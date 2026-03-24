These Are the Subtle Food and Wellness Tweaks That Have Totally Rejuvenated My Skin

Rebecca Donaldson is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence, a model and tastemaker who is celebrated for her refined aesthetic and authoritative presence in the luxury space. Amidst a fast-paced career of work and travel, Rebecca is equally dedicated to wellness and balance, making mindful living a cornerstone of her personal and professional journey.
I've always taken my skincare routine seriously. If my complexion looked dull, I refined my exfoliation. If I experienced breakouts, I reached for targeted ingredients like azelaic acid. If it felt dehydrated, I layered hydrating serums beneath a rich cream. I’ve always believed in the power of well-formulated skincare, and I always will.
However, a few years ago, I realised that my skincare products work at their highest level when my skin is supported holistically. When I started paying more attention to eating food that prioritises healthy nourishment, I got a lot more out of my skincare products. My naturally dry, dehydrated skin has become noticeably more hydrated and healthy-looking. So, these are the changes I hold responsible for the transformation.
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Understanding My Skin
The first step was really learning to understand the ways in which my diet was personally affecting my skin (and I say "personally" because it's important to remember that things are different for everyone). At the time, I had to learn all of this through trial and error; however, nowadays, there are devices on the market that would have made things easier for me. Things like the Zoe glucose tracker could have helped me see, in numbers, how my body (and subsequently my skin) responds to days of higher sugar intake.
My skin was always slightly puffy in the mornings, perpetually dehydrated and uneven in tone due to sensitivities. I had always assumed the solution was topical, and I didn’t stop to consider that my skin might be reflecting something deeper. The turning point came after experiencing minor stomach issues that led me to see a doctor. Whilst I was given medication to help with the problem, I also began researching other ways to reduce internal inflammation and support my gut health. I learned that scientific studies on the skin-gut relationship remain ongoing and are, so far, relatively inconclusive. This meant I needed to commit to understanding my own skin's relationship with specific elements of my diet.
After months of paying close attention to the way in which my skin was reacting to certain foods, I learned three key things.
Sugar spikes → dullness
Alcohol → dehydration + puffiness
Ultra-processed foods → reactive, sensitised skin
Small Adjustments
Once I had identified my skin's "triggers", I started with small changes. Cutting back on alcohol was the first step—not eliminating it entirely, but being more intentional with my drinking. Almost immediately, I noticed calmer skin in the mornings: less puffiness and a subtle brightness returning. Then I began some of the healthier choices into my diet that I had discovered researching gut health.
First thing: bone broth. It’s rich in collagen, amino acids and gelatin, and for me, it feels like a gentle way to support digestion and hydration before any caffeine intake. It also has a noticeable difference in steadying my energy levels throughout the day. I follow that with a high-protein breakfast, usually scrambled eggs with avocado. Creating this stable foundation before introducing coffee has been surprisingly impactful.
Hydration has become a non-negotiable for me. Drinking more water consistently throughout the day sounds simple, but the difference is visible. When I get a sugar craving, instead of reaching for a fizzy drink, I’ll go for a low-sugar kombucha, and more often that not, it satisfies.
Now, my skin feels plumper and more alive rather than tight or fatigued. Even makeup artists began commenting that my complexion looked more hydrated than ever.
My 5 Top Skin-Loving Foods
Bone broth to provide collagen-building amino acids, minerals and gelatin, which are thought to help with skin elasticity and hydration
Leafy greens, like spinach and kale, which are full of vitamins A, C and K to support a healthy gut microbiome.
Blueberries, loaded with antioxidants are thought to support collagen production.
Avocados, because they're rich in healthy fats and vitamins E and C, thought to help boost skin moisture.
Sunflower seeds, which are rich in vitamin E and considered to be potent antioxidants.
My Gentle Skincare Routine
I like to keep things as gentle as possible to support my skin barrier and its natural moisture levels for long-term skin health. These are just some of the products I lean on regularly to keep my skin glowing.
Rebecca Donaldson is an internationally recognised fashion and beauty icon, celebrated for her refined aesthetic and authoritative presence in the luxury space. As a model and tastemaker, she has collaborated with leading global houses such as Dior Beauty, Burberry, Armani and Bulgari, effortlessly translating runway influence into aspirational editorial storytelling. Amidst a fast-paced career of work and travel, Rebecca is equally dedicated to wellness and balance, making mindful living a cornerstone of her personal and professional journey.