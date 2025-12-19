Exactly What to Buy Your Boyfriend or Husband to Make Him Just a Little Bit More Stylish

Holt Renfrew Fashion Director Joseph Tang walks us through what to buy your boyfriend or husband if they need a wardrobe update.

Joseph Tang is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the fashion director of Canadian department store Holt Renfrew, where he oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses.

December has a way of filling up your social calendar faster than you can RSVP. Between holiday parties, office events, family gatherings, and every festive moment in between, figuring out what to wear becomes a full-time task. While you're perfecting your holiday outfits, the last thing you want is the guy in your life showing up in a puffer vest over a dress shirt or an accidentally normcore look that clashes with your carefully curated ensemble.

The fix is surprisingly simple. To figure out exactly what to buy your boyfriend or husband this season, I recommend sticking to the KISS method: Keep it simple, silly. Most men don't want a full wardrobe overhaul, especially during the busiest month of the year. Instead, focus on swapping a few everyday staples for upgraded pieces that feel elevated but still familiar. It's the easiest way to streamline his holiday style without the stress.

To make the process even easier, I've broken down the key pieces worth refreshing this season. Here's exactly what to add, swap, and suggest to ensure he looks just as polished as you do.

Swap the Ugly Christmas Sweater for a Chunky Cardigan

Inspired by après-ski style, the novelty cardigan is a polished, on-trend way to add a festive touch to his outfit without veering into anything overly gimmicky.

Add a Pop of Color

Colorful sneakers are an easy way to elevate an otherwise basic outfit—perfect for the guy who wants a style upgrade without committing to a full wardrobe overhaul. A buzzy sneaker collaboration also works as an instant icebreaker, which is ideal for walking into holiday parties where you don't know anyone.

Swap His Work Blazer for a Cool Shacket

The shirt-jacket hybrid is an effortless way to look polished while still keeping things relaxed. He'll score major style points by trying the trend in elevated fabrics like leather and structured denim.

Keep the Comfort Without Sacrificing Style

These relaxed trousers offer the comfort of sweatpants with a much cleaner, more elevated look. Elastic waists work perfectly as long as the rest of the outfit stays modern and streamlined.

Add a Touch of Sparkle and Shine

If the man in your life is not quite ready to step out of his comfort zone, add a subtle touch of sparkle or shine to update his look. You can never go wrong with classic pieces that feature a refined, eye-catching twist.

Joseph Tang
Joseph Tang
Editor in Residence

In his current role as fashion director of Holt Renfrew, Joseph Tang oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses. Tang works with the brands at Holt Renfrew to develop new product concepts and initiatives while keeping his eye on the next big names in fashion. When he's not in the showrooms of New York, Milan, and Paris searching for new and emerging designers, he focuses on translating the major themes and ideas of the runway into tangible and embraceable market messaging for Holt Renfrew's stores in Canada.

A fervent believer in inspiring others to develop and own their fashion decisions, Tang is always quick to highlight that confidence in one's own style is always on-trend.