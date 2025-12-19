Exactly What to Buy Your Boyfriend or Husband to Make Him Just a Little Bit More Stylish

Joseph Tang is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the fashion director of Canadian department store Holt Renfrew, where he oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses.
December has a way of filling up your social calendar faster than you can RSVP. Between holiday parties, office events, family gatherings, and every festive moment in between, figuring out what to wear becomes a full-time task. While you're perfecting your holiday outfits, the last thing you want is the guy in your life showing up in a puffer vest over a dress shirt or an accidentally normcore look that clashes with your carefully curated ensemble.
The fix is surprisingly simple. To figure out exactly what to buy your boyfriend or husband this season, I recommend sticking to the KISS method: Keep it simple, silly. Most men don't want a full wardrobe overhaul, especially during the busiest month of the year. Instead, focus on swapping a few everyday staples for upgraded pieces that feel elevated but still familiar. It's the easiest way to streamline his holiday style without the stress.
To make the process even easier, I've broken down the key pieces worth refreshing this season. Here's exactly what to add, swap, and suggest to ensure he looks just as polished as you do.
Swap the Ugly Christmas Sweater for a Chunky Cardigan
Inspired by après-ski style, the novelty cardigan is a polished, on-trend way to add a festive touch to his outfit without veering into anything overly gimmicky.
AMI
Wool College Cardigan
JW Anderson
House Polo Cardigan in Chestnut Brown
Brunello Cucinelli
Geometric Jacquard Cardigan
Casablanca
Casa Mountain Temple Cardigan
Add a Pop of Color
Colorful sneakers are an easy way to elevate an otherwise basic outfit—perfect for the guy who wants a style upgrade without committing to a full wardrobe overhaul. A buzzy sneaker collaboration also works as an instant icebreaker, which is ideal for walking into holiday parties where you don't know anyone.
Loewe x On
Cloudsolo Sneakers
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
Golden Goose
Ball Star Suede Sneakers With Patent Star
Nike
Pegasus Premium Road Running Shoes
Swap His Work Blazer for a Cool Shacket
The shirt-jacket hybrid is an effortless way to look polished while still keeping things relaxed. He'll score major style points by trying the trend in elevated fabrics like leather and structured denim.
Mackage
Emmanuel Double-Face Wool Overshirt
Eleventy
2-Pocket Over-Shirt Jacket
Stone Island
Corduroy Overshirt
Reigning Champ
Boiled Wool Warden Overshirt
Keep the Comfort Without Sacrificing Style
These relaxed trousers offer the comfort of sweatpants with a much cleaner, more elevated look. Elastic waists work perfectly as long as the rest of the outfit stays modern and streamlined.
Sacai X Carhartt Wip
Duck Pants in Sacai Green
Stone Island
Relaxed Cargo Pants
Fear of God
Technical Split Knee Pant
Add a Touch of Sparkle and Shine
If the man in your life is not quite ready to step out of his comfort zone, add a subtle touch of sparkle or shine to update his look. You can never go wrong with classic pieces that feature a refined, eye-catching twist.
Casio
G-Shock Full Metal Digital Bracelet Watch
Adidas
Samba OG Crystal Sneakers
Messika
Move Titanium Black XL Cord
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Puffer Crystal Pavé Edition