

"I love incorporating over-the-ankle trousers for a clean silhouette and pairing them with sheer, over-the-wrist shirts that add a soft yet structured touch. Heels are a must—not just because they elevate the outfit but because they elevate me, quite literally. I'm reasonably tall (about 5'8"), so I definitely stand out in a room with heels, which I think is important as a woman."

Hero pieces: Sculpted blazers, kitten heels, and tailored trousers.

(Image credit: @hannahohx ; Product photos courtesy of brands.)

Hannah, 26, Shopping Editor at Cosmopolitan

"I obviously work in a very creative environment, but there's also a good chance I'll step into an elevator with a bunch of men in suits who work on a different floor. It's a funny balance because stylish people abound in this office setting where we regularly use the word 'touch-base' as a noun and have things like 'EOD deadlines,' so I try to balance out playing with interesting silhouettes, colors, accessories, and trendy pieces with looking like an adult who actively tries to be put-together because I care about my desk job in an office building. Because I do care, but I also want to wear a gingham midi skirt! But maybe I style it with a slouchy button-up, some gold jewelry, and a pair of knee-high boots rather than a crop top. At the end of the day, there's no dress code, so I pull from a little bit of both ends of the spectrum."

Hero pieces: Casual denim, frilly tops, and textured elements.

(Image credit: @handmethefork; Product photos courtesy of brands.)

Maddy, 26, Private Chef and Content Creator

"Whether I'm cheffing in my own kitchen or going to a client's home, my 'uniform' is pretty consistent. Comfort and functionality are key when moving around in the kitchen. These low-waisted, wide-leg jeans from Everlane fit the bill, and nine times out of 10 times, I throw on a white tee of some sort.

"I'm always searching for the best white tee, and my favorite for years has been from Aritzia. It's ribbed, has a good amount of stretch, and wears well. When private cheffing, I always wear a full-length apron, but when I'm cooking in my own kitchen, I like to throw on a bistro-style half apron. The one pictured is with my own collection with White Bark Workwear, an L.A.-based chef workwear studio that produces my favorite aprons."

Hero pieces: casual staples, tactile fabrics, and cushioned shoes.

(Image credit: @motiontostyle ; Product photos courtesy of brands.)

Sophie, 23, Big Law Associate

"I have loved fashion and creating outfits for as long as I can remember. I started exploring more into creating a personal style about 10 months ago, and it's something that I'm known for. I love having classic, timeless pieces in my wardrobe that are easy to mix and match. For the most part, I focus on neutral elevated basics with an occasional fun statement piece.

"My office is on the more laid-back, business-casual side, but I found that dressing up whenever I go into the office helps me feel my best and perform to my standards. It gives me something to look forward to, and when I look my best, I do my best. Life is too short to wear the same outfit every day, which is why I treat life like a fashion show, and the office is no different."

Hero pieces: Statement shoes, re-imagined basics, and personal touches.